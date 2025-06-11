CATEGORIES
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Review: Slim, Sleek But Living On The Edge

by Myriam JoireWednesday, June 11, 2025, 01:19 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge - Starting At $1,099, Find It On Samsung.com

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge is a 5.8mm thin phone that offers flagship specs for a flagship price at the expense of camera zoom performance and battery life..

hot flat
  • Thin and light design
  • Gorgeous display
  • Superb main camera
  • Quality speakers
  • Solid performance
  • Feature-rich software
    Sharp, bright display with 120Hz refresh
    ×Fast 80W charging and included plug
    ×Excellent performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
    ×Alert slider is back
not flat
  • It’s expensive
  • No telephoto shooter
  • Middling battery life
Hot Hardware Editor's Choice Award
Super-slim phones are making a comeback. Samsung recently launched the 5.8mm thin Galaxy S25 Edge ($1,099) and Apple is also expected to announce a 5.5mm thin iPhone 17 Air later this year. But this is nothing new. In 2016, Motorola unveiled the Moto Z, a 5.2mm thin flagship that dropped the headphone jack for a USB Type-C dongle a month before Apple’s iPhone 7 ditched the standard 3.5mm port for AirPods.

Going further back, in 2014, Oppo and Vivo both released ultra-slim handsets – the Oppo R5 (4.85mm) and Vivo X5Max (4.75mm). But these devices were full of compromises, with terrible battery life and a (standard at the time) single rear camera. Here and now, 10+ years later, we expect phones at every price point and every form factor to last days on a charge and feature at least two rear shooters (three for flagships).

The Galaxy S25 Edge is priced like a flagship phone ($1,099) and configured like a flagship (Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite) yet, for the sake of thinness, it packs a smaller 3,900mAh battery and only two rear cameras. So, does Samsung’s newest handset make the same compromises as its slim predecessors? Does its sleek, svelte design provide enough value for its tradeoffs? Or is the S25 Edge just a gimmick device? Find out in our full review.

Galaxy S25 Edge Hardware Specifics, Design And Build Quality

Think of the Galaxy S25 Edge as a slimmer (5.8mm), lighter (163g), and smaller Galaxy S25 Ultra, but with two rear shooters instead of four, and you’ve got the right idea. Both have slab-sided matte titanium frames and more squared-off corners than the S25 and S25+, and both look and feel ultra-premium. In front, the Galaxy S25 Edge uses the same 6.7-inch display and 12MP selfie camera as the S25+, but it's protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.

s25 edge 20
The Galaxy S25 Edge is less than 4 quarters thick (5.8mm)

Around the back, a vertical, pill-shaped camera pod adorns the top left corner of the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 rear panel and further contributes to the S25 Edge’s unique design. Two circular, metal-rimmed lenses – one for the 12MP ultrawide (top), and one for the 200MP main shooter (middle) -- further protrude from this pill-shaped island, and are joined by a smaller, circular LED flash (bottom) that’s mounted flush with the pill-shaped bump.

But, because this two-tiered camera bump is 4.2mm thick, the S25 Edge really likes to wobble when placed on a flat surface. The button and port layout mimics the S25 and S25+’s. You’ll find the volume rocker and power/lock key on the right side, and the mmWave antenna on the left. The main speaker, USB Type-C port (USB 3.2), primary mic, and nano-SIM tray are located along the bottom edge, and another pair of mics are mounted on top.

s25 edge 02
Galaxy S25 Edge front

The S25 Edge is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, and is available in three surprisingly muted hues: Titanium Icyblue (like our review unit), Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack. We’d have preferred a slightly more interesting color palette since using a case would compromise this phone’s impressive thinness. Because here’s the thing: it’s impossible to wrap your head around how thin and light the S25 Edge is, until you handle it.

And when you do, it’s a revelation. Photos and videos don’t really do the S25 Edge justice. There’s something about rocking a slim handset day-in, day-out. After a while, every other phone just seems utterly bloated. We cannot overstate how much of a difference thickness and weight make. At 5.8mm and 163g, the S25 Edge isn’t even that thin and light, yet it looks incredibly futuristic, and feels absolutely fantastic in hand.

s25 edge 03
Galaxy S25 Edge back

What’s even more impressive is that Samsung managed to pack a flagship-grade AMOLED screen, 200MP camera (same as the S25 Ultra’s), pair of quality speakers, Snapdragon 8 Elite, vapor chamber, mmWave antenna, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, and wireless charging coil inside a handset that’s less than four quarters thick. The S25 Edge even survived JerryRigEverything’s famously unforgiving bend test.

