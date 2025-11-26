Best Black Friday GPU Deals 2025: Max Savings on RTX 50-Series & Radeon!
We've dug through the listings and found eight great prices on potent pixel-pushing parts that will make awesome upgrades for your machine this holiday season. These deals are pretty solid, and a lot of people are impulse buying right now due to not-entirely unfounded fears that gaming GPUs may become scarce in the coming years. These GPUs are all from the latest generation, and offer the greatest gaming performance to date.
Let's skip the yapping and get right to the deals, starting from the top:
PowerColor Reaper Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB: $599.99 at Amazon (10% off)
This is the fastest GPU we're recommending today because frankly the price premium above this tier becomes very high, very fast. This card trades blows with the much more expensive GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, and offers compelling boosts to both ray-tracing and upscaling performance versus AMD's previous generations. Plus, if you're really tired of Windows 11, AMD's GPUs are much more compatible with Linux games than the competition. While this price is ultimately just the MSRP for the Radeon RX 9070 XT, these cards have been nearly impossible to actually find at this price point until now. This PowerColor model is slightly overclocked, so grabbing it at MSRP is a great deal.
Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 9070 16GB: $539 at Amazon (13% off)
The first step down from the Radeon RX 9070 XT is the slightly slower Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 9070. Considering the performance delta between these two cards, a $60 drop in price makes this model perhaps the best value in our deals post today. This GPU lands between the GeForce RTX 5070 and the RTX 5070 Ti, so this pricing makes it very attractive.
ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 12GB: $527 at Amazon (14% off)
If you have gotta have GeForce—and don't worry, we get it—then look no further than this ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 card. It makes a few concessions versus the similarly-priced Radeon GPU above, particularly in the area of video RAM. However, it offers major advantages, too, like the latest DLSS transformer model, which still outperforms AMD's FSR 4 in our view. You also get CUDA support for productivity apps, and slightly better power efficiency. We wouldn't fault you.
PNY GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 16GB: $409.99 at Wal-Mart ($20 off)
We also wouldn't fault you for picking this GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC card. While it's a significant step down in gaming performance, this card will still crush at 1440p, especially with a light dose of DLSS upscaling. It actually has more memory than the faster card above, and you can't argue with the price. Notably, this specific PNY card uses a single standard 8-pin power connector, not the contentious 12V-2X6 connector.
ASUS DUAL Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB: $339.98 at Amazon (15% off)
The Radeon RX 9060 XT often punches above the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti in terms of pure raster throughput, and it can be pretty competitive in ray-traced titles, too. You do miss out on DLSS, but AMD's FSR 4 is a credible competitor, and the red team has FSR Redstone launching in about two weeks, too. As we noted above, AMD cards are more compatible with Linux gaming, and this model in particular is rather petite, perfect for SFF builds.
MSI Shadow 2X GeForce RTX 5060 8GB: $279.99 at Amazon (18% off)
The most accessible GeForce GPU in our selections today gets you into the NVIDIA ecosystem with all that entails—excellent video streaming quality, G-SYNC Pulsar support, DLSS 4 with multi-frame generation, and all that jazz—for under $300 and 150W. Not much to complain about, and this is well under MSRP, too.
XFX SWIFT Radeon RX 9060 XT 8GB: $259.99 at Best Buy (14% off MSRP)
To tell the truth, we were looking at a number of other cards for this post. Intel's Arc B580 is under MSRP finally, and you can still find GeForce RTX 3060 cards, brand new, for $250. But the reality is that this GPU right here kind of obviates all of those other cards in practice, because the Radeon RX 9060 XT is so much faster than anything from previous generations at this price point that it's nonsense to recommend them. If you have $260 to spend on a graphics card, this is what you want right here.
Acer Nitro Arc B570 10GB Graphics Card: $199 at Newegg ($30 off!)
And if you have just $200 to spend on a graphics card, you won't in the wrong to snag this Acer Nitro Arc B570 model. Battlemage has seen continuous and rapid driver improvements since its launch, and we were already impressed when it launched. If you want to dig into budget PC gaming, this GPU is faster than the card that Valve is putting in its Steam Machine, which means it's sure to offer a competent gaming experience for years to come.
Did you find a better graphics card deal than we did? Let us know in the comments so we can go buy it!