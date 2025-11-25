CATEGORIES
home News

Black Friday Android Sale: Hundreds Off Samsung Galaxy S25 & Pixel 10

by Paul LillyTuesday, November 25, 2025, 09:47 AM EDT
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE phones (rear shots).
If you're not feeling a pair of Xbox-themed Crocs this holiday season, then what about a new Android phone? Don't worry about asking for Santa to come through because with a bunch of Black Friday discounts on Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices in play, you're better off buying your own phone and asking for something bigger from the holiday B&E specialist.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Is Up To 27% Off

We went hands-on with Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE two months ago and it's already deeply discounted, with the 128GB model on sale for $474.99 at Amazon (save $175, 27% off) and the 256GB variant slashed to $534.99 (save $174, 25% off).

The Galaxy S25 FE (Fan Edition) represents Samsung's attempt to package top-tier features in a more affordable package, for those who don't want to pay extra for the regular Galaxy S25 lineup. The biggest trade off is a switch over to Samsung's Exynos 2400 (4nm) processor instead of Snapdragon silicon, but it's still a decent mobile chip.

Other features include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2340x1080 resolution, and peak 1,900 nits brightness; 8GB of RAM; Wi-Fi 7 connectivity; a 12-megapixel front camera; and a triple rear camera arrangement consisting of a 50MP main shooter, 12MP ultrwide lens, and 8MP telephoto lens.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Is Up To 31% Off

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in front of a blue background.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Amazon is serving up big discounts on Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra...
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is every bit a premium Android phone. It sports a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 3120x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,600 nits of peak brightness; 12GB of RAM (16GB on the 1TB model); Snapdragon 8 Elite processor; a 12MP front camera; and quad rear cameras including a 200MP primary lens, 50MP ultrawide, 50MP periscope telephoto, and 10MP telephoto.

Google Pixel; 10 Series Is Up To 25% Off

Holding three Pixel 10 phones.

As much as we like Samsung's Galaxy S25 family, it's not the only desirable Android option around. Google's Pixel 10 lineup offers a great balance of features, performance, and pricing, especially with multiple Black Friday offers now live. Here's a look...
You can check out our review of the Pixel 10 series for key differences between the three core models, but it mostly boils down to display size/specs and the camera arrangement. Additionally, the base Pixel 10 features Wi-Fi 6E support while the Pro and Pro XL both support Wi-Fi 7. All three feature the same Google Tensor G5 chip inside.
Tags:  deals, Samsung, Android, galaxy s25, pixel 10
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use