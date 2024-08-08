Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Review: Refinement Amid Strong Competition

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold6 Is Better Than Ever And More Powerful But Pricier Too







Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 - Starting at $1899

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold6 is more refined than ever and remains a polished, competent foldable smartphone, though faced with mounting competition.







More refined design

Thinner and wider

Brighter screens

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 performance

Polished multi-window features Too tall and narrow for some

Cameras are two years old

Slow charging speeds

No charger in the box

$100 price increase



Last month, Samsung unveiled several new products, including a pair of revised folding phones – the Galaxy Z Fold6 ($1899) and Z Flip6 ($1099) – alongside a smart ring, watches, and earbuds. In our hands-on article and video (below), we lamented that while the Z Flip6's incremental updates were meaningful, the Z Fold6's mostly cosmetic tweaks didn't quite raise the bar enough – despite both phones costing $100 more than their predecessors at launch.

So what’s different between the Galaxy Z Fold6 and its predecessor, the Z Fold5 ? How do these changes impact the user experience? Is the Z Fold6 worth considering when the OnePlus Open is more affordable and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is just around the corner? Read our full review to find out.









But first, watch our hands-on video with all of Samsung's new devices that were unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked 2024:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Hardware And Design

It’s also 1.4mm shorter and 1.0mm wider when closed. This might seem insignificant, but – combined with the Galaxy S24 Ultra -like square corners – it improves the way the Z Fold6 feels in hand. And while the camera bump retains last year’s layout, the three lens surrounds are now thicker and finished in black. In all, this revised design is a subtle but noticeable upgrade over the Z Fold5’s, and we’re here for it.





Open the Z Fold6, and you’ll find the mmWave antenna window, volume rocker, and power/lock key (which doubles as a capacitive fingerprint sensor) on the right side, plus the SIM tray on the left. The USB Type-C port, one mic, and one speaker are located along the bottom edge, and the remaining three mics plus the other speaker are mounted on top. Another cool detail is that instead of speaker grilles, the Z Fold6 features slit-like openings.





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Specs And Features

Processing and 5G Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 + integrated Snapdragon X75 5G Modem

Display 7.6" LTPO AMOLED, 2160x1856 resolution, 120Hz, HDR10+ - 6.3' LTPO AMOLED 2376x968 resolution, 120Hz

Memory 12GB

Storage 256/512/1024GB UFS 4.0

Rear-Facing Cameras 50 MP f/1.8 Main OIS, dual-pixel PDAF - 12MP f/2.2 123º Ultra-Wide - 10MP f/2.4 3x Telephoto OIS, PDAF Front-Facing Cameras 10MP f/2.2 - 4MP f/1.8 under display

Video Recording U p to 8k @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 120fps, 1080p slow-mo Battery 4400 mAh, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging

OS Android 14 With One UI 6.1.1

Dimensions Unfolded: 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm - Folded: 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm

Weight 239 grams Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3+LE, NFC, UWB, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave)

Colors Navy, Silver Shadow, Pink, White, Crafted Black

Pricing Find Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold6 @ Samsung.com Or Amazon, Starting at $1,899



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Display Quality









Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Camera Performance And Image Quality

We hope you don’t mind deja-vu, because Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold6 basically features the same shooters as the Z Fold5 and the Z Fold4. Yes, that’s three generations of handsets with essentially the same camera hardware. On the plus side, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 ’s powerful ISP is more than capable of extracting the most image quality from these shooters. So, with the Z Fold6, it’s the software that does most of the heavy lifting.





The result? Photos and videos shot with the Z Fold6 are similar to those captured with the Galaxy S24/S24+ , which share similar camera hardware and software. While that’s fine, it’s no match for what the OnePlus Open can achieve – or even last year’s Pixel Fold – especially when zooming.





Galaxy Z Fold6 ultrawide



Galaxy Z Fold6 main camera (1x)



Galaxy Z Fold6 main camera (2x)



Galaxy Z Fold6 telephoto (3x)



Galaxy Z Fold6 telephoto (6x)





Galaxy Z Fold6 telephoto (10x)





Galaxy Z Fold6 telephoto (20x)





Galaxy Z Fold6 telephoto (30x)

Essentially, these are the same shooters found in the Z Fold5 and Z Fold4, except for the ultrawide, which – according to Samsung – is slightly revised (lifted from the Galaxy S24/S24+, apparently). Generally speaking, and in most conditions, the Z Fold6 takes beautiful photos and videos. Colors are natural, exposure is accurate, dynamic range is decent, and low-light performance is solid. Selfies are excellent, too.





