Nothing Headphone (1) Ears-On: An Impressive First Effort

Nothing Headphone (1) Offers A Stand-out Design, Great Performance, And Excellent Value



Nothing Headphone (1): $299 MSRP

The Nothing Headphone (1) is a $299 pair of wireless ANC headphones that make very few compromises and deliver excellent value.





Excellent value

Stand-out design

Good sound after EQ

Digital audio over USB

Solid noise cancellation

Competitive battery life

Lackluster sound before EQ

A bit heavy



Today in London, Nothing unveiled Headphone (1), a $299 pair of wireless ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) headphones, and Phone (3), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4-powered affordable flagship (pricing TBD) with a 50MP periscope telephoto and Glyph Matrix. You’ll have to wait a little longer to read our review of Nothing’s Phone (3), but we just spent a few days using Nothing’s Headphone (1), and here are our first impressions.

Nothing Headphone (1) Design And Comfort





Headphone (1) controls







Headphone (1)



Nothing Headphone (1) Sound Quality And Noise Cancellation







Our Headphone (1) EQ settings







Headphone (1)



Nothing Headphone (1) Features and Battery Life

As you’d expect from a modern pair of wireless ANC headphones, Headphone (1) supports features like in-device EQ, transparency mode, low-lag mode, over-ear detection, dual connection, and spatial audio (with head tracking). These settings can be changed in the Nothing X app, which can be downloaded from Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store, and is built into the Bluetooth menu on Nothing phones.







Headphone (1) power switch and ports



Nothing Headphone (1): Our Takeaway











Overall, we’re pretty impressed with Nothing’s Headphone (1) and tentatively approve. Obviously, we need to spend more time using these headphones to fully assess comfort, noise cancellation (in flight), and battery life, so stay tuned for updates to this story in the coming weeks. Headphone (1) is available in black or white for $299 / €299 / £299 from nothing.tech and select partners, with pre-orders starting July 4, and open sales beginning July 15.