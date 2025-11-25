Black Friday Android Sale: Hundreds Off Samsung Galaxy S25 & Pixel 10

If you're not feeling a pair of Xbox-themed Crocs
this holiday season, then what about a new Android phone? Don't worry about asking for Santa to come through because with a bunch of Black Friday discounts on Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices in play, you're better off buying your own phone and asking for something bigger from the holiday B&E specialist.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Is Up To 27% Off
The Galaxy S25 FE (Fan Edition) represents Samsung's attempt to package top-tier features in a more affordable package, for those who don't want to pay extra for the regular Galaxy S25 lineup. The biggest trade off is a switch over to Samsung's Exynos 2400 (4nm) processor instead of Snapdragon silicon, but it's still a decent mobile chip.
Other features include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2340x1080 resolution, and peak 1,900 nits brightness; 8GB of RAM; Wi-Fi 7 connectivity; a 12-megapixel front camera; and a triple rear camera arrangement consisting of a 50MP main shooter, 12MP ultrwide lens, and 8MP telephoto lens.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Is Up To 31% Off
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is every bit a premium Android phone. It sports a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 3120x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,600 nits of peak brightness; 12GB of RAM (16GB on the 1TB model); Snapdragon 8 Elite processor; a 12MP front camera; and quad rear cameras including a 200MP primary lens, 50MP ultrawide, 50MP periscope telephoto, and 10MP telephoto.
Google Pixel; 10 Series Is Up To 25% Off
As much as we like Samsung's Galaxy S25 family, it's not the only desirable Android option around. Google's Pixel 10 lineup offers a great balance of features, performance, and pricing, especially with multiple Black Friday offers now live. Here's a look...
You can check out our review of the Pixel 10 series
for key differences between the three core models, but it mostly boils down to display size/specs and the camera arrangement. Additionally, the base Pixel 10 features Wi-Fi 6E support while the Pro and Pro XL both support Wi-Fi 7. All three feature the same Google Tensor G5 chip inside.