Before we continue, watch our hands-on video:

Galaxy S25 Edge Specs And Features

Processor & 5G Platform
 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
Display 6.7-inch Quad HD Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2x, 3120x1440, 1-120Hz
Memory 12GB
Storage 256/512GB
Rear-Facing Cameras 200MP 1/1.4” f/1.7 Main OIS, Omni-Directional PDAF - 12MP f/2.2 120º Ultra-Wide PDAF
Front-Facing Cameras 12MP f/2.2, Dual-Pixel PDAF
Video Recording Up to 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo
Battery 3900mAh, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless
OS Android 15 with One UI 7
Dimensions 158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8mm
Weight 163g
Connectivity 802.11be Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4+LE, NFC, UWB, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave)
Colors Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack
Pricing Starting At $1,099 - Find The Galaxy S25 Edge At Amazon

Galaxy S25 Edge Display Quality

As you’d expect from Samsung, the Galaxy S25 Edge boasts a gorgeous display. It’s the same 6.7-inch 19.5:9 Quad HD+ (3120 × 1440 pixels, 513 ppi, HDR10+) Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2x panel found on the S25+, with the same small, even bezels, but with more squared-off corners. This screen features a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate and is super bright (2600 nits peak), with vibrant colors, deep blacks, and excellent viewing angles.

s25 edge 05
Galaxy S25 Edge display

All that’s missing here is the S25 Ultra’s awesome anti-glare coating.

Galaxy S25 Edge Camera Performance And Image Quality

Imaging is where the Galaxy S25 Edge’s compromises begin. While it inherits the S25 Ultra’s 200MP f/1.7 0.6-micron main shooter with omni-directional PDAF and OIS (1/1.3-inch Samsung ISOCELL HP2), and features a 12MP f/2.2 1.4-micron 120-degree ultrawide with PDAF plus a 12MP f/2.2 1.12-micron selfie camera with dual-pixel PDAF (which have both appeared on Samsung flagships before), the S25 Edge lacks a telephoto lens.

s25 edge 17
Galaxy S25 Edge camera pod

This wouldn’t be a big deal if this was a $499 phone like Google’s Pixel 9a, but the S25 Edge is a $1,099 flagship that tops out at just 10x (digital) magnification, and doesn’t even offer the kind of clever AI zoom algorithms we saw on the OnePlus 13. As such, 10x images are usable, but exhibit a significant loss in detail. On the plus side, 4x shots are decent, and 2x pictures are good, thanks to quasi-“lossless” zoom via in-sensor cropping.

s25 edge sample 74
Galaxy S25 Edge main camera (4x)

Of course, photo quality drops even further when zooming in low light. When shooting at 1x, the 200MP sensor uses 16-to-1 pixel binning to create 12MP images with 2.4-micron pixels. At 2x, cropping the 200MP sensor down to 50MP and applying 4-to-1 pixel binning results in 12MP shots with 1.2-micron pixels. Zooming to 4x means further cropping the 200MP sensor and capturing 12MP pictures with 0.6-micron pixels (no binning).

s25 edge sample 13
Galaxy S25 Edge ultrawide

s25 edge sample 13
Galaxy S25 Edge main camera (1x)

s25 edge sample 13
Galaxy S25 Edge main camera (2x)

s25 edge sample 13
Galaxy S25 Edge main camera (4x)

s25 edge sample 13
Galaxy S25 Edge main camera (10x)

Missing telephoto aside, the S25 Edge takes great photos – as long as you keep magnification below 4x during the day and 2x at night. As you’d expect, the 200MP main shooter matches the S25 Ultra’s and delivers sharp images with natural colors, accurate exposure, solid dynamic range, and decent low-light performance. Ultrawide shots and selfie pictures are lovely too, and video quality rivals Apple’s iPhone, which is no small feat.

s25 edge sample 43
Galaxy S25 Edge ultrawide (night mode)

s25 edge sample 43
Galaxy S25 Edge main camera (1x, night mode)

s25 edge sample 43
Galaxy S25 Edge main camera (4x, night mode)

Shooting modes include macro, portrait, night, pro, 200/50MP (main only), panorama, food, ultra steady (up to 1440p/1080p 60fps), portrait video (4k/1080p 30fps), pro video (8k 30/24fps or 4k/1080p 120/60/30/24fps with HDR10+ and LOG support), slow motion (4k 120fps, 1080p 240/120fps), Hyperlapse (4k/1080p 30fps), Single Take, and Dual Rec (4k/1080p 30fps) – which allows you to combine video from any two of the three cameras.

s25 edge sample 02
Galaxy S25 Edge ultrawide (macro mode)

s25 edge sample 29
Galaxy S25 Edge selfie camera (portrait mode)

Video recording is stabilized and maxes out at 8k 30fps (main) and 4k 60fps (all shooters). Audio is captured in stereo (with optional zoom) or 360 degrees (via compatible headphones and earbuds). Samsung’s Camera Assistant app lets you tweak additional imaging settings, and the Expert RAW app gives you access to more camera features, like astrophotography, RAW support, and a 24MP mode (vs. 12MP by default).

Next up: audio, performance, and battery life...

Tags:  Samsung, Android, smartphone, review, galaxy-s25-edge

