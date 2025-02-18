ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: AMD Strix Halo Is A Potent Beast



AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ Powered ROG Flow Z13: Starting At $2,299.99

Our first AMD Strix Halo-based machine isn't flawless, but it impresses in many ways, including content creation and gaming performance, AI horsepower, style and efficiency.





Solid All-Around Performance

Eye-Catching Stylish Looks

Surprisingly Good Keyboard

Long Productivity Battery Life

Gorgeous 180Hz Display

Tedious ASUS Software

Vendor-Restricted Driver Updates

Actually Quite Heavy For Its Size



You could be forgiven for thinking the ROG Flow Z13 is just another AMD-powered hybrid 2-in-1 tablet PC . There's really nothing externally to give you the idea that it hosts the most powerful laptop CPU AMD has ever produced. It sure does, though—AMD's questionably-named Ryzen AI MAX+, formerly known by the much cooler codename "Strix Halo," is finally here in the flesh, and we've put it through its paces and then some.









The ASUS infographic on the machine is detailed above, if you want some quick details at a glance. The short version is that the ROG Flow Z13 is a surprisingly dense 13"-class hybrid 2-in-1 detachable tablet PC that, at least in our configuration, comes with the top-end Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 SoC , 32GB of LPDDR5X memory at 8000 MT/s, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and not much else. Since AMD's Ryzen AI MAX+ System on Chip also contains a ridiculously powerful integrated GPU though, there's no real need for anything else. We're getting ahead of ourselves, though. Let's take a look at the specifications in full:





Under The Hood Of The ROG Flow Z13 Breathes AMD's Strix Halo System On Chip

The star of the show here is obviously the Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 SoC that handles both central and graphics processing duties. Don't be fooled by that "Radeon 8060S" branding though; it's an integrated GPU—just the biggest one this side of a PS5 Pro. The chip has a double-wide memory interface to support that thirsty GPU too, although it may not quite be up to the task. More on that later. Let's take a look at Strix Halo in AMD's detailed breakdown:









The Zen 5 CPU cores in this chip aren't the same as the ones in the other "Ryzen AI" processors. While it isn't exactly clear from the slide above, the sixteen Zen 5 CPU cores reside on a pair of eight-core CCDs—exactly the same chiplets that are used in Ryzen 9000 desktop CPUs and EPYC 9005 server processors. That means they have the full 32MB of L3 cache and full-width AVX-512 pipes, and it arguably makes Strix Halo more suited to workstation use than in a gaming device like this, but the part certainly serves in this capacity, to be sure.









This is not the top-end configuration of this machine; it will also be available in a few identical configurations save for the choice of SoC or the memory capacity. The cheapest model starts at $2099 and comes with the twelve-core Ryzen AI MAX 390, while you can pay the same price at Best Buy for this exact machine with 64GB of memory onboard, for a limited time. There will also be a model with 128GB of RAM, which allows it to deliver on the full promise of Strix Halo: devoting a massive 96GB of system RAM to the GPU for use with massive 70B-parameter AI models, machine learning or workstation graphics task that require tons of VRAM capacity.





Other notable details from the specifications include the beautiful "ROG Nebula" LCD screen and the machine's size and weight. As far as the screen goes, it has zero HDR support and that's just fine by us. It's an IPS-type LCD, so it was never destined for great HDR anyway. Instead, ASUS has focused on making it look fantastic in SDR, and indeed it does. It can render 100% of the DCI-P3 colorspace and shines at up to a measured 493 nits, which is close enough to the rated 500 for our purposes. It's bright, vibrant, and ridiculously sharp at 2560×1600, giving it a PPI of 225—sky-high for a laptop PC device, though still well shy of handhelds like the Ally X or Legion Go





While the narrow screen bezels keep it to a very trim under-12"-wide form factor, there's no denying that the ROG Flow z13 is a chonker of a detachable hybrid 2-in-1 laptop. We'll talk about this more in the next section but it is both noticeably thick and a bit heavy, which is understandable given the hardware and cooling solution on board this machine. Let's take a good look at the system so you can see what we mean.

ASUS ROG Flow z13 Gaming Hybrid 2-In-1 Laptop Design Language And Features