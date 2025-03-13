Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leak Details A Massive Camera Upgrade





Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be getting a bunch of camera upgrades, including the 200-megapixel primary camera from some of its pricier siblings, plus a higher resolution under display camera (UDC). While entirely feasible and technically very possible for Samsung, this information comes from a "confirmed" report, so please take the bit of news with a pinch of salt.







Based on a news piece by Netherlands-based Galaxy Club, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will have two major camera upgrades. Firstly, the 50MP main shooter of the Fold 6 will be upgraded to a 200MP unit, which should give the phone greater lossless zoom ability and likely better low-light performance, among other photography perks. In fact, it's the same camera currently used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the China- and South Korea-exclusive Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.





The report also claims that the Fold 7's UDC will be getting at least a resolution bump, but falls short of providing further details. Presently, the Fold 6's UDC is relegated to video chat and facial recognition purposes. The technology is still deemed too compromised for proper photography/videography purposes, so our guess is that the Fold 7 UDC will retain the same functions, but could bring marked improvements in video call quality and facial ID-ing speeds.





Unfortunately, it seems like rest of the camera package—the 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto, and 10MP selfie—will go unchanged.





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 render. Credit:: OnLeaks via AndroidHeadline



While Samsung has been rather secretive about its foldable star child, many mirroring rumors and leaks agree that the phone will rock a 21:9 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 8 Elite (possibly running seven cores rather than eight) with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage, and a 4,400mAh battery (same as the one found in the Fold 6 Special Edition ) with glacial 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.





Expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to be announced in July along with the Flip 7. Not to be remiss, the company could be adding a wallet-friendlier Flip FE, as well as a tri-fold foldable. The latter is thought to open up to 10 inches compared to eight inches on the Fold 7.