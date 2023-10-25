Early Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Benchmarks Show A Sizeable Performance Lift

3DMark Wild Life Benchmarks

We're used to seeing new chip generations leaping ahead in graphical tests. In the chart above, you can see where Gen 1 phones jump ahead of everything else, and then where the Gen 2 devices add another performance plateau. However, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3's score is still unexpectedly good. It has improved on the best Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 scores by more than a quarter, reaching a whopping 240 fps. Qualcomm's reference devices are usually a bit faster the retail hardware, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has some headroom to spare.3DMark Wild Life is another graphical test that clearly shows the debut of new SoC generations. So, we expected the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to put up a big number, which it did.