Best Black Friday Gaming Peripheral Deals 2025 — Must-Grab Keyboards & Mice

by Tim Sweezy, Zak KillianSaturday, November 29, 2025, 02:40 PM EDT
If the price of memory's got you maudlin, don't despair, because there's still plenty of killer deals to be found on some seriously spectacular equipment. No, really! Check out these keyboard and mouse deals, and don't miss some deep discounts on a couple of quality headsets at the end, either.

A Trio of Top-Tier Keyboards

KINESIS Freestyle Edge RGB Ergo Gaming Keyboard: $119.20 at Amazon (43% off!)

If you've been waiting for a good excuse to upgrade your keyboard, this is one of those weekends where a few genuinely solid options dip into "alright, fair enough" territory. The Kinesis Freestyle Edge RGB is our standout deal; an ergonomic split keyboard with Cherry MX Speed Silver short-throw linear switches, this comfy typing apparatus offers amazing Linux and MacOS support thanks to the ability to program it using text files stored in the keyboard's memory. The two halves can split up to 20 inches to accommodate a game controller, a notepad, or a bowl of soup, if you're so inclined.

ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless Mech Keyboard: $129.99 at Amazon (38% off!)
Logitech G515 Lightspeed Low Profile Keyboard: $109.99 at Amazon (31% off!)

If you're not willing to take the leap to split ergo yet—seriously, you don't know what you're missing—ASUS' Scope II 96 hits the opposite vibe: a compact full-size keyboard with hot-swappable switches—not that you'd want to replace ROG's pre-lubed clicky switches. This is for people who want mechanical noise with modern wireless. Logitech's G515 Lightspeed rounds things out as a low-profile TKL that's brilliantly polished: super-thin chassis, LIGHTSPEED wireless, and double-shot PBT caps at a very tolerable sale price.

Gorgeous Gaming Mice At Bargain Basement Prices

Razer Basilisk V3 X Wireless Gaming Mouse: $37.99 at Amazon (46% off!)
Glorious Model O Ultralight Gaming Mouse: $34.99 at Amazon (30% off!)

Today's mouse deals are unusually strong. Razer's Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed is cheap enough to qualify as an impulse upgrade—especially if you like a larger ergonomic shell with extra-long, 535-hour battery life. The Glorious Model O gives you a lightweight wired option with the familiar weight-saving honeycomb build and a long-proven sensor for under $35; it's also ambidextrous, for lefty gamers.

Logitech G Pro X Pro-Grade Gaming Mouse: $129.99 at Amazon (28% off!)

Alternatively, if you're getting serious about your gaming career and been eyeing something tournament-grade, the Logitech Pro X Superlight 2 dropping into mid-range pricing is about as close to a "buy it now" moment as that lineup ever gets. At just 60 grams with an 8 KHz report rate, this is real pro-gamer input hardware.

Extra PC Peripherals With Plainly Perfect Pricing

Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Headset: $79.99 at Amazon (50% off!)
HyperX Cloud II 7.1 Gaming Headset: $47.50 at Amazon (41% off!)

Besides the input devices, we've got two headsets on awesome discounts. First up is Logitech's G733, which stays comfortable for long sessions thanks to the suspension band and features full wireless compatibility with PCs, PlayStations, and the Nintendo Switch 2. Then we have HyperX's Cloud II, which is still one of the safer all-round choices for a gaming headset—especially for under fifty bucks.

Anker 4-Port USB 3.0 Type-A Hub: $7.99 at Amazon (47% off!)
Belkin 4-Port USB 10G Type-C Hub: $30.98 at Amazon (31% off)

On the practical side of things, we've also picked out a couple of cheap-but-useful USB hubs, because everyone can always use an extra USB port. Anker's simple 4-port USB-A replicator isn't fancy, but what do you want for eight bucks? Belkin's much fancier Type-C splitter is more expensive, but it turns one Type-C port into four, supports 10-Gbps data rates, and can pass through up to 100W for charging. Better to have it and not need it than vice versa, hmm?

Every purchase you make from our affiliate links helps to support independent tech journalism. We're one of the last sites standing from the original days of tech enthusiasts covering the hardware for the love. We're not owned or supported by a publishing conglomerate, and we're not beholden to the whims of corporate sponsors. We're doing it live, folks. Make sure you check out the rest of our holiday season deals on all kinds of hardware.
