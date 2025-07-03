CATEGORIES
home News

Honor Magic V5 Launches As World's Thinnest Foldable, Can Samsung Beat It?

by Bruno FerreiraThursday, July 03, 2025, 01:40 PM EDT
hero honor magic v5 thin news
We truly are back in the glorious days of 2012-ish, when "thin" was the keyword in the smartphone world, and people would happily use phones that didn't last a day in exchange for them looking like they came out of a sci-fi movie. Everyone got wiser eventually, but any fashion becomes stylish again, and 2025 is the new battleground for the race towards razor-thin handsets, as evidenced by rumors of an iPhone 17 Air and the launch of Samsung's Galaxy 25 Edge. The latest entrant in this arena is the Honor Magic V5 foldable, measuring in at a svelte 8.8 mm when closed, and weighing a mere 217 grams.

That 8.8 mm spec is more than a little impressive, since a standard-issue iPhone 16 Pro clocks in at 8.3mm. That means that you get a nearly 8" tablet-sized internal screen, plus an exterior screen, in a package that's only marginally bigger and heavier than a standard smartphone. Keeping with the theme, the Honor Magic V5 is a scant 4.1mm when open. These figures don't include the rather bulbous camera bump, but they almost never do for other handsets either. That is about the only negative point in this dimension equation, as the camera cluster is reportedly twice as thick as that of other foldables like the Oppo Find N5.

black honor magic v5 thin news

A massive screen begets an equally sized battery, and the Honor Magic V5 excels on that front as well. The juice pack has a capacity of 5820 mAh and is of a newfangled silicon-carbon mix, with higher energy density than standard lithium-ion offerings. The phone can top up quite speedily, too, at 66W on wired and 50W on wireless charging. Inside, you'll find a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC coupled to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. A China-specific version with 1 TB of storage and a slightly upgraded 6100 mAh will reportedly be available.

The displays are about as good as you can get them in a smartphone. The main internal screen measures 7.95" across and has a resolution of 2352x2172, figures that work out to a 403 PPI pixel density. The refresh rate is 120 Hz, and the company claims the display can deliver 5000 nits of peak brightness, though we would imagine that number would be for a small area of the screen. Nevertheless, it's darn high, and TrustedReviews claims the screen looks quite impressive in person. The outer display is 6.43", reportedly with the same specs. According to Bloomberg, the hinge crease is less noticeable that other foldables the outlet has tried, though it can predictably be seen with the display off.

The camera cluster contains top-notch hardware all around: a 50 MP f/1.6 main shooter, a 50 MP ultra-wide lens, a 64 MP telephoto unit, and two 20 MP selfie cameras. The phone will arrive in white, black, gold, and brick-red colorways, although the non-white versions are marginally thicker than those 8.8 mm. The physical protection levels are IP58 and IP59, meaning the Honor Magic V5 is resistant to dust and can be immersed in water.
Tags:  honor, foldable-smartphone, foldables, honor magic v5
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment