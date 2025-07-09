An Exciting Hands-On: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, Flip7, Flip7 FE & Watch8 Debut

Samsung Unpacked '25 Hands-On: Hot Folding Phones And Cool Smartwatches





The Galaxy Z Fold7 Is Impressively Thin And Light





The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is impressively thin





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 cover screen







Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 folding main display







Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 back



The Galaxy Z Flip7 Gets A Full 4.1-Inch Cover Screen





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 cover screen







Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 folding main display



The Galaxy Z Flip7 FE Is A More Affordable Z Flip6





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE cover screen







Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE folding main display



The Galaxy Watch8 And Watch8 Classic Get Google Gemini





Samsung Galaxy Watch8 44mm



“New features include Bedtime Guidance, to optimize your sleep; Vascular Load, which measures stress on your vascular system while sleeping; Running Coach, to help strategize your training; and Antioxidant Index, to measure your carotenoids for healthy aging.”



Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic



The Watch8 comes in 40mm and 44mm versions, with 1.34-inch and 1.47-inch 3,000-nit AMOLED screens, and with 325mAh and 435mAh batteries, respectively. Color options include Graphite and Silver. Meanwhile, the 46mm Watch8 Classic features a 445mAh battery and a 1.34-inch 3,000-nit AMOLED display surrounded by Samsung’s signature rotating watch bezel, last offered on the Watch4 Classic. It’s available in Black and White.

Final Thoughts On Samsung’s Devices From Unpacked 2025





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 partially folded

