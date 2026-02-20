Dell XPS 14 (2026) Laptop Review: A Great Return To Form

Dell Pro 14 Premium Software Experience And Utilities

Dell Optimizer Utility

Dell Support Assist Utility

Dell Trusted Device Dashboard

Dell SupportAssist remains useful for firmware/driver updates and diagnostics, and the system ships clean enough that power users won’t immediately feel the urge to reset the machine. Dell’s Trusted Device Security dashboard adds an extra layer of peace of mind by providing real-time visibility into system health, firmware integrity, and threat protections directly within Windows. It quietly works in the background to monitor BIOS security, credential protection, and hardware-level safeguards, giving users an easy way to verify that their XPS 14 remains protected from the moment it boots up. I will say that our device was flagging BIOS signatures as invalid but that may just be an early hiccup with the software not recognizing Intel's new Panther Lake platform. Dell will likely remedy this in a future update.



Next we'll fire up some benchmarks on the two new XPS 14 machines we have on our test bench...