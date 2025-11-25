Black Friday Android Sale: Hundreds Off Samsung Galaxy S25 & Pixel 10





If you're not feeling a pair of Xbox-themed Crocs this holiday season, then what about a new Android phone? Don't worry about asking for Santa to come through because with a bunch of Black Friday discounts on Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices in play, you're better off buying your own phone and asking for something bigger from the holiday B&E specialist.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Is Up To 27% Off





The Galaxy S25 FE (Fan Edition) represents Samsung's attempt to package top-tier features in a more affordable package, for those who don't want to pay extra for the regular Galaxy S25 lineup. The biggest trade off is a switch over to Samsung's Exynos 2400 (4nm) processor instead of Snapdragon silicon, but it's still a decent mobile chip.





Other features include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2340x1080 resolution, and peak 1,900 nits brightness; 8GB of RAM; Wi-Fi 7 connectivity; a 12-megapixel front camera; and a triple rear camera arrangement consisting of a 50MP main shooter, 12MP ultrwide lens, and 8MP telephoto lens.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Is Up To 31% Off







