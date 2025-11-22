Apple’s Latest M5 iPad Pro Is Now $100 Off For Black Friday Blowouts





One of these days, Apple will finally get around to releasing a MacBook with a touchscreen display. Today is not that day, and barring a surprise late release, 2025 is not the year it will happen (rumor has it, a MacBook with a touchscreen OLED won't come out until 2027). So if you need touch support in Apple's ecosystem, the iPad Pro is still the way to go, and multiple M5 models are on sale right now.

Apple's 11-Inch iPad Pro With M5 Hits All-Time Low Price

Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (M5), which is on sale for $899 at Amazon (10% off). It's not a massive cost reduction in terms of percentage, but we're not going to scoff as saving a C-note, especially when you consider that the M5 model has only been on the market for a few weeks. The most intriguing deal of the punch is a $100 discount on, which is on sale for. It's not a massive cost reduction in terms of percentage, but we're not going to scoff as saving a C-note, especially when you consider that the M5 model has only been on the market for a few weeks.





This is the baseline variant with a standard Retina XDR display flexing a 2420x1660 resolution, ProMotion technology, 1,600 nits peak brightness, and an anti-reflective coating, along with 256GB of onboard storage. It also features 12-megapixel cameras on the front and back (one each), Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, Face ID support, and a quad speaker audio system.













The star of the show, of course, is the M5 chip that's on board. As configured in the 256GB and 512GB models, the M5 chip in the 11-inch iPad Pro sports a 9-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine. Suffice to say, you get Apple Intelligence support on this model.





Other highlights include 12GB of unified memory with 153GB/s of memory bandwidth, hardware-accelerated ray tracing support, and up to 10 hours of battery life. A fast charge brings the tablet up to a 50% charge in as little as 30 minutes with a 60W or higher power adapter.





That M5 chip is a potent slice of silicon. According to Apple, it delivers up to 3.5x more AI performance compared to the M4,and is up to 5.6x faster than the M1 iPad Pro.





"The new iPad Pro is designed for AI and accelerates a wide variety of workloads, such as on-device diffusion-based image generation in apps like Draw Things, and AI video masking in apps like DaVinci Resolve. And the faster 16-core neural engine delivers the most energy-efficient performance for on-device AI, perfect for apps that use the Foundation Models framework and for Apple Intelligence features like creating in Image Playground," Apple says.





Apple's also claiming up to 1.5x faster 3D rendering with ray tracing compared to the previous generation iPad Pro, and up to a 6.7x gain versus the M1 iPad Pro. And for video transcode in Final Cut Pro, Apple says the M5 iPad Pro is up to 1.2x and 6x faster than the M4 and M1 iPad Pros, respectively.

M5 iPad Pro Deals On Both 11-Inch And 13-Inch Models

Here are some M5 models that are on sale...