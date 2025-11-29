Best Black Friday Gaming Peripheral Deals 2025 — Must-Grab Keyboards & Mice
A Trio of Top-Tier Keyboards
If you've been waiting for a good excuse to upgrade your keyboard, this is one of those weekends where a few genuinely solid options dip into "alright, fair enough" territory. The Kinesis Freestyle Edge RGB is our standout deal; an ergonomic split keyboard with Cherry MX Speed Silver short-throw linear switches, this comfy typing apparatus offers amazing Linux and MacOS support thanks to the ability to program it using text files stored in the keyboard's memory. The two halves can split up to 20 inches to accommodate a game controller, a notepad, or a bowl of soup, if you're so inclined.
If you're not willing to take the leap to split ergo yet—seriously, you don't know what you're missing—ASUS' Scope II 96 hits the opposite vibe: a compact full-size keyboard with hot-swappable switches—not that you'd want to replace ROG's pre-lubed clicky switches. This is for people who want mechanical noise with modern wireless. Logitech's G515 Lightspeed rounds things out as a low-profile TKL that's brilliantly polished: super-thin chassis, LIGHTSPEED wireless, and double-shot PBT caps at a very tolerable sale price.
Gorgeous Gaming Mice At Bargain Basement Prices
Today's mouse deals are unusually strong. Razer's Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed is cheap enough to qualify as an impulse upgrade—especially if you like a larger ergonomic shell with extra-long, 535-hour battery life. The Glorious Model O gives you a lightweight wired option with the familiar weight-saving honeycomb build and a long-proven sensor for under $35; it's also ambidextrous, for lefty gamers.
Alternatively, if you're getting serious about your gaming career and been eyeing something tournament-grade, the Logitech Pro X Superlight 2 dropping into mid-range pricing is about as close to a "buy it now" moment as that lineup ever gets. At just 60 grams with an 8 KHz report rate, this is real pro-gamer input hardware.
Every purchase you make from our affiliate links helps to support independent tech journalism. We're one of the last sites standing from the original days of tech enthusiasts covering the hardware for the love. We're not owned or supported by a publishing conglomerate, and we're not beholden to the whims of corporate sponsors. We're doing it live, folks.