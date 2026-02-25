Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Hands-On With Buds 4 Live At Unpacked 2026
The Galaxy S26 Ultra Gets A Trick Privacy ScreenSamsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra ($1299) gets the biggest hardware updates in the series this year, without getting a price hike. That’s good news, but don't get too excited just yet. Other than the new Privacy Screen, which is the hero feature, these are relatively minor tweaks. The design’s been updated: the titanium frame is out, and aluminum is back, making the S26 Ultra thinner (7.9mm vs. 8.2mm) and lighter (214g vs. 218g) than the S25 Ultra.
In addition, the S26 Ultra’s corner radius has been increased to match the S26+ and S26. This gives the entire S26 family a more consistent look and feel. Samsung also changed the camera bump for the entire S26 lineup to match the S25 Edge’s design, with metal-rimmed lenses protruding from a pill-shaped bump. It’s a subtle but nice improvement. The rest of the S26 Ultra is familiar, from the flat display and slab sides to the S Pen.
The way it works is that the display is made up of alternating pixels. Every other pixel can only be seen when looking at the screen dead on (narrow pixels), while the remaining pixels are visible when looking at any angle (wide pixels). When both narrow and wide pixels are turned on the display looks normal, with a wide viewing angle. But when the Privacy Screen is enabled, only the narrow pixels are turned on. Clever stuff!
Speaking of shooters, the S26 Ultra inherits the S25 Ultra’s quad rear sensors – 200MP main, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP 5x telephoto, and 50MP ultrawide. What’s different this year are the lenses, which are faster (larger aperture) for the main camera (f/1.4 vs. f/1.7) and for the 5x telephoto (f/2.9 vs. f/3.4). The aperture for the 3x telephoto and the ultrawide lenses remains the same at f/2.4 and f/1.9, respectively.
Under the hood, the S26 Ultra boasts Qualcomm’s 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, paired with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage. At this point, it’s unclear how the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip differs from the regular 8 Elite Gen 5, but hopefully, it’s more than just a bump in clock speed. The S26 Ultra also gains a redesigned vapor chamber for better heat dissipation.
The Galaxy S26 And S26+ Cost $100 MoreThe bad news is that the Galaxy S26 ($899) and Galaxy S26+ ($1099) cost $100 more than the S25 and S25+, and that the S26+ is basically unchanged from its predecessor. On the plus side, the S26 now packs twice the base storage (256 vs. 128GB), a marginally bigger 1080p 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display (6.3 vs. 6.2 inches), and a slightly larger capacity battery (4,300 vs. 4,000mAh) than before.
Meanwhile, the S26+ inherits the 6.7-inch 1440p 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screen and 4,900mAh battery from the S25+. In the US, both the S26 and S26+ are powered by Qualcomm’s 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256 or 512GB of storage. Wider (85-degree) 12MP f/2.2 selfie camera aside, the 50MP f/1.8 main shooter with OIS, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and 10MP f/2.4 3x telephoto with OIS carry over.
Design wise, the S26 and S26+ are almost identical to the S25 and S25+, except for the camera pods, which follow in the S26 Ultra’s footsteps and match the S25 Edge’s two-tiered configuration. In other words, you’re getting familiar aluminum and glass sandwiches with flat displays and slab sides. Finally, it’s worth noting that the S26 and S26+ are getting an Exynos 2600 SoC in some markets outside the US.
Now Nudge (timely and relevant suggestions) is similar to Google’s Magic Cue; Document Scan (automatic document scanner within the camera app) is similar to Scan document. You get the idea. The S26 series is finally getting call screening and scam detection, and Now Brief and Circle to Search are seeing improvements as well. Samsung’s Audio Eraser is now available system-wide for any audio being played.
The Galaxy Buds4 And Buds4 Pro Crank Up The TunesSamsung also introduced two pairs of earbuds today, the Galaxy Buds4 ($179) and Buds4 Pro ($249). The main difference between them is that the Buds4 are half in-ear (without silicone tips), while the Buds4 Pro are full in-ear (with silicone tips) and provide better passive noise isolation. Both feature a redesigned clamshell case that makes it easier to stow the earbuds, and reduce the likelihood of getting debris on the charging pins.
My Takeaway: Incremental UpdatesSamsung’s latest Galaxy flagships only deliver incremental updates, but perhaps that’s to be expected considering the current economic landscape. The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Privacy Screen is a truly innovative feature and a welcome addition that comes without a price increase. And while the Galaxy S26 costs $100 more than its predecessor, it features double the storage, a marginally bigger display, and a slightly larger battery.
The Galaxy S26+, however, doesn’t bring any significant improvements to the table, yet costs $100 more than last year’s S25+, which is unfortunate. And with the Galaxy Buds4 and Buds4 Pro, Samsung continues to offer high-quality earbuds that integrate seamlessly with the Galaxy ecosystem. That being said, Samsung isn’t really pushing the envelope with any of these new Galaxy devices, which is a little disappointing.