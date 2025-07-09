CATEGORIES
An Exciting Hands-On: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, Flip7, Flip7 FE & Watch8 Debut

by Myriam JoireWednesday, July 09, 2025, 10:00 AM EDT

Samsung Unpacked '25 Hands-On: Hot Folding Phones And Cool Smartwatches

Today at its Unpacked event in Brooklyn, NY, Samsung launched a trio of folding phones and a pair of smartwatches – the Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, Z Flip 7 FE, Watch8, and Watch8 Classic. These folding phones bring Samsung back on track after years of lagging behind Chinese manufacturers like Oppo, Honor, and Motorola. Unpacked 2025 also saw the arrival of a lower cost folding flip phone and the return of the rotating watch bezel.

We spent some time with each device, and here are our first impressions. But to start, don’t miss our hands-on video.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 Is Impressively Thin And Light

With the Galaxy Z Fold7 ($1,999), Samsung finally catches up to the Chinese competition with an ultra-thin and light design that matches the Oppo Find N5’s thickness (8.9mm folded, 4.2mm unfolded) and beats the Honor Magic V5’s weight (215 vs. 217g). As a reminder, the Oppo Find N5 (successor to the Oppo Find N3/OnePlus Open) was the thinnest book-style folding phone until losing the title (last week) to the Honor Magic V5.

galaxy z7 series 16
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is impressively thin

In fact, the Z Fold7 is even lighter than Samsung’s very own Galaxy S25 Ultra (215 vs. 218g) and only 0.7mm thicker (8.9 vs. 8.2mm). Like with the Galaxy S25 Edge, it’s hard to convey in words, photos, or even video how thin, light, and impressive the Z Fold7 actually is. You have to experience it in person to really understand. With the Z Fold7, Samsung also fixed the cover screen’s aspect ratio, which is now standard at 21:9.

The Z Fold7 ends years of Samsung making thick, narrow, tall, and awkwardly proportioned book-style folding phones while Chinese manufacturers were thriving to make folding phones that look and feel no different than a bar-style flagship when folded. Even Google was able to out-design Samsung with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold last year – that’s how challenging the market competition is right now. In other words, the Z Fold7 brings Samsung back in the game.

galaxy z7 series 01
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 cover screen

Outside, there’s a 6.5-inch FHD+ 1-120Hz LTPO AMOLED cover display (2520x1080 pixels, 21:9) covered in Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. Inside, you’ll find an 8-inch 1-120Hz LTPO AMOLED folding main screen (2184x1968 pixels, almost 1:1) reinforced with a titanium mesh to minimize the crease. Both panels are capable of 2,600 nits of peak brightness, and are absolutely gorgeous, as you’d expect from Samsung.

Under the hood, the Z Fold7 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, just like the Galaxy S25 series. It’s available in three RAM and storage configurations: 12/256GB, 12/512GB, and 16GB/1TB. Battery capacity is 4,400mAh, and the Z Fold7 charges at 25W (wired) and 15W (wireless). Meanwhile, the Chinese competition uses 5,500mAh+ silicon-carbon batteries and charges at up to 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless).

galaxy z7 series 06
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 folding main display

The Z Fold7 inherits the Galaxy S25 Edge’s 200MP f/1.7 0.6-micron main camera with OIS and 12MP f/2.2 1.4-micron 120-degree ultrawide with AF alongside the Galaxy Z Fold6’s 10MP f/2.4 1.0-micron telephoto with OIS. Samsung finally ditched the lackluster 4MP shooter under the folding display. The Z Fold7 comes with two 10MP f/2.2 1.12-micron selfie cameras – 85-degree in the cover screen, and 100-degree (ultrawide) in the main display.

While these imaging specs are fine, the Chinese competition often equips book-style folding phones with 50MP ultrawide and periscope telephoto shooters. Another miss for the Z Fold7 is the lack of S-Pen support. Samsung claims it’s because it wanted to make this folding phone ultra-thin, but the Oppo Find N5 supports an active stylus on both its cover screen and main display while being the same thickness as the Z Fold7.

galaxy z7 series 02
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 back

The Z Fold7 runs One UI 8 on top of Android 16, and both Galaxy AI and Samsung’s image editing tools have been optimized to run on larger screens. As for durability, the Z Fold7 is clad in Advanced Armor Aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (back panel), and is rated IP48 for water and dust resistance. It’s available in the following colorways: Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet-black, and Mint (Samsung exclusive).

The Galaxy Z Flip7 Gets A Full 4.1-Inch Cover Screen

The Galaxy Z Flip7 ($1,099) finally puts Samsung’s folding flip phone on par with Motorola’s best. It’s priced between the Razr+ ($999) and Razr Ultra ($1,299), and while it features a slightly larger cover display than what Motorola offers (4.1 vs. 4.0 inches), it packs a smaller battery than the Razr Ultra (4,300 vs. 4,700mAh) and lacks the Ultra’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, making due with Samsung’s Exynos 2500.

galaxy z7 series 24
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 cover screen

Where the Z Fold7 also beats Motorola is in thickness and weight. It’s thinner than the Razr+ and Razr Ultra (6.2mm unfolded and 13.7mm folded vs. 7.1mm and 15.3mm, respectively) and marginally lighter (188 vs. 189g), too. This, together with a bigger 6.9-inch folding main screen, gives the Z Flip7 a larger footprint than the Galaxy Z Flip6 it replaces. As a result, you get more display real-estate, both inside and out, which is welcome.

