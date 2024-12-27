Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Review: This Folding Phone Is A Winner



Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold - MSRP $1799, Sale Price $1499

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold delivers all the Google software goodness wrapped in some of the finest folding hardware, making it one of the best book-style folding phones available in the US.







Standard 20:9 form factor

Premium, thin and light design

Beautiful displays

Excellent cameras

Outstanding software

Last year’s SoC performance

Downgraded shooters vs. Pixel 9 Pro/Pro XL

Slow charging speeds, no charger in the box

Off-center wireless charging coil

No pen support





It wasn’t very long ago – back in May 2023 – that the only book-style folding phone available in the US was Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold4 . That’s when Google introduced its passport-sized Pixel Fold , a solid first attempt, but not one that would unseat Samsung’s dominant position in the US folding phone market. And indeed, the Galaxy Z Fold5 that followed in July 2023, while mostly iterative, further cemented Samsung’s lead.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Hardware And Design

Camera pod aside, the design of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is very similar to the OnePlus Open’s, and just as refined. We like how the outer screen and glass back are inlaid into the metal frame with perfectly matching corner radii. But, unlike the OnePlus Open, the symmetry is disrupted by the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s metal frame, which is thicker near the hinge than around the edges. This accounts for the phone’s additional width, and likely some added durability.





Pixel 9 Pro Fold Front

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s camera bump is interesting. Instead of being circular like the OnePlus Open’s, or pill-shaped like the rest of the Pixel 9 family’s “visor”, it’s basically two horizontally stacked “visors” melded together into a rounded rectangle. On the top row you’ll find the laser AF sensor, 48MP main shooter, and an LED flash, while the bottom row is home to the 10.5MP ultrawide, 10.8MP 5x periscope telephoto, and a couple mics.





Pixel 9 Pro Fold Back

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Specs And Features

Processing & 5G Platform Google Tensor G4

Display 8.0" 2k LTPO AMOLED, 2152x2076 resolution, 1-120Hz + 6.3" 1080p LTPS AMOLED, 2424x1080 resolution, 120Hz

Memory 16GB

Storage 256/512GB UFS 3.1

Rear-Facing Cameras 48 MP f/1.7 Main OIS, dual-pixel PDAF, laser AF - 10.5MP f/2.2 127º Ultra-Wide PDAF - 10.8MP f/3.1 5x Periscope Telephoto OIS, dual-pixel PDAF Front-Facing Cameras 10MP f/2.2 (inner) - 10MP f/2.2 (outer)

Video Recording U p to 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo Battery 4650 mAh, 21W wired charging, 7.5W wireless charging

OS Android 15 With Pixel UI

Dimensions Unfolded: 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1mm - Folded: 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5mm

Weight 257 grams

Connectivity 802.11be Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3+LE, NFC, UWB, USB-C 3.2, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave)

Colors Obsidian, Porcelain

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Display Quality

Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s packs two beautiful displays. Both deliver vibrant colors, deep blacks, and excellent viewing angles. On the inside, there’s a 8-inch 2k folding LTPO OLED panel (2152 x 2076 pixels, 373ppi, HDR10+) with an almost square 1:1 aspect ratio and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Thankfully, the crease on this new screen is significantly less pronounced than it was on last year’s Pixel Fold. It’s also less reflective.







Pixel 9 Pro Fold outer display

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Camera Performance And Image Quality

The difference between the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Pixel 9 Pro/Pro XL shooters is similar to the difference between the Pixel 8a and the Pixel 9 cameras – slightly downgraded hardware that delivers 90% of the imaging quality and experience, thanks to outstanding software. In fact, Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold camera specs are almost identical to its predecessor, and are the result of similar packaging compromises.





Pixel 9 Pro Fold camera pod

Around the back, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold packs a 48MP f/1.7 0.8-micron main shooter with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS, a 10.5MP f/2.2 1.22-micron 127-degree ultrawide with PDAF, and a 10.8MP f/3.1 1.22-micron 5x telephoto with PDAF and OIS. The inner and outer selfie cameras are identical, and consist of a 10MP sensor with a f/2.2 lens. So, compared to the Pixel 9 Pro/Pro XL, the 9 Pro Fold gets smaller sensors with smaller pixels.





Pixel 9 Pro Fold telephoto (10x)

Obviously, the 48MP main shooter benefits from pixel binning, which outputs 12MP images by combining groups of four pixels into one larger pixel. This improves dynamic range, low-light performance, and helps with magnification up to 5x. But unlike the Pixel 9 Pro/Pro XL, binning isn’t possible with the Fold’s 10.5MP ultrawide and 10.8MP telephoto, resulting in slightly lower quality photos in reduced light and when zooming beyond 10x.





Pixel 9 Pro Fold ultrawide





Pixel 9 Pro Fold main camera (1x)



Pixel 9 Pro Fold main camera (2x)



Pixel 9 Pro Fold main camera (3x)



Pixel 9 Pro Fold telephoto (5x)



Pixel 9 Pro Fold telephoto (10x)



Pixel 9 Pro Fold telephoto (20x)



In all, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold takes gorgeous pictures (and selfies) in most conditions, with superb detail, accurate exposure, and natural colors. Dynamic range is decent, and low-light performance remains solid even though night mode kicks in sooner. Zoom quality is excellent considering the 5x periscope telephoto’s small sensor. 10x results look great, and even 20x shots are still usable thanks to Google’s Super Res Zoom algorithm.





Pixel 9 Pro Fold ultrawide (night mode)



Pixel 9 Pro Fold main camera (night mode)



Pixel 9 Pro Fold telephoto (night mode)



As you’d expect, this handset offers a bunch of shooting modes, including portrait, night (called Night Sight), pro (manual), panorama, long exposure, astrophotography, and Add Me (which combines two images to include the photographer in a group shot). Night mode and pro mode support all five shooters, which is nice, but the Fold lacks the Action Pan (motion blur) and 48MP (main camera) modes found on the Pixel 9 Pro/Pro XL.





Pixel 9 Pro Fold ultrawide (macro)









Pixel 9 Pro Fold main camera (portrait mode)





Videos captured with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are competitive overall, but exhibit slightly more noise than other Android flagships. Then again, only the top handsets from Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi can rival the iPhone when it comes to video recording performance.





Next up: audio, benchmark performance, and battery life...

