Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals 2025 — Huge Price Drops on ASUS, MSI & Dell!





It's a tough time to be a PC gaming or computer enthusiast with price hikes coming in fast and furious. As demand from AI ravages the landscape, prices on memory and storage are shooting up . And as multiple manufacturers have warned , now is the time to buy before costs and lead times go up further. Don't despair, though, because Black Friday is in full force.





went out in search of gaming laptops with deep discounts. Here is what we found.

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 Is $500 Off









Why We Picked It: As configured, this ASUS TUF Gaming A16 is well balanced across the board with an AMD Ryzen 9 270 Hawk Point CPU (8C/16T, up to 5.2GHz, 16MB L3 cache), GeForce RTX 5080 GPU, 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. We also like that the 16-inch FHD+ (1920x1200) IPS display rocks a fast 165Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC support.

MSI Vector 16 HX AI 400 With RTX 5080 is $600 Off









Why We Picked It: The Vector 16 is a solid choice for gamers who want a little more GPU firepower. This delivers exactly that with a GeForce RTX 5080, flanked by an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Arrow Lake CPU (24C/24T, up to 5.4GHz, 36MB L3 cache), 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory, and a 1TB SSD. It has less RAM than the ASUS system above, it's faster in key areas, including the display with its 240Hz refresh rate. Sale Price: $1,899.99 Regular Price: $2,499.99 Get This Deal

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Makes OLED Affordable At $500 Off









Why We Picked It: In a single world, OLED! To use more words, you're getting a gaming laptop with an OLED display at a fantastic price with this deal. It's not quite as burly as the two other systems above, but it's certainly a respectable configuration with an Ryzen 9 270 processor, GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, and 1TB SSD. And the Platinum White color way looks sharp to boot.

Dell Alienware 16 Aurora Is Just $899.99 (28% Off)









Why We Picked It: You might think that buying an Alienware system will cost a king's ransom, but that isn't necessarily the case. Proving otherwise, this Alienware Aurora 16 is one of the more affordable gaming laptops on the market. The trade off is that you're getting an entry level GPU with the GeForce RTX 5050, but it's still a discrete chip with support for NVIDIA's RTX goodies, like DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Gen. Other key specs include an Intel Core 7 240H processor, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB SSD.

Lenovo LOQ Is $450 Off For Black Friday









Why We Picked It: At just $849.99, this Lenovo laptop is one of the least expensive models to tout a GeForce RTX 5060. It also features an Intel Core i7-13650HX Raptor Lake processor (14C/20T, up to 4.9GHz, 24MB L3 cache), 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Yes, Lenovo skimped on storage on this configuration, but at least it's not 256GB.

More Black Friday Deals On Gaming Laptops

There's actually a pretty robust market of discounted gaming laptops for Black Friday. We've highlighted some of the better deals, but here are a few honorable mentions...