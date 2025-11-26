CATEGORIES
Apple, Samsung Galaxy & Pixel Watch Black Friday Deals Up To 33% Off

by Paul LillyWednesday, November 26, 2025, 11:13 AM EDT
Apple Watch Series 11 renders.
Do you know what time it is? You would if you owned a smartwatch, but to answer the question for you, it's time to shop Black Friday deals! And to that end, there are plenty of bargains afoot on smartwatches from the major players, including Apple, Google, and Samsung. The toughest part is deciding which ecosystem you want to jump into.

Apple Watch Series 11 Is $61 Off Right Now

If you own an iPhone, you're probably more interested in an Apple Watch. And if that's the case, you can nab the Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm) for $339 at Amazon (15% off). Note that the Series 11 is the latest version of the Apple Watch, which Apple unveiled just two months ago.

The Apple Watch Series 11 boasts an always-on, wide-angle OLED display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness, making it easy to see in all kinds of lighting conditions. The front and back faces are also covered in a ceramic bonded coating that Apple calls Ion-X and claims is twice as scratch resistant as previous models.

You get an array of sensors, as is typical of most smartwatches, and a bevy of related health tracking. These include hypertension notifications, high and low heart rate notifications, irregular rhythm notifications, low cardio fitness notifications, a bloody oxygen app, sleep tracking, and the list goes on. Fall and crash detection are also part of the package, and I can attest, the fall detection feature works really well (don't ask me how I know).

Google Pixel Watch 3 Is 33% Off Plus Deals Samsung Galaxy Watches And More

Google Pixel Watch 3 renders.

Not everyone wants to spend north of three Bennies on a smartwatch and/or roll with Apple. Fortunately, there are plenty of alternatives. One of those is Google's Pixel Watch 3 (45mm), which is discounted $199.99 at Amazon (33% off) for Black Friday. That amounts to a $100 savings over MSRP.

We have a review of the Pixel Watch 3 that we recommended checking out. To sum it up, though, we like its refined and comfortable design, large display with double the brightness of the Pixel Watch 2, and advanced health and fitness tracking features.

The Pixel Watch 3 does sport a proprietary band,  but we like the one Google is using (it feels high quality to us), and it's easy to swap out too. Same goes for the sport bands—they're sturdy, soft, and not sticky like some silicone bands.

Here are a bunch more smartwatch deals...
