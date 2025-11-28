Best Black Friday 2025 Gaming Monitor Deals For Big Savings





6 Best Black Friday Gaming Monitor Deals 2025

Acer Nitro XV275K—Affordable IPS Mini-LED With Super-Fast Refresh Rate

List MSRP : $494.68

: $494.68 Current Price : $399.99 (19% discount)

: $399.99 (19% discount) Why We Picked It : IPS Mini-LED monitors don't have the contrast ratios of OLED panels, but are generally much better than plain vanilla IPS. The Acer Nitro XV275K is not only at one of its lowest prices ever, but it's flexible too. This monitor can run at a 1080p resolution at with a speedy 320 Hz refresh rate or 4K resolution with a 160 Hz refresh rate. With up to 1000 nits of brightness thanks to Mini-LED technology, and a quality IPS panel, this monitor is fast, bright, accurate, and more affordable than ever.

: IPS Mini-LED monitors don't have the contrast ratios of OLED panels, but are generally much better than plain vanilla IPS. The Acer Nitro XV275K is not only at one of its lowest prices ever, but it's flexible too. This monitor can run at a 1080p resolution at with a speedy 320 Hz refresh rate or 4K resolution with a 160 Hz refresh rate. With up to 1000 nits of brightness thanks to Mini-LED technology, and a quality IPS panel, this monitor is fast, bright, accurate, and more affordable than ever. Buy It Now

Alienware AW2524HF—A Great Fast IPS Gaming Monitor List MSRP : $649.99 (Launch MSRP not reflected on Amazon)

: $649.99 (Launch MSRP not reflected on Amazon) Current Price : $399.99 (47% off)

: $399.99 (47% off) Why We Picked It : The most affordable entry-point into ultra high-refresh 500 Hz monitors is the Alienware AW2524HF. While the image quality and 1080p resolution aren't as cutting-edge as some other options, this monitor is still eons better than the TN panels formerly required to hit a refresh that high. The Amazon listing also masks just how much you're really saving versus other 500 Hz options or even this monitor's original MSRP.

: The most affordable entry-point into ultra high-refresh 500 Hz monitors is the Alienware AW2524HF. While the image quality and 1080p resolution aren't as cutting-edge as some other options, this monitor is still eons better than the TN panels formerly required to hit a refresh that high. The Amazon listing also masks just how much you're really saving versus other 500 Hz options or even this monitor's original MSRP. Buy It Now AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD2—240 Hz OLED At An Unbeatable Price List MSRP : $569.99

: $569.99 Current Price : $399.97 (30% off)

: $399.97 (30% off) Why We Picked It : Those in the market for a purpose-built gaming OLED monitor will want to look closely at the AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD2. An OLED panel with DisplayHDR True Black 400 and a 240 Hz refresh rate at this price point would have been unthinkable just two years ago, but now it's within reach and available at its lowest-ever price just in time for Black Friday.

: Those in the market for a purpose-built gaming OLED monitor will want to look closely at the AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD2. An OLED panel with DisplayHDR True Black 400 and a 240 Hz refresh rate at this price point would have been unthinkable just two years ago, but now it's within reach and available at its lowest-ever price just in time for Black Friday. Buy It Now

Alienware AW3425DW—Alienware Ultrawide OLED At Its Lowest-Ever Price List MSRP : $799.99

: $799.99 Current Price : $649.99 (19% off)

: $649.99 (19% off) Why We Picked It : If you prioritize immersion above all else while gaming, an Ultrawide OLED might be the way to go. The Alienware AW3425DW may be just what the doctor ordered and it's available at its lowest price ever. With DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, a 240 Hz refresh rate, a 3440 x 1440p panel resolution and FreeSync Premium Pro onboard, all your needs for solo and competitive gaming alike should be met with this 34" beauty.

: If you prioritize immersion above all else while gaming, an Ultrawide OLED might be the way to go. The Alienware AW3425DW may be just what the doctor ordered and it's available at its lowest price ever. With DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, a 240 Hz refresh rate, a 3440 x 1440p panel resolution and FreeSync Premium Pro onboard, all your needs for solo and competitive gaming alike should be met with this 34" beauty. Buy It Now

MSI MAG 272QP X50—This 500 Hz OLED Speedster Packs A Punch List MSRP : $749.99

: $749.99 Current Price : $701.99 (6% off)

: $701.99 (6% off) Why We Picked It : The MSI MAG 272QP is currently the lowest priced option for 500 Hz OLED gamers. This speedy display comes with DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification on top of that, making it especially bright relative to most other gaming OLEDs. This high-end 1440p display is suited for cutting-edge gaming and media consumption alike, and even has an additional ClearMR 21000 rating for superb motion clarity. It's almost exactly the same as the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 G60SF featured in Amazon's Black Friday sale, but costs $50 less—though the Samsung OLED will ship faster with Prime, and has a better stand to boot.

: The MSI MAG 272QP is currently the lowest priced option for 500 Hz OLED gamers. This speedy display comes with DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification on top of that, making it especially bright relative to most other gaming OLEDs. This high-end 1440p display is suited for cutting-edge gaming and media consumption alike, and even has an additional ClearMR 21000 rating for superb motion clarity. Buy It Now

MSI MPG 321URX—The 4K 240 Hz King of Black Friday 2025 OLEDs List MSRP : $1049.99

: $1049.99 Current Price : $749.99 (29% off)

: $749.99 (29% off) Why We Picked It : This 32-inch, 4K OLED beast is a leader in its class, and with this Black Friday discount, it's at its lowest-ever price point. While a 240 Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR True Black 400 aren't peak, they're still really good specifications, all wrapped up in a 4K 32-inch package at a relatively affordable price point--for a monitor of this size at least. If you want one of the best in 4K gaming OLEDs this monitor should be on your short list of considerations.

: This 32-inch, 4K OLED beast is a leader in its class, and with this Black Friday discount, it's at its lowest-ever price point. While a 240 Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR True Black 400 aren't peak, they're still really good specifications, all wrapped up in a 4K 32-inch package at a relatively affordable price point--for a monitor of this size at least. If you want one of the best in 4K gaming OLEDs this monitor should be on your short list of considerations. Buy It Now

It's Black Friday 2025, and we've sifted through the chaff in order to find the best gaming monitor deals currently available. High-refresh rate monitors are now dominated by OLED panels, which are superb in terms of image quality but have historically been quite expensive, so deep Black Friday discounts are very welcome. We didn't focus solely on OLEDs though—there's an excellent IPS MiniLED monitor on sale this year too, along with a blazing fast 500 Hz IPS option as well.Like our other Black Friday deal posts, our goal is to pick the best options at a given price range, not simply pass along the cheapest models. While Black Friday does usually result in some great deals, it also doubles as a way for sellers to get rid of low-demand items. A big discount alone does not make for a good purchase, but fortunately most of the monitors we're highlighting this year do have substantial discounts and are high-quality items too...