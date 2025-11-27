Best Black Friday Audio (Earbuds & Headphones) Deals 2025





We can't speak for everyone, but around these parts we're all gonna be packing on a few extra pounds after feasting on Thanksgiving, followed by more holiday meals to close out 2025. Factor in leftovers and, well, our waistlines don't stand a chance. That's okay, in part because we'll work it off while jamming to our playlists. You can too, if you want, with a new set of earbuds or headphones. And to that end, Black Friday is one of the best times to buy because there are a bunch of great deals on tap.





Top Earbuds Deal - Apple AirPods 2 For A Low $139

Shown above, the AirPods Pro 2 is Apple's previous generation flagship AirPods and being a last-gen model is precisely why this is such a good deal. Yes, the AirPods Pro 3 are newer and fancier with some enticing upgrades, like better ANC and a purportedly improved fit. But the AirPods Pro 2 are still excellent and aggressively discounted. Whereas the AirPods Pro 3 have a $249 MSRP (currently on sale for $219.99 at Amazon), the AirPods Pro 2 are more than $100 less expensive. Sale Price: $139

Regular Price: $239

Best Budget Priced AirPods - AirPods 4 Hit All-Time Low At $69









Not everyone needs and/or wants to pay a premium for active noise cancellation. If that describes you, the AirPods 4 are calling your name. These earbuds are based on the same H2 chip as found in the AirPods Pro 3, they sound great, and they're not lacking in features with personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and more. That said, Apple DOES actually offer a version of the AirPods 4 with ANC and it's on sale as well. Sale Price: $69 w/o ANC ($99 w/ ANC)

Regular Price: $129 w/o ANC ($179 w/ ANC)

Affordable Earbuds - Soundcore By Anker P20i For $18.99









Affordable earbuds are a dime a dozen but the Soundcore by Anker P20i carry a brand name we trust (Anker is our go-to for cables but it also dabbles in other product categories). With the Black Friday in play, these wireless earbuds are under $20 while offering water resistance, dual mics for clear calls, 22 preset EQs, and up to 30 hours of listening time. Sale Price: $18.99

$18.99 Regular Price: $39.99

Over-Ear Headphones Deal With Long Battery Life - Sony WH-1000MX5 Starting At $239.99









Once again, we're looking at a last-gen product, but that doesn't make Sony's WH-1000MX5 any less desirable. Just the opposite, it's available for a deep discount for Black Friday, starting at $239.99 (Black). Other colors are priced at $248 (Midnight Blue and Smokey Pink) and $243.04 (Silver). Color preference aside, the WH-1000MX5 is one of the most lauded headsets for its comfortable fit, excellent ANC, sound quality, and up to 30 hours of battery life. Sale Price: $239.99

Regular Price: $399.99

Top Bose Headphones Deal - QuietComfort Ultra Starting At $299









Simply put, Bose makes some of the best sounding headphones and earbuds on the market, and it's renowned for its killer ANC implementations. We're highlighting the QuietComfort Ultra because, once again, it's a last-gen product at a deep discount, which means you're getting a ton of bang for you buck. Sale price is set at $299 for the Deep Plum (shown above) and Lunar Blue colorways, and $329 for Sandstone. Sale Price: Starting at $299

Regular Price: $429

Honorable Mentions

