Black Friday TV Deals Bring Big Discounts On Mini LED, OLED & QLED Beauties





Do you find yourself squinting to see your TV, either because it's too small or because the image quality stinks? Well, good news—Black Friday deals are live for big screen TVs, and we're seeing discounts across a wide variety models, including premium OLED and mini LED models. So if you want to treat yourself to a high-end model, you can do so without the guilt of having overpaid.

65-Inch LG C5 OLED Evo Is Just $1,399.99 At Best Buy

One of the most desirable models on the market right now is LG's C5 series OLED. LG's carved out quite a following for its premium OLED TVs, which mesh excellent image quality with a bunch of gaming-grade features, including high refresh rates, full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and low latency, to name a few of the features.





65-inch LG C5 OLED Evo TV for $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $1,300), or get it for a few bucks cheaper at Amazon ($1,396.99). Either way, this is a killer deal on a popular TV model that excels at pretty much everything. Right now, you can score thefor, or get it for a few bucks cheaper at. Either way, this is a killer deal on a popular TV model that excels at pretty much everything.





You can game at up to 4K/144Hz on the C5 OLED. It's also an AMD FreeSync Premium model and is NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible too. Variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM) are features supported on this model as well.





Dolby Atmos is part of the package here, as is Dolby Vision for HDR chores (along with HDR10 and HLG). Simply put, this is a fantastic, premium TV at a bodacious price.

65-Inch TCL QM5K Mini LED TV Is A Low $449.99









65-inch TCL QM5K mini LED model with quantum dot technology is just $449.99 at Best Buy (save $450) right now. TV prices these days are really good in general compared to past years, but if you're still not ready to splurge on OLED, you can jump into mini LED territory without spending big. For example, thismodel with quantum dot technology is justright now.





Folks, that's an absolute bargain. Why is it so cheap, though? The QM5K is only sold at Best Buy as a special model that is a step down from the QM6K and can be considered an entry-level model within the realm of mini LED TVs. However, you're still getting mini LED technology here for a bright picture and better handling of local dimming to help stave off blooming (otherwise known as the halo effect).





Note that if you're a gamer, the refresh rate on the QM5K is 60Hz at 4K, though it jumps to 144Hz at both 1440p and 1080p. You get VRR support here too, and for HDR content, its supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG.





While not as premium as LG's C5 OLED, the QM5K is a solid value at the current discount.





