7 Black Friday Desktop Gaming PC Deals Under $899





Skyrocketing memory prices are threatening the PC gaming landscape, as building a new rig from the ground up is suddenly a bigger challenge than it had been. The timing is especially frustrating because we've finally the market for modern generation graphics settle down. The solution? Either wait it out and hope that things improve, or consider going the prebuilt route. If you're willing to consider the latter, we found a bunch Black Friday deals on gaming PCs that won't break the bank.

CyberPower Gaming Desktop With Ryzen CPU And Radeon GPU For $599.99

CyberPowerPC gaming desktop that's on sale for $599.99 at Best Buy (save $180). It's not a massive discount, but it does amount to a 23% savings over MSRP on an already reasonably priced machine. So, what does it come with at this price? One of the more affordable options is thisthat's on sale for. It's not a massive discount, but it does amount to a 23% savings over MSRP on an already reasonably priced machine. So, what does it come with at this price?





It starts with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500 processor (6C/12T, up to 4.2GHz, 16MB L3 cache) based on Zen 3 and continues with a Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card. Other specs include 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD).





Obviously this is not a powerhouse PC, nor is it priced like one. That said, we like that CyberpowerPC isn't skimping on storage in this setup as it comes with a full 1TB instead of 512GB (or even less). Do note that there are compromises at this price point, the biggest one being a GPU with just 4GB of VRAM.

Save $420 On HP's Omen 35L With RTX 50 Series Firepower









HP Omen 35L desktop slips right under the upper threshold with a discounted price of $879.99 at Best Buy (save $420). A chunky Black Friday discount makes this one a viable option in the sub-$899 category, and it also gets you quite a bit more firepower compared to the CyberPowerPC setup above. We set a goal of staying below $899 and thisslips right under the upper threshold with a discounted price of. A chunky Black Friday discount makes this one a viable option in the sub-$899 category, and it also gets you quite a bit more firepower compared to the CyberPowerPC setup above.





On the processor side, HP equipped this desktop with a Ryzen 5 8400F (6C/12T, up to 4.7GHz, 16MB L3 cache) based on Zen 4, which is both a newer generation chip compared to the Ryzen 5 5500 and faster clocked.





For graphics, it's equipped with a GeForce RTX 5060 GPU based on NVIDIA's latest-generation Blackwell architecture. It has 8GB of GDDR7 memory, which isn't a ton but still twice as much compared to the Radeon RX 6500 XT. And you get access to goodies like DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Gen.





Other specs include 16GB of Kingston Fury DDR5-6000 memory with an RGB heastink, a 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity, and bundled components that include a white USB mouse and white keyboard.





