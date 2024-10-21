Qualcomm’s New Snapdragon 8 Elite Turbocharges AI, Gaming And Photography For Phones

Snapdragon 8 Elite: Oryon In the Palm of Your Hand





In addition to having a higher Geekbench 6 multi-threaded score than any smartphone we've ever tested, single-threaded performance is also right on par with Apple's latest, something that we haven't been able to say about a Snapdragon chip in a long time.





To go along with Geekbench, Qualcomm provided some other scores as well: Browserbench Speedometer 3.0 ran at 33.3 iterations per minute using the latest Chrome browser on Android, which is on par with the iPhone 16 Pro (which scored 34.1 using Safari) and just a hair faster than a Core i7-13700K, which scored 32.3 using Chrome 129 on Windows 11 Pro.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Adreno Graphics Improvements





At least according to Qualcomm's internal benchmarks, the Snapdragon 8 Elite absolutely smokes everything that's come before it in both 3DMark Wildlife Extreme's off-screen test as well as GFXBench Aztec Ruins with Vulkan. That makes running GRID Legends seem much more realistic, and we're eager to see it in action on the small screen for ourselves. And just like the CPU, Qualcomm has provided some benchmarks for guidance. Again, we should wait to see what retail devices do with our benchmark suite, but it does look like there will be some sizable performance benefits from the Snapdragon 8 Elite in mobile games.

Snapdragon 8 Elite: Huge AI Performance Uplift

Snapdragon 8 Elite Signal Processing: Camera, Wireless Networking, and More

Snapdragon 8 Elite Smartphones Coming to a Carrier Near You