PlayStation Portal & PS5 Console Deals Are Lit For Black Friday





This is one of the best times of the year to buy console gaming hardware because manufacturers and retailers tend to be more aggressive with their discounts during the holiday shopping season. And to that end, we're heading into Black Friday week. If you're a PlayStation gamer, there are some enticing discounts right now, including savings on the PlayStation Portal, PlayStation 5 consoles, and more.

Save On The PlayStation Portal In Midnight Black And White





PlayStation Portal (Midnight Black), it's on sale for $179 at Amazon (10% off). It's not a huge savings, but hey, it's below MSRP. We don't see the PlayStation Portal get discounted all that often, so we'll take a $20 price cut, which also applies to the White model. Starting with the, it's on sale for. It's not a huge savings, but hey, it's below MSRP. We don't see the PlayStation Portal get discounted all that often, so we'll take a $20 price cut, which also applies to the





The PlayStation Portal is basically a remote player in a handheld form factor featuring an 8-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. This is flanked by controllers on each side that are similar to Sony's DualSense controller, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.





To be clear, this is not a standalone handheld, but a companion device for your PlayStation 5 console. It lets you stream your PS5 games over Wi-Fi for remote play, so if someone is hogging the TV, you can still play your games.





You can also stream games from the cloud via Sony's PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service, which serves up titles like Cyberpunk 2077, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Hogwarts Legacy, and more.

PlayStation 5 Consoles Are $100 Off For Black Friday









We already highlighted Sony's sale on its PlayStation 5 lineup, but to reiterate, the $100 discount across multiple models brings the cost down to below the MSRPs before a sweeping $50 price hike went into effect. To recap, back in August the MSRP for the PlayStation 5 increased from $499.99 to $549.99, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition went fro $449.99 to $499.99, and the PlayStation 5 Pro jumped from $699.99 to $749.99.





The Black Friday discounts that are in effect negate the price hikes, and them some. Here's a look...