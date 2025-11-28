Top PC And Console Controller Deals For Black Friday 2025

More often than not, game consoles only ship with with a single controller, leaving it up to you whether or not to buy a second one for local co-op play. The problem is, controllers are not cheap accessories these days. However, Black Friday deals take some of the sting out of buying adding another controller or replacing a broken one to the mix. There are a bunch of them out there, and we've rounded up some of our favorite picks. Let's get into it.
Go Pro With The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless For 30% Off
- Why We Picked It: This is our premium pick for Xbox and PC gamers. The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core levels up the standard Xbox controller with some great features, including adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks, interchangeable components, and a wrap-around rubberized grip.
- Sale Price: $139.99
- Regular Price: $199.99
- Get This Deal at Amazon
Go Premium On The PS5 With Sony's PlayStation DualSense Edge For 15% Off
- Why We Picked It: The DualSense Edge is Sony's answer to the Xbox Elite Series 2. That's to say, it's another premium pick, but geared towards PS5 and PC gamers. It boasts a lot of customization options too, such as mappable back buttons, adjustable trigger lengths, and quick-swap profiles.
- Sale Price: $169
- Regular Price: $199.99
- Get This Deal at Amazon
Xbox Wireless Controller Is 38% Off
- Why We Picked It: The base Xbox wireless controller is a no-brainer when it's on sale, especially with a deep 38% discount. It may not have the premium features of the Elite Series 2, but it's comfortable, functional, and super easy to get working with a PC. Also note that different color options are available at various prices, like Electric Volt for $44.99 (36% off) and Shock Blue for $47.99 (31% off), to give two examples.
- Sale Price: Starting at $39.99
- Regular Price: Starting at $64.99
- Get This Deal at Amazon
PlayStation DualSense In Various Colors Up To 27% Off
- Why We Picked It: Same reasoning as the Xbox wireless controller, the DualSense wireless for PlayStation is an easy recommendation when it's on sale. And likewise, there are bunch of color options available, with discounted prices typically ranging from $54.99 to $59.99.
- Sale Price: $54.99
- Regular Price: $74.99
- Get This Deal at Amazon
Amazon Luna Wireless Controller Is 43% Off
- Why We Picked It: Some of you reading this may be seeing this controller for the first time. While not as widely known, Amazon's official Luna wireless controller is built for Amazon's cloud gaming service with a latency-busting Cloud Direct feature. However, it also supports Bluetooth, making this an affordable pick for gaming on Windows PCs, Macs, and smart TVs.
- Sale Price: $39.99
- Regular Price: $69.99
- Get This Deal at Amazon
More Controller Deals For Black Friday 2025
We've laid out our top picks based on a combination of features and available discounts, but there are several other bargains worth considering too. Here are a few more controller deals...