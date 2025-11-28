6 Killer Black Friday 2025 SSD Deals: Big Savings On Samsung, Crucial & More





ORICO 2TB SATA SSD Is A Killer Value

List MSRP : $119.99

: $119.99 Current Price : $113.99

: $113.99 Why We Picked It : The discount here isn't huge, but for those of you in need of a SATA-based storage solution, this is one of the better values at the 2TB capacity tier.

: The discount here isn't huge, but for those of you in need of a SATA-based storage solution, this is one of the better values at the 2TB capacity tier.



Crucial BX500—4 TB SATA SSD For Less List MSRP : $351.99

: $351.99 Current Price : $218.27 (46% off)

: $218.27 (46% off) Why We Picked It : You have to click the 'See all buying options' button to see this price, which is offered through Adorama, a reputable seller. For those in need of a SATA solution, this offers up superb speed for a SATA SSD and is among the best price-per-gig for a 4TB SATA SSD.

: You have to click the 'See all buying options' button to see this price, which is offered through Adorama, a reputable seller. For those in need of a SATA solution, this offers up superb speed for a SATA SSD and is among the best price-per-gig for a 4TB SATA SSD.

XPG Gammix S70 Blade—Fast 2TB NVMe Gen 4 Drive at 7.4 GB/s List MSRP : $300

: $300 Current Price : $242.99 (20% off)

: $242.99 (20% off) Why We Picked It : Blazing-fast SLC cell storage with category-leading value for an NVMe Gen 4 drive.

: Blazing-fast SLC cell storage with category-leading value for an NVMe Gen 4 drive.



Lexar Play—4TB of 7.4GB/s NVMe Storage, Perfect For PC and Console Gaming List MSRP : $379.99

: $379.99 Current Price : $323.18 (15% off)

: $323.18 (15% off) Why We Picked It : Leading price-per-gig value without resorting to slow QLC cell storage, Lexar Play should stay fast as you fill the drive to capacity.

: Leading price-per-gig value without resorting to slow QLC cell storage, Lexar Play should stay fast as you fill the drive to capacity.



Crucial T705—2TB of Enthusiast-Grade 14.5GB/s Speed For Slightly More Than 1TB List MSRP : $188.99

: $188.99 Current Price : $184.99 (2% off)

: $184.99 (2% off) Why We Picked It : Superb NVMe Gen 5 SSD speeds at leading value for category, despite minimal discount. For a slightly faster drive, the 2TB model of the Samsung 9100 Pro below is great too, but will run you an extra $30.

: Superb NVMe Gen 5 SSD speeds at leading value for category, despite minimal discount. For a slightly faster drive, the 2TB model of the Samsung 9100 Pro below is great too, but will run you an extra $30.



Samsung 9100 Pro—4TB of Top-Tier 14.8GB/s Speed For Under $400 List MSRP : $469.99

: $469.99 Current Price : $369.99 (21% off)

: $369.99 (21% off) Why We Picked It : Among the fastest NVMe Gen 5 SSDs also has among the best price-per-gig of any NVMe Gen 4 drives on Black Friday. $30 can be saved with the 4TB Crucial T705, but at a trade-off to performance.

: Among the fastest NVMe Gen 5 SSDs also has among the best price-per-gig of any NVMe Gen 4 drives on Black Friday. $30 can be saved with the 4TB Crucial T705, but at a trade-off to performance. Note: MSRP numbers when not listed on Amazon are sourced from manufacturer or launch MSRP, depending which is available. As stressed prior, the best value picks on Black Friday often have no apparent discount, or a smaller one than other options. There are exceptions with some truly all-around superb deals bannered under Black Friday, though, like the Samsung 9100 Pro.

It's Black Friday 2025 and not a moment too soon with the ongoing DRAM and storage supply crisis (especially for DRAM!), but there are still some great SSD deals available for buyers today. Below, we'll list the best options we were able to find across all categories, maximizing price-per-gig without compromising on speed or reliability. Each of our picks has been chosen carefully to maximize the value for those who build or upgrade their PCs on Black Friday, and readers who want a peek behind the curtain can even read up on our selection criteria before hopping to the deals, should they please.So, the most important SSD selection criteria for us this year was making sure you get the best possible deal, not simply highlighting what Amazon is highlighting. The trickiest part of Black Friday sales is that while tech indeed does generally become cheaper across the board, making this an ideal time to build or upgrade a PC, a lot of the actual best deals for your money may not have large visible discounts. In rare cases, there won't be a discount at all, but it'll still be the better choice than a similar option in the category that's 30-50% off. The reason for this is twofold: that Black Friday sales aren't always genuine discounts from standard pricing, and that Black Friday sales double as an easy way to clear stock of lesser-sold items.So for these deals, we were sure to narrow down which 2TB and 4TB SSDs were actually the best for your money across SATA, NVMe Gen 4, and NVMe Gen 5 categories. Sadly, NVMe Gen 3 SSDs are sparse in availability and gratuitously overpriced in general, so we recommend those who are still using boards with NVMe Gen 3 drives to opt for Gen 4 drives instead. This should work fine, since NVMe is backward-compatible and Gen 4 will be better to carry over for future builds anyway. We were especially cautious with NVMe drives to avoid those reliant on QLC cell storage, which is the slowest-performing of any NVMe SSD and can tank performance under sustained load.