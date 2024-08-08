Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Review: Refinement Amid Strong Competition
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold6 is more refined than ever and remains a polished, competent foldable smartphone, though faced with mounting competition.
Last month, Samsung unveiled several new products, including a pair of revised folding phones – the Galaxy Z Fold6 ($1899) and Z Flip6 ($1099) – alongside a smart ring, watches, and earbuds. In our hands-on article and video (below), we lamented that while the Z Flip6’s incremental updates were meaningful, the Z Fold6’s mostly cosmetic tweaks didn’t quite raise the bar enough – despite both phones costing $100 more than their predecessors at launch.
However, over the last few weeks, as we’ve been using the Galaxy Z Fold6, we’ve come to appreciate Samsung’s subtle improvements. And while we still feel the OnePlus Open may be the book-style folding handset to beat here in the US – at least until Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold joins the party – there’s no denying that the Galaxy Z Fold6 is significantly more refined than its predecessor, and is poised to please Samsung folding phone aficionados.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Hardware And DesignAt first glance, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold6 doesn’t look much different from the Z Fold5. It’s still tall and narrow when closed, the crease on the 7.6-inch main display is still quite pronounced, and the cameras are similar (50/12/10MP). Take a closer look, though, and you’ll start noticing small changes. For one, the Z Fold6 is noticeably thinner (5.6 vs. 6.1mm open, and 12.1 vs. 13.4mm closed) and lighter than its predecessor (239 vs. 253g).
Materials are similar to the Z Fold5’s, with an Enhanced Armored Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 surfaces. The Z Fold6’s hinge is thinner but stronger. The Galaxy Z Fold6 also gains dust protection in addition to water resistance, thanks to an IP48 rating (vs. IPX8 last year). Three colorways are available, all matte – Navy, Silver Shadow, and Pink – with two additional hues (White and Crafted Black) exclusive to Samsung’s online store.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Specs And Features
|Processing and 5G Platform
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 + integrated Snapdragon X75 5G Modem
|Display
|7.6" LTPO AMOLED, 2160x1856 resolution, 120Hz, HDR10+ - 6.3' LTPO AMOLED 2376x968 resolution, 120Hz
|Memory
|12GB
|Storage
|256/512/1024GB UFS 4.0
|Rear-Facing Cameras
|50MP f/1.8 Main OIS, dual-pixel PDAF - 12MP f/2.2 123º Ultra-Wide - 10MP f/2.4 3x Telephoto OIS, PDAF
|Front-Facing Cameras
|10MP f/2.2 - 4MP f/1.8 under display
|Video Recording
|Up to 8k @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 120fps, 1080p slow-mo
|Battery
|4400 mAh, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging
|OS
|Android 14 With One UI 6.1.1
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm - Folded: 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm
|Weight
|239 grams
|Connectivity
|802.11ax Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3+LE, NFC, UWB, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave)
|Colors
|Navy, Silver Shadow, Pink, White, Crafted Black
|Pricing
|Find Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold6 @ Samsung.com Or Amazon, Starting at $1,899
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Display QualityThe screens on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold6 have slightly different sizes and aspect ratios than before. You’re now getting a 6.3-inch HD+ (2376 x 968 pixels. 410ppi, 22.1:9) cover display plus a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2160 x 1856 pixels, 374ppi, 20.9:18) folding main screen with HDR10+ support. Both are LTPO AMOLED panels with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 2600 nits of peak brightness (up from 1750 nits last year).
