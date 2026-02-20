Dell XPS 14 (2026) Laptop Review: A Great Return To Form
|Dell XPS 14 (DA14260) Laptop: Starting At $1349, $2199 As Tested W/ OLED Display
Dell’s XPS 14 (DA14260) for 2026 leaps forward with Intel Panther Lake, delivering impressive performance, class-leading efficiency, and a clean, premium design that continues to set the XPS line apart.
Dell’s XPS lineup has long represented the company’s design-forward, premium Windows PC offering. It has been a family of products that consistently blended industrial craftsmanship, high-end displays, and solid performance into sleek, highly portable machines. But in a surprising move not long ago, Dell painfully retired the iconic XPS branding in favor of what it thought was a simplified portfolio strategy. That decision didn’t last long.
Following strong customer feedback and clear demand for the return of one of the most recognizable names in premium laptop PCs, Dell brought XPS back, and not just as a badge, but as a refined platform built around efficiency, thermals, acoustics, and intelligent performance scaling. The new Dell XPS 14, model DA14260, represents a strong revival effort by the company. Powered by Intel’s latest Core Ultra Series 3 processors, aka Panther Lake, this generation focuses as much on sustained real-world performance and battery longevity as it does on thinness and aesthetics. Rather than chasing extremes, Dell appears to have prioritized balance, delivering a premium ultraportable that feels mature, disciplined, and future-ready.
And this time, the XPS name feels fully earned again, so let's dive in...
Of note, as you can see above, is that we have two SKUs of the new XPS 14 in house, one based on a Core Ultra 355 8-core/16 GB RAM config with a 1920x1200 IPS display, and a higher-end option with a Core Ultra 358H 16-core/32GB RAM config with a 2.8K (2880x1800) Tandem OLED display. The former will undoubtedly bring better battery life, while our higher-end XPS 14 will deliver more performance and the deep, well-saturated goodness of OLED, in exchange for a modest reduction battery life.
What Are The Dell XPS 14's (DA14260) Key Specs? Let's Break It Down
Storage options move into PCIe Gen5 territory at the higher end, which future-proofs somewhat for larger file transfers and creative workloads. While Gen5 SSDs won’t dramatically change day-to-day responsiveness versus Gen4, sustained throughput under heavy workloads will benefit. Unfortunately, both of our configs came with PCIe Gen 4 drives.
Display options include a 2K IPS 500 nits non-touch LCD running from 1Hz to 120Hz and a 2.8K OLED touch 400 nits panel with a 20–120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The LCD is the efficiency champion, while the OLED delivers cinematic contrast and DCI-P3 gamut coverage more suitable for professional content creators. Both panels are Dolby Vision capable and sport Eyesafe low blue light technology, but only the OLED panel rocks a DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.
All of this hardware sits in a chassis that measures just under 15mm thick (OLED option, IPS is 15.2 mm) and weighs roughly three pounds. That balance between performance ceiling and physical footprint is the defining technical achievement for Dell here.
Exploring Dell XPS 14 (2026) Design, Build Quality, Display And IO ExpansionDell's XPS 14 once again delivers one of the most refined Windows laptops in hand. Its CNC-machined aluminum unibody construction feels sturdy and deliberate, with absolutely minimal flex and tight tolerances throughout. Dell’s restrained use of seams and a subdued, monochromatic finish give the XPS 14 a clean, uncluttered look that feels modern and refined rather than busy. Surface areas can be fingerprint magnets but a microfiber cloth cleans things up quickly. The system currently ships in Graphite, with a lighter Shimmer colorway planned for later this year.
The XPS 14’s zero-lattice keyboard continues Dell’s clean theme, but with noticeably improved key stability and crisper tactile feedback compared to prior generations. Despite the laptop’s ultra-thin profile, key travel feels well-damped and comfortable for extended typing sessions, avoiding the shallow, hard bottoming-out feel common in many slim designs. The seamless Gorilla Glass 3 palm rest reinforces the premium aesthetic while staying cool to the touch, and the subtly etched haptic touchpad blends cleanly into the surface while delivering precise, responsive input without physical buttons.
Dell was clearly listening to customer feedback from its previous generation of invisible trackpads, and these subtle etch lines feel like the perfect solution for those that complained about the prior-gen invisible touchpad design.
In addition, Dell's tiny integrated webcam is an 8MP/4K HDR shooter that's Windows Hello compliant, powered by Intel's IPU7 Image Processing Unit. It does a really good job of capturing crisp detail, even in lower light environments.
Dell Pro 14 Premium Software Experience And Utilities
Next we'll fire up some benchmarks on the two new XPS 14 machines we have on our test bench...