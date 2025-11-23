CATEGORIES
Nintendo Switch Game Deals Bring Mario And Zelda For 50% Off Black Friday Blowouts

by Chris HarperSunday, November 23, 2025, 01:37 PM EDT
In a rare event, a number of first-party Nintendo Switch games are on sale on Amazon, just in time for Black Friday. While Nintendo doesn't often place any of its first-party titles on sale, a number of prominent games including Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and Donkey Kong Country Returns HD are up to 50% off.

The main Nintendo Switch deals page, screenshotted below, lists a number of first-party Switch games currently on sale. Sadly, neither Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom are on this list or on sale elsewhere on Amazon, but there are quite a few gems here. No Nintendo Switch 2 titles are on sale either, but Super Mario Odyssey and a few others have free or paid Switch 2 upgrades, for owners of Nintendo's latest and greatest hardware.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday Game Deals on Amazon

Of the games available for sale, we have the highest praises for Luigi's Mansion 3 and Paper Mario: The Thousand Year DoorLuigi's Mansion 3 employs dynamic resolution scaling on Nintendo Switch 1, so the Switch 2 version should maintain 720p in Handheld and 1080p in Docked compared to the original console. Luigi's Mansion 3 is widely considered to be one of the best-looking games on Nintendo Switch, to the point where Digital Foundry outright compared it to "a playable CG movie". For fans of the GameCube classic Luigi's Mansion or goofier forays into horror tropes, Luigi's Mansion 3 is an all-time classic. The gameplay is fairly solid, too.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is also available for a small discount, though curiously omitted from the larger sale page.

Meanwhile, Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door is a full remake of the turn-based RPG originally released for Nintendo GameCube and often considered the last great Mario RPG. The game features new content as well as a streamlined UI and overworld navigation (especially useful for a troublesome backtracking segment). Most importantly, every last enemy animation, map, and asset has been fully remade with modern lighting techniques, making the game look more like a playable magic diorama. The original is genuinely one of my favorite games of all time, and the remake does it justice, though I'm hoping it gets a proper Switch 2 upgrade.

Princess Peach: Showtime! and a handful of other titles are also listed for sale. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury also has a healthy discount at time of writing. Like Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, though, it isn't spotlighted on the main deals page. There's also Nintendo Switch Sports on sale, for those who want something akin to Wii Sports.