Outside, you’ll find a 4.1-inch 120Hz LTPS AMOLED cover screen (948x1048 pixels, almost 1:1) covered in Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Inside, there’s a 6.9-inch FHD+ 1-120Hz LTPO AMOLED folding main display (2520x1080 pixels, 21:9). Both panels are capable of 2,600 nits of peak brightness, and are beautiful. As a bonus, the crease is less pronounced on the Z Flip7 than on Samsung’s previous folding phones.

galaxy z7 series 22
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 folding main display

Strangely – and unlike its predecessors, which all boasted Qualcomm chips – the Z Flip7 is powered by Samsung’s flagship Exynos 2500 10-core 3nm SoC. Two RAM and storage options are available: 12/256GB and 12/512GB. Battery capacity is 4,300mAh, and the Z Flip7 charges at 25W (wired) and 15W (wireless). By comparison, Motorola’s Razr Ultra uses a 4,700mAh battery and charges at 68W (wired) and 30W (wireless).

On the camera front, the Z Flip7 inherits the Galaxy Z Flip6’s 50MP f/1.8 1.0-micron main shooter with OIS and 12MP f/2.2 1.12-micron 123-degree ultrawide, alongside a 10MP f/2.2 1.12-micron selfie camera. When it comes to durability, the Z Flip7 is rated IP48 for water and dust resistance and uses Armor Aluminum (for the frame) and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. As you’d expect, the Z Flip7 also runs One UI 8 on top of Android 16.

The Z Flip7 comes in the following hues: Blue Shadow, Jet-black, Coral-red, and Mint (Samsung exclusive).

The Galaxy Z Flip7 FE Is A More Affordable Z Flip6

Take last year’s Galaxy Z Flip6, swap the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Samsung’s Exynos 2400, keep everything else pretty much the same, then drop the price by $200, and you get the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE ($899). Clearly, this Fan Edition (FE) is taking aim at Motorola’s base model Razr ($799), yet it costs $100 more. That’s definitely an interesting strategy. It’s available in Black or White, and runs One UI 8 on top of Android 16.

galaxy z7 series 43
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE cover screen

In terms of specs, the Z Flip7 FE packs a 3.4-inch 60Hz LTPS AMOLED (720 x 748 pixels) cover screen and a 6-7-inch FHD+ 1-120Hz LTPO AMOLED (2640 x 1080 pixels, 22:9) folding main display with 1,750 nits of peak brightness. The Z Flip7 FE’s cameras are identical to the Galaxy Z Flip6’s, and consist of a 50MP f/1.8 1.0-micron main shooter with OIS, 12MP f/2.2 1.12-micron 123-degree ultrawide, and 10MP f/2.2 1.22-micron selfie camera.

galaxy z7 series 41
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE folding main display

Samsung’s Exynos 2400 10-core 4nm chip is paired with 8GB of RAM (down from 12GB on the Galaxy Z Flip6) and either 128 or 256GB of storage. A 4,000mAh battery with 25W (wired) and 15W (wireless) charging completes the package. Like the Galaxy Z Flip6, the Z Flip7 FE is rated IP48 for water and dust resistance.

The Galaxy Watch8 And Watch8 Classic Get Google Gemini

Wrapping things up, Samsung also introduced a pair of new squircle-shaped smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch8 ($349) and Galaxy Watch8 Classic ($499), with LTE versions costing $50 more. In addition, last year’s Galaxy Watch Ultra ($649) now boasts 64GB of storage (up from 32GB), and comes in a new Titanium Blue color. Both Watch8 models run One UI 8 Watch on top of Wear OS 6 which now features Google Gemini and Samsung’s Now Bar.

galaxy z7 series 55
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 44mm

One UI 8 Watch also delivers new wellness features, which Samsung describes as follows:

“New features include Bedtime Guidance, to optimize your sleep; Vascular Load, which measures stress on your vascular system while sleeping; Running Coach, to help strategize your training; and Antioxidant Index, to measure your carotenoids for healthy aging.”
galaxy z7 series 60
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic

The Watch8 comes in 40mm and 44mm versions, with 1.34-inch and 1.47-inch 3,000-nit AMOLED screens, and with 325mAh and 435mAh batteries, respectively. Color options include Graphite and Silver. Meanwhile, the 46mm Watch8 Classic features a 445mAh battery and a 1.34-inch 3,000-nit AMOLED display surrounded by Samsung’s signature rotating watch bezel, last offered on the Watch4 Classic. It’s available in Black and White.

Both smartwatches are powered by Samsung’s Exynos W1000 SoC, come with 2GB of RAM plus 32GB of storage (Watch8) or 64GB of storage (Watch8 Classic), and are water resistant to a depth of 5ATM (50 meters) with a combined IP68 plus MIL-STD-810H rating.

Final Thoughts On Samsung’s Devices From Unpacked 2025

When it comes to folding phones, Samsung is definitely back. The Galaxy Z Fold7 finally stands up to the Chinese competition in terms of design, and the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Flip6 FE are going after Motorola’s Razr lineup. With these new folding phones, Samsung’s broad ecosystem and feature-rich software are no longer held back by so-so hardware. Add Samsung’s strong marketing and sales channels to the mix, and it’s a recipe for success.

galaxy z7 series 17
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 partially folded

The Watch8 and Watch8 Classic are exactly what you’d expect from Samsung: a solid update to existing products. Gemini is an exciting new feature, and the return of the rotating watch bezel is a welcome touch. The Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, Watch 8, and Watch 8 Classic are available for pre-order today (July 9) from Samsung, the carriers, and retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, with open sales beginning on July 25.

Availability for the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE is still TBD. Stay tuned for more coverage about these devices in the coming weeks, including our Galaxy Z Fold7 review.
