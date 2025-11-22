CATEGORIES
home News

8 Smart Devices That Are Revolutionizing Home Entertainment In 2025

by Zak KillianSaturday, November 22, 2025, 02:30 PM EDT
hero amazon echo show 15 on wall
As Amazon kicks off its extended Black Friday Week, a wave of smart entertainment gear is showing off just how far home technology has come in 2025. Screens are bigger, audio is sharper, connectivity is faster, and even the lighting behind your TV can react dynamically to whatever you're watching. Whether you're trying to streamline your daily routines or build out a more immersive living-room setup, this year's deals offer a surprisingly practical mix of upgrades.

Each of these devices brings a different kind of convenience: hands-free control, better picture quality, faster navigation, richer sound, or simply fewer dead zones in your home Wi-Fi. They're also discounted well ahead of the shopping holiday itself, so upgrading your setup no longer means waiting for "real" Black Friday to roll around. Let's quit wasting time and check out the deals!

amazon echo show 21 with stand
Amazon Echo Show 21" Kitchen Hub: $349.99 at Amazon (13% off)
Amazon Echo Show 15" Kitchen Hub: $254.99 at Amazon (15% off)
Stands: Echo Show 21, Echo Show 15, either for $109.99 (12% off)

The Amazon Echo Show in its new 21-inch and 15-inch sizes is designed as a central hub for smart homes that actually looks like part of the room. Both models offer crisp displays for video calling, streaming, home monitoring, and managing connected devices, while the larger size works well as a shared family dashboard. The optional stand (sold separately) gives you more flexibility in placement, and both screens are discounted for Black Friday Week.

amazon fire tv cube
Amazon Fire TV Cube Hands-Free Streamer: $89.99 at Amazon (36% off)
Google TV Streamer 4K 32GB: $74.99 at Amazon (25% off)
NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro: $199.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for smoother streaming and snappier navigation, the latest Amazon Fire TV Cube, Google TV Streamer 4K, and NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro cover three different niches. The Fire TV Cube delivers fast, hands-free Alexa control at a solid discount. Google's 4K streamer offers a clean, content-first interface ideal for people who want something simple but powerful, and then the NVIDIA Shield remains the premium option, adding 4K HDR with AI upscaling plus seamless GeForce NOW cloud gaming support.

sonos arc ultra soundbar
Sonos Arc Ultra Spatial Soundbar: $879 at Amazon (20% off)

The Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar pushes home audio into theater territory with 9.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos and voice control built in. Its wide soundstage, clarity, and overhead effects transform movies and TV shows without needing a full speaker array, and the current discount makes this premium model more approachable. The all-white colorway has a high Wife Approval Factor, too.

elgato stream deck mk2
Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 15-key Studio Controller: $109.99 at Amazon (27% off)

The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 is a compact control panel designed for streamers, creators, and multitaskers who want one-press access to macros, apps, and automations. The customizable LCD keys make it easy to streamline repetitive tasks, and the Black Friday Week sale makes it an appealing time to add one to your desk setup.

amazon eero mesh wifi system
Amazon eero 7 Mesh Wi-Fi 7 3-Pack: $279.99 at Amazon (20% off)

Amazon's eero 7 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 7 system focuses on stability and reach, delivering high-speed coverage up to 6,000 square feet with support for internet plans up to 2.5 Gbps. The three-pack is ideal for larger homes or anyone tired of signal drops, and this newest model is already discounted. If you're still rocking some ancient Linksys, it might be time to upgrade before hackers take over your home gateway.

govee envisual tv backlight
Govee Envisual LED TV Backlight System: $74.99 at Amazon (46% off!)

Govee's Envisual TV LED Backlight System uses dual cameras and RGBIC lighting to match the colors on your screen in real time, creating a more immersive viewing experience. It's designed for 55–65 inch TVs and includes app controls, Wi-Fi features, and music-reactive modes. At nearly half off, it's one of the most aggressively priced ambiance upgrades this week.

happrun 4k uhd home theater projector
HAPPRUN 4K UHD Home Theater Smart Projector: $237.45 at Amazon (36% off)

This officially licensed Google TV Smart Projector from HAPPRUN offers a surprisingly full package for its price: 4K UHD playback support, Dolby sound, built-in streaming apps, and wireless connectivity for both indoor and outdoor use. The manufacturer says that it handles both games consoles and smartphones easily, and as a limited-time lightning deal, it's the steepest short-window discount in the batch.

These are the best deals we spotted today on smart home and streaming entertainment hardware, but it's always possible we missed something. If you spot an even better deal, let us know in the comments so we can add it to the post!
Tags:  deals, home theater, smart home, automation
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use