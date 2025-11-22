CATEGORIES
Black Friday Deals Up To 50% Off Ring Doorbells To Thwart Porch Pirates

by Paul LillySaturday, November 22, 2025, 09:16 AM EDT
Ring Battery Doorbell on a house.
The holiday shopping season is upon us, especially at retailers ramp up their Black Friday bargains. This also means you'll need to be extra vigilant about porch pirates. A great way to do that is by investing in a Ring Doorbell. It's not a cure all against thieves, but it is a possible deterrent, and a few of Amazon's models are deeply discounted right now.

Ring Battery Doorbell Is Half Off In Black Friday Sale

One of the more affordable Ring options is the Ring Battery Doorbell and it's on sale for $49.99 at Amazon (50% off) right now. It's a cheap way to keep tabs on activity outside your home, and you can choose between the Satin Nickel colorway shown above or Venetian Bronze, both of which are priced the same.

You can save even more if you buy the 2-pack bundle—the Ring Battery Doorbell 2-Pack is on sale for $89.99 at Amazon (47% off), so you're paying less per doorbell. And given that these are battery powered, there's a lot of versatility about where you can put them. The obvious location is at your front door, but if you have a side or back door or patio, those are possible secondary location as well.

The Ring Battery Doorbell offers head-to-toe HD+ video (1440x1440 resolution). Using Ring IQ, it can recognize people and packages, and send you an alert when it detects either one. It also features two-way talk, color night vision, and can be optionally hard-wired to your existing doorbell harness to use your in-home chime.

Ring Doorbell Plus Is 47% Off

Battery being ejected from a Ring Doorbell Plus.

For an extra $20, you can step up to the Ring Doorbell Plus, which is discounted to $79.99 at Amazon (47% off). It offers a few different upgrades over the Ring Battery Doorbell, arguably the biggest of which is a quick release battery back. Instead of having to take the whole doorbell apparatus off to charge it, you can simply eject the battery pack. And if you have a spare battery, there will never be any down time.

You also get a higher 1536p resolution on the Plus model, as well as an interchangeable faceplate design. There are a bunch of Ring faceplates available, including holiday themed ones, as well as limited edition NFL team themes.

Save 35% On The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro

Battery being ejected from a Ring Battery Doorbell Pro.

The discounted splurge option among the Ring doorbells that are on sale is the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro for $129.99 at Amazon (35% off). Like the other two, this is the newest model with features like two-way talk and the ability to hardware to your home.

It features the same 1536p resolution as the Plus model, but ups the ante with true color low light sight and adaptive night vision, 3D motion detection (bird's eye zones up to 30 feet away), and dual band Wi-Fi support (so you can connect it to your router's 5Ghz band, if you wish). It also features clearer two-way talk than the other models, which Amazon labels as Audio+.
Tags:  deals, ring, ring video doorbell, ring battery doorbell