Galaxy Z Fold6 ultrawide (night mode)





Galaxy Z Fold6 main camera (1x, night mode)





Galaxy Z Fold6 telephoto (5x, night mode)



Shooting modes include portrait, night, pro, 50MP (main only), panorama, food, ultra steady (up to 1440p/1080p 60fps), HDR10+ (up to 4k 60fps), portrait video (4k/1080p 30fps), pro video (up to 8k 30/24fps, 4k 60/30/24fps, and 1080p 120/60/30/24fps), slow motion (4k 120fps, 1080p 240/120fps), hyperlapse (4k/1080p 30fps), Single Take, and Dual Rec (4k/1080p 30fps) – which lets you combine any two of up to four cameras.





Galaxy Z Fold6 selfie (portrait mode, Color Point filter)



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Audio, Data, And Call Quality

We used Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold6 primarily on T-Mobile and Telus’ sub-6GHz 5G and 4G LTE networks in New York City, San Francisco, and Vancouver (Canada), and we didn’t experience any issue with call quality and data speeds. This handset also works on AT&T and Verizon’s 5G networks, and is compatible with most smaller US carriers and MVNOs. It supports dual SIMs (nano SIM plus eSIM) and mmWave 5G.





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Performance And Battery Life

Galaxy Z Fold6 GeekBench 6 Benchmark Results



Galaxy Z Fold6 GFXBench Graphics And Gaming Results



As you’d expect, the Z Fold6 feels very smooth and responsive in day-to-day tasks. It ran our standard roster of productivity, communication, and entertainment apps without breaking a sweat. But subjective performance is only half the battle. While our benchmark results generally match those of other Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones we’ve tested, the Z Fold6 exhibits notable thermal throttling with heavy sustained workloads.









The Z Fold6 inherits the smallish 4400mAh battery capacity and relatively slow 25W (USB PD) wired charging speeds of the Z Fold5 and the Z Fold4. It also lacks a charger in the box. By contrast, the OnePlus Open’s boasts a 4800mAh battery and 67W charging, and comes with a 67W charger. Then again, the Z Fold6 also features 15W (Qi-compatible) wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging, which are both missing from the OnePlus Open, and add significant value and convenience.









Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Software, User Experience, And AI

We have two main issues with OneUI: the horizontally scrolling app tray and Samsung’s middling keyboard. On the company’s other handsets, this can be fixed by simply installing a third-party launcher and keyboard – like Nova and Gboard. But replacing the launcher on the Z Fold6 results in giving up the taskbar and advanced multi-window management features, which are designed to boost productivity on the large inner display.





We already covered Samsung Advanced Intelligence in our Galaxy S24 Ultra review and the Z Fold6 offers the same generative AI features, including summarization, formatting, live translation, interpreting, and transcription. Generative photo editing gains a few new tricks beyond deleting and moving objects, including Portrait Studio, which creates stylized versions of portraits, and Sketch to Image, which generates images based on what you draw.





Portrait Studio



There’s also Edit Suggestion which suggests generative edits for your photos and Instant Slo-mo, which uses AI to create a smooth slow-motion clip from an existing 30/60fps video. While the latter is pretty impressive, most of these generative AI features seem a little gimmicky. Many are already available in Google’s existing products as well.





Sketch to Image

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Final Review Analysis

For $100 more than before, we expected better cameras, larger batteries, and faster charging – especially when the Z Fold6 is no longer the only sheriff in town. One year in, the OnePlus Open (currently $1399) remains an outstanding book-style folding handset, and – based on the many leaks and Google's own tease – the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold (August 13) promises to give the Z Fold6 a run for its money as well. As such, at it's current price point, the Galaxy Z Fold6 is a tougher sell, though Samsung's proven, more refined design with strong software support adds to its value proposition.









