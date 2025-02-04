Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Review: Great Cameras And Pervasive AI

The 200MP resolution of the S25 Ultra's main camera does not mean you'll get 200MP images. There is a full-resolution mode, but the images look worse than the binned 12MP shots you get with the default processing. The same is true of the 50MP capacity of the S25 and S25+, which also produce binned 12MP images.

Some older Samsung Ultra phones had a longer 10x zoom lens, but the resolution of the sensor was lower. The 50MP 5x lens is solid, producing excellent detail even if you need to push beyond 5x. The 3x zoom is a bit weak at just 10MP, but it's fine as long as you don't get stuck in between 3x and 5x zoom. When possible, stepping back and switching the the periscope zoom will get you a better image.

S25 Ultra 5x telephoto