Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Hands-On With Buds 4 Live At Unpacked 2026

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, S26+, S26, Buds4, and Buds4 Pro Are Up For Pre-Order Now

Today in San Francisco, Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy smartphones . For 2026, the lineup consists of the Galaxy S26 Ultra ($1299), Galaxy S26+ ($1099), and Galaxy S26 ($899) which receive incremental updates. The company also launched two new pairs of earbuds, the Galaxy Buds4 ($179) and Buds4 Pro ($249). I had the chance to go hands-on with Samsung’s new Galaxy devices, and here are my first impressions.





But first, don't miss our hands-on video live from the event in San Francisco...





The Galaxy S26 Ultra Gets A Trick Privacy Screen





Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra back







Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra display



It’s worth noting that when the Privacy Screen is enabled, the display is slightly dimmer since the wide pixels are turned off. Otherwise, the S26 Ultra’s screen is the same beautiful 6.9-inch 1440p 120Hz AMOLED panel found on the S25 Ultra. Bezels are slim and there’s a centered punch hole for the 12MP f/2.2 selfie camera, which is now slightly wider than before (85-degrees) for the entire S26 series.





Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra camera pod







Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra S Pen





The Galaxy S26 And S26+ Cost $100 More





Samsung Galaxy S26+







Samsung Galaxy S26



The Galaxy Buds4 And Buds4 Pro Crank Up The Tunes





Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro







Samsung Galaxy Buds4



My Takeaway: Incremental Updates





Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro colors