Still, there’s room for improvement. Despite the size tweaks, we prefer the OnePlus Open cover screen’s standard form factor over the Z Fold6’s awkwardly tall and narrow aspect ratio. The main display is also noticeably more reflective and the crease is significantly more pronounced on the Z Fold6 than on the OnePlus Open.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Camera Performance And Image Quality
Spec-wise, the Z Fold6 packs a 50MP f/1.8 1.0-micron main shooter with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS, 12MP f/2.2 1.12-micron 123-degree ultrawide, a 10MP f/2.4 1.0-micron 3x telephoto with PDAF and OIS, and a 10MP f/2.2 1.22-micron selfie camera in the outer screen. A mediocre 4MP f/1.8 2.0-micron UDC (under display camera) rounds things up inside the Z Fold6. It’s best suited for video calls, but nothing more.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Audio, Data, And Call Quality
The Z Fold6 boasts excellent stereo speakers which feature Dolby Atmos support and sound loud and clear. As you’d expect, this phone doesn’t have a headphone jack, but it supports wired audio over USB Type-C (digital accessories only), and high-quality wireless audio over Bluetooth via aptX HD, LDAC, and enhanced SSC (Samsung’s latest proprietary codec, which is also available on the Galaxy Buds3 Pro).
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Performance And Battery LifeSamsung’s Galaxy Z Fold6 is built around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy. This chip – a binned version of Qualcomm’s flagship SoC with a 90MHz faster prime core and a higher GPU clock speed – also powers the Galaxy S24 series and the Z Flip6. It’s mated here to 12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, making for a potent combination. Obviously, there’s no microSD support.
In 3DMark’s Wild Life unlimited stress test, our review unit dropped to 55.5% of its initial score after 20 iterations. So keep this in mind if you’re a gamer who seeks to extract the most performance from Qualcomm’s flagship processor.
Spec-wise, the Z Fold6’s matches other Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones, with sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G (SA / NSA), CAT 24 LTE, tri-band WiFi 6e (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.3 (LE), NFC, UWB, dual-band A-GPS / GALILEO / BDS / GLONASS, and the usual collection of sensors under the hood. The linear vibration motor delivers great haptics, and the side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor is quick and accurate. So is face unlock.
As you can see in our graph above, the Z Fold6 lasted 12h 48m in our PCMark Work 3.0 battery test. That’s decent, but doesn’t break any records. In other words, while we expect this handset to last a full day on a charge for the vast majority of users, it’s not going to match the battery life of most standard flagships.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Software, User Experience, And AIGenerative AI tricks aside, not much has changed on the software front. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold6 runs One UI 6.1.1 – the company’s take on Android 14 – and it looks and feels pretty much the same as it did last year. One UI includes numerous features meant to enhance the Android user experience and is quite popular. However, it is a little heavy handed, in our opinion, and Android purists might prefer less skinning.
Flex Mode carries over from before, and splits the interface of supported apps (Calendar, Gallery, YouTube, etc…) into top and bottom halves optimized for a split screen view when the Z Fold6 is partially folded. For example, when Flex Mode is activated, the camera app puts the viewfinder on the top half and the shutter, shooting modes, and other controls on the bottom half. You can also extend this functionality to any app with Flex Mode panel.
That said, we’re happy to report that our unlocked Z Fold6 review unit came with very little pre-installed bloatware. It shipped with the usual suite of Google and Samsung apps, a handful of Microsoft apps (Microsoft 365, Outlook, and OneDrive), Spotify, and LinkedIn. Best of all, these apps were easy to disable or uninstall, if desired.
Finally, Samsung now promises seven years of OS updates and security updates, which is fantastic and should not be overlooked.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Final Review AnalysisAdding it all up, our verdict on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold6 echoes what we wrote in our Z Fold5 review last year. In its own right, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 is an extremely competent book-style folding phone. We really appreciate the improved design, brighter screens, and speedy new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. But looking at the bigger picture, it’s clear that the Z Fold6 is more of an iterative device faced with mounting competition.
If you want to purchase the Z Fold6, it’s available from Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, and all three carriers (AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon) starting at $1899 (12/256GB). However, there is a solid $1699 deal going on now at Amazon for the 512GB variant, while it lasts. As always, don’t forget to explore the various trade-in offers, launch deals, installment plans, and bring-one-get-one sales available from Samsung, its retail partners, and the carriers.