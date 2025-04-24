Hands-On Motorola's AI-infused (2025) Razr Ultra, Razr+ And Razr

Moto Razr Ultra, Razr+ And Razr (2025): A Proper Flagship, Two Minor Updates And Plenty Of AI

Today in New York City, Motorola unveiled its lineup of Moto Razr flip-style folding phones, new for 2025. We’re getting not two, but three new handsets in the US this year – the Moto Razr Ultra ($1299), Moto Razr+ ($999), and Moto Razr ($699). The company is also putting AI front and center with these new devices, and introducing the Moto Buds Loop and Moto Watch Fit, to complete the ecosystem. Here’s what you need to know.

The Moto Razr Ultra Is A Proper Snapdragon-Powered Flagship

The Moto Razr Ultra is a major leap into flagship territory for Motorola’s flip-phone lineup. Design-wise the Razr Ultra is pretty much identical to this year and last year’s Razr+ , with the same 4-inch cover screen, identical dimensions, and similar weight (199 vs. 189g). You get the same slightly rounded aluminum frame as before but with a brushed finish, and a selection of eco-friendly materials for the back cover.





Moto Razr Ultra cover screen







Check out our hands-on guided tour of the device, for a better idea of what's in store for the new Razr Ultra...



Four Pantone colors are available: Rio Red and Cabaret (two shades of red) with a vegan leather back, Scarab (dark green) with an Alcantara back and edge stitching, and Mountain Trail (light brown) with a FSC-certified wood back. Like the other handsets in the Razr (2025) lineup, the Razr Ultra is IP48 dust and water resistant, and boasts a new titanium reinforced hinge that’s four times stronger than before.Check out our hands-on guided tour of the device, for a better idea of what's in store for the new Razr Ultra...





Colors, back cover materials, and brushed aluminum finish aside, there are two ways to tell the Razr Ultra apart from its siblings: the AI key (an additional button) on the left side of the phone, and the larger 7-inch main display (up from 6.9 inches). This new 22:9 aspect ratio LTPO foldable AMOLED panel (165Hz, HDR10+) isn’t just bigger, It’s also more pixel dense (1224p) and brighter (4500 nits peak).





Moto Razr Ultra ports



The square 4-inch LTPO pOLED cover screen (165Hz, HDR10+, 1080p, 3000 nits peak) is unchanged from last year and this year’s Razr+, but is now covered in Gorilla Glass Ceramic. But it’s what’s under the hood that really sets the Razr Ultra apart and makes it a proper flagship. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s mighty Snapdragon 8 Elite , paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and either 512GB or 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Additionally, the Razr Ultra packs a generous 4700mAh battery that supports 68W fast wired charging, 30W fast wireless charging (Qi-compatible), and 5W of reverse wireless charging. The cameras also get a solid update with a pair of 50MP “rear” shooters (f/1.8 1.0-micron main with all-pixel PDAF and OIS, f/2.0 0.6-micron 122-degree ultrawide/macro with PDAF) protruding from the cover display.





Moto Razr Ultra main display



The selfie camera also gets a bump to 50MP (f/2.0, 0.64-micron), and the Razr Ultra can record video at up to 8k 30pfs, 4k/1080p 60fps with Dolby Vision. New shooting modes include Action Shot, Advanced Long Exposure, Group Shot (similar to Google’s Best Take on Pixel phones ), and Signature Style (similar to Apple’s Photographic Styles on iPhones ). You can also now use hand gestures to start, pause, and end selfie videos.

The Moto Razr+ and Razr (2025) Receive Minor Updates

Not much has changed with the Moto Razr (2025), and even less with the Moto Razr+ (2025). Both now benefit from the same titanium reinforced hinge and IP48 dust and water resistance rating as the Razr Ultra. The new Razr+ also gains the Action Shot, Advanced Long Exposure, Group Shot, and Signature Style shooting modes from the Razr Ultra, but everything else remains the same otherwise.





