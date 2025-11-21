Meta Quest 3S Hits All-Time Low & Includes A Free $50 Gift Card





Remember when getting into virtual reality was cost prohibitive? Yeah, neither do we at this point. VR has outlasted 'passing fad' status and appears here to stay—even Valve is getting in on the action with its upcoming Steam Frame headset (alongside other hardware, including another Steam Machine). Meanwhile, there are a affordable options, the Meta Quest 3S being one of them. Even better, it's discounted for Black Friday with some intriguing bonus offers.

Meta Quest 3S Deals Arrive Early For Black Friday

Meta Quest 3S 256GB + Batman: Arkham Shadow bundle, which is on sale for $329 at Amazon ($70 off). That's a significant discount that brings the headset back down to its all-time low price. But that's not all. There are two main Quest 3S deals to take advantage of right now. The first is the, which is on sale for. That's a significant discount that brings the headset back down to its all-time low price. But that's not all.





In addition to the game bundle, Amazon is tossing in a $49.01 gift card in the form of store credit. On top of that, Amazon will email you a code for one month of Xbox Game Pass Premium. And on top of THAT, Meta sweetens the pot with three months of its Meta Horizon+ service, giving you instant access to a growing catalog of games (two additional titles are added every month).





So to recap, you get the Quest 3S headset (256GB), Batman: Arkham Shadow, $49.01 Amazon store credit, a month of Xbox Game Pass, and three months of Meta Horizon+ for $329. Folks, that's a nice score.













Meta Quest 3S 128GB Gorilla Tag Cardboard Hero bundle is on sale for $249.99 at Amazon (save $50). It doesn't come with Batman: Arkham Shadow, but you do get a $50 Amazon gift card (store credit), a month of Xbox Game Pass Premium, three months of Meta Horizon+, and Gorilla Tag DLC that includes "unique items and 1,000 shiny rocks." This bundle is exclusive to Amazon. If you're not looking to spend north of three Benjamins, there's another offer on tap. Theis on sale for. It doesn't come with Batman: Arkham Shadow, but you do get a $50 Amazon gift card (store credit), a month of Xbox Game Pass Premium, three months of Meta Horizon+, and Gorilla Tag DLC that includes "unique items and 1,000 shiny rocks." This bundle is exclusive to Amazon.





These deals represent some of the cheapest ways to get into VR gaming. The Quest 3S is built around Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip, the same that debuted in the Quest 3, which offers up twice the graphics horsepower as the Quest 2.





Other specs include 8GB of RAM (33% more than the Quest 2), 128GB or 256GB of built-in storage, display resolution of 1832x1920 per eye, Fresnel lenses with three-position interaxial adjustment distances (IAD), up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 96-degree field of view (FoV), full-color passthrough, and a 4,324mAh battery rated for up to 2.5 hours of run time.





It should also be noted that the Quest 3S can connect with your PC either wirelessly (Air Link) or via USB-C for PC VR gaming. So even though it's relatively affordable, it's also a versatile VR headset.





