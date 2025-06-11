Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Review: Slim, Sleek But Living On The Edge
Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge is a 5.8mm thin phone that offers flagship specs for a flagship price at the expense of camera zoom performance and battery life..
Super-slim phones are making a comeback. Samsung recently launched the 5.8mm thin Galaxy S25 Edge ($1,099) and Apple is also expected to announce a 5.5mm thin iPhone 17 Air later this year. But this is nothing new. In 2016, Motorola unveiled the Moto Z, a 5.2mm thin flagship that dropped the headphone jack for a USB Type-C dongle a month before Apple’s iPhone 7 ditched the standard 3.5mm port for AirPods.
Going further back, in 2014, Oppo and Vivo both released ultra-slim handsets – the Oppo R5 (4.85mm) and Vivo X5Max (4.75mm). But these devices were full of compromises, with terrible battery life and a (standard at the time) single rear camera. Here and now, 10+ years later, we expect phones at every price point and every form factor to last days on a charge and feature at least two rear shooters (three for flagships).
The Galaxy S25 Edge is priced like a flagship phone ($1,099) and configured like a flagship (Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite) yet, for the sake of thinness, it packs a smaller 3,900mAh battery and only two rear cameras. So, does Samsung’s newest handset make the same compromises as its slim predecessors? Does its sleek, svelte design provide enough value for its tradeoffs? Or is the S25 Edge just a gimmick device? Find out in our full review.
Galaxy S25 Edge Hardware Specifics, Design And Build QualityThink of the Galaxy S25 Edge as a slimmer (5.8mm), lighter (163g), and smaller Galaxy S25 Ultra, but with two rear shooters instead of four, and you’ve got the right idea. Both have slab-sided matte titanium frames and more squared-off corners than the S25 and S25+, and both look and feel ultra-premium. In front, the Galaxy S25 Edge uses the same 6.7-inch display and 12MP selfie camera as the S25+, but it's protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.
But, because this two-tiered camera bump is 4.2mm thick, the S25 Edge really likes to wobble when placed on a flat surface. The button and port layout mimics the S25 and S25+’s. You’ll find the volume rocker and power/lock key on the right side, and the mmWave antenna on the left. The main speaker, USB Type-C port (USB 3.2), primary mic, and nano-SIM tray are located along the bottom edge, and another pair of mics are mounted on top.
And when you do, it’s a revelation. Photos and videos don’t really do the S25 Edge justice. There’s something about rocking a slim handset day-in, day-out. After a while, every other phone just seems utterly bloated. We cannot overstate how much of a difference thickness and weight make. At 5.8mm and 163g, the S25 Edge isn’t even that thin and light, yet it looks incredibly futuristic, and feels absolutely fantastic in hand.
Galaxy S25 Edge Specs And Features
|Processor & 5G Platform
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
|Display
|6.7-inch Quad HD Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2x, 3120x1440, 1-120Hz
|Memory
|12GB
|Storage
|256/512GB
|Rear-Facing Cameras
|200MP 1/1.4” f/1.7 Main OIS, Omni-Directional PDAF - 12MP f/2.2 120º Ultra-Wide PDAF
|Front-Facing Cameras
|12MP f/2.2, Dual-Pixel PDAF
|Video Recording
|Up
to 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo
|Battery
|3900mAh, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless
|OS
|Android 15 with One UI 7
|Dimensions
|158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8mm
|Weight
|163g
|Connectivity
|802.11be Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4+LE, NFC, UWB, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave)
|Colors
|Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack
|Pricing
|
Starting At $1,099 - Find The Galaxy S25 Edge At Amazon
Galaxy S25 Edge Display QualityAs you’d expect from Samsung, the Galaxy S25 Edge boasts a gorgeous display. It’s the same 6.7-inch 19.5:9 Quad HD+ (3120 × 1440 pixels, 513 ppi, HDR10+) Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2x panel found on the S25+, with the same small, even bezels, but with more squared-off corners. This screen features a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate and is super bright (2600 nits peak), with vibrant colors, deep blacks, and excellent viewing angles.
Galaxy S25 Edge Camera Performance And Image QualityImaging is where the Galaxy S25 Edge’s compromises begin. While it inherits the S25 Ultra’s 200MP f/1.7 0.6-micron main shooter with omni-directional PDAF and OIS (1/1.3-inch Samsung ISOCELL HP2), and features a 12MP f/2.2 1.4-micron 120-degree ultrawide with PDAF plus a 12MP f/2.2 1.12-micron selfie camera with dual-pixel PDAF (which have both appeared on Samsung flagships before), the S25 Edge lacks a telephoto lens.
Next up: audio, performance, and battery life...