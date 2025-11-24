CATEGORIES
AirPods 3 Pro & AirPods 4 Hit Lowest Price Ever On These Black Friday Deals

by Paul LillyMonday, November 24, 2025, 08:31 AM EDT
AirPods Pro 3 on a black and gray gradient background.
In case you missed it last week, Apple's AirPods Pro 3 saw a surprise discount ahead of Black Friday, bringing the latest-generation earbuds down to an all-time low price. It wasn't the discount in and of itself that was surprising, but how quickly it came about, given that the AirPods Pro 3 came out in September, supplanting the AirPods Pro 2 as its flagship AirPods.

AirPods Pro 3 Fall To $219.99 On Amazon And Best Buy

Though it was listed as Best Buy's 'Deal of the Day' at the time, you can still find the AirPods Pro 3 for $219.99 at Best Buy and Amazon. That amounts to a $30 discount over MSRP, or 12% off. Not astronomical, mind you, but a discount all the same.

We have not had a chance to test out the AirPods Pro 3 yet, but we have tried previous generation models and feel they're deserving of the premium designation. One of the highlights is strong active noise cancellation (ANC) performance and according to Apple, the AirPods Pro 3 up the ante with 2x better ANC versus the AirPods Pro 2, and 4x better ANC versus the original AirPods Pro.

Apple also claims the AirPods Pro 3 is its most comfortable yet. The company says it tweaked the design of its latest AirPods with over 10,000 ear scans and more than 100,000 hours of research to refine the fit.

"To deliver this improved fit for even more people, the internal architecture was completely re-engineered to make each AirPod smaller, while the external geometry of the ear tip was aligned to the center of the body for increased stability — a design informed by an unparalleled dataset of more than 300 million points," Apple says.

These earbuds are also purportedly a bit more durable than past models, with IP57 sweat and water resistance (versus IP54 before).

AirPods 4 Are A Steal At Just $79.99 At Amazon

Closeup render of the AirPods 4 in a charging case on a black and gray gradient background.

Of course, not everyone wants to spend a premium on earbuds and if you're looking for a more affordable entry into the AirPods ecosystem, then check out the AirPods 4—these earbuds are down to just $79.99 at Amazon (38% off). It's a much bigger discount and they internal chip is the same slice of H2 silicon that is found in the AirPods Pro 3.

The main thing you give up on these more affordable earbuds is ANC support. However, if that's something you just can't do without, there's a version of the AirPods 4 with ANC that is also deeply discounted—it's priced at $99.99 at Amazon (44% off).

So for right around $100 or less, you can own a set of AirPods powered by Apple's H2 chip, along with features like personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, live translation (on the ANC variant only), IP54 durability, automatic switching, and up to 5 hours of listening time per charge (up to 30 hours with the charging case).