Moto Razr+ (2025)



You get the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 4000mAh battery, 45W wired and 15W wireless charging, dual 50MP “rear” shooter (main plus 2x telephoto, but still no ultrawide) and 32MP selfie camera as before. It inherits the square 4-inch LTPO pOLED 1080p 165Hz cover screen and 6.9-inch LTPO folding AMOLED 1080p 165Hz main display from its predecessor.

The new Razr receives a chip update in the form of MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400X (vs. 7300X) and battery size bump to 4500mAh (from 4200mAh) but retains the 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 30W wired and 15W wireless charging, 50MP main shooter, 13MP ultrawide, and 32MP selfie camera from last year. Ditto the 3.6-inch pOLED 1056 x 1066 90Hz cover screen and 6.9-inch LTPO folding AMOLED 1080p 120Hz main display.





Moto Razr (2025)



As you’d expect, both the Razr+ and Razr are available in fun Pantone colors. The Razr+ gets Mocha Mousse (infused with real coffee grounds), Midnight Blue, and last year’s Hot Pink. Meanwhile, the Razr comes in Spring Bud, Gibraltar Sea, Parfait Pink, Lightest Sky (the latter being made of acetate).

Motorola Puts AI Front And Center With Moto AI

During a very long 1-hour keynote full of partner cameos, Motorola spent much time exulting the benefits of Moto AI , its in-house blend of AI technologies from Perplexity, Google (Gemini, Photos), Meta (Llama), and Microsoft (Copilot). Moto AI, alongside Android 15, is at the core of the software that powers the company’s Razr (2025) lineup. Like with all things AI, color us intrigued but skeptical until we try it out.





Moto Razr Ultra AI key



Moto AI includes features like Catch Me Up (summarize notifications), Pay Attention (record and transcribe audio), and Remember This (capture and save photos, screenshots, and notes). Next Move recognizes what’s on your screen and suggests next steps, like saving information so it can be recalled later, creating a playlist with Playlist Studio. or generating an image, avatar, or wallpaper with Image Studio.

The Moto Buds Loop And Watch Fit Complete The Ecosystem

Finally, Motorola also showcased the Moto Buds Loop and Moto Watch Fit wearable accessories. Pricing and availability are still TBD, but based on the specs these are likely to be affordable products. The Buds Loop are open-ear true-wireless earbuds with 12mm drivers tuned by Bose and 8h of battery life (37h with the case). You can get them in dark green or beige, the latter featuring Swarovski crystals.





Moto Buds Loop with Swarovski crystals



The Watch Fit looks like an Apple Watch without the crown. It features a 1.9-inch OLED display, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, accelerometer, gyroscope, plus heart-rate and SpO2 sensors. The frame is aluminum, the back is plastic, and it comes with a dark green fabric band but accepts standard bands. It runs a super-efficient real-time OS that delivers up to 16 days of battery life, and is dust and water resistant (5 ATM / IP68).





Moto Watch Fit

Final Thoughts On Moto's New 2025 Razr Phones

We focused most of our hands-on time at the event with the Moto Razr Ultra and came away quite impressed. This is the first time Motorola has delivered a flip-style folding phone with true flagship specs – a welcome improvement over previous Razr generations. We’re curious to find out how well Moto AI works in practice, and how the Razr Ultra’s new camera system fares vs. the competition. So stay tuned for our full review.





Moto Razr Ultra wood back









The Razr Ultra ($1,299.99), Razr+ ($999.99), and Razr ($699.99) will be available (unlocked) for pre-order on May 7 and general sales on May 15 from Best Buy, Amazon , and Motorola. In addition, the Razr Ultra and Razr+ are coming to T-Mobile and AT&T starting May 15 and the Razr will be available from T-Mobile, Verizon, and most prepaid carriers (MVNOs) from T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon on May 15 (pricing TBD). Stay tuned to HH for more coverage and our full review of the new Razr Ultra!