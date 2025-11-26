Best Black Friday Week Deals 2025: Top PC, Gaming & Tech Sales LIVE NOW





7 Top Notch Best Deals For Black Friday

DIY Performance For Prebuilt Prices With NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti iBuyPower PC

Why We Picked It : Prebuilt PCs are a better value than ever amidst RAM shortages and over-priced GPUs. This prebuilt is particularly appetizing.

Crucial Bundles 2TB NVMe Gen 5 and 32GB DDR5 For The Price Of RAM

Why We Picked It : The RAM shortage has been awful for gamers and enthusiasts looking to upgrade or build, but this substantial discount makes things justifiable when great NVMe storage is bundled in, too.

Market-Leading LG UltraGear 280 Hz OLED For Under $600 For Black Friday

Why We Picked It : This gorgeous LG OLED display with DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification and FreeSync/G-Sync compatibility delivers a monitor value brighter and faster than the rest at a killer price point.

Enthusiast-Grade MSI MPG X870E Wi-Fi Motherboard Nearly $200 Off For Black Friday

Why We Picked It : High-end motherboards are ideal for CPU overclocking and multi-NVMe storage setups that allow enthusiasts to push peak performance, but price can be a major drawback. The substantial discount on this leading enthusiast mobo saves builders more $$ for other power, components and cooling.

Prime-Exclusive Gigabyte NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Arrives Faster For Black Friday

Why We Picked It : While other NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Tis are available for similar prices, the shipping times can be abysmal—this Prime-exclusive RTX 5070 Ti fixes that and still gets very close to MSRP.

Massive 65-Inch Sony Bravia 120 Hz OLED For $200 Off On Black Friday

Why We Picked It : OLED TVs are notoriously expensive but nothing delivers the rich, vibrant fidelity for your living room like an OLED beauty. This is a great deal on a highly rated 65-inch, 120Hz Sony TV.

$150 Off 2025 MacBook Air 13-Inch M4 Selling Fast For Black Friday

Why We Picked It : Deals on MacBook Air have been flowing for a while on older models but this current-gen MB Air price is the lowest we've seen it yet.

Prebuilt PCs, Gaming Consoles, Android Phones, TVs And Other Hot Black Friday Tech Deals

Black Friday 2025 is upon us, and you know what that means—hot deals on HOT Hardware all throughout the week, before and after Thanksgiving fills your stomach. We're tracking all the best deals around the web for cutting-edge PCs, PC components, gaming consoles, and other great tech gear to help you save money and move into the holiday season with top notch setups for yourself and your loved ones. Below, we've narrowed down our initial 7 best deals for Black Friday, and we're also keeping live track of other deals roundups, including per-component Black Friday deals posts and tons of general tech deals. For now, feast on these deals before you feast on the bird...All our other Hot Hardware Black Friday deals, accessible from one place.Hot Hardware is working overtime to bring you the best PC component deals on Black Friday, as well as the best choices for gaming laptops, monitors, and key peripherals. This section will be updated live with links to all of our deals roundups, so stay tuned!