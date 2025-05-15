Moto Razr Ultra (2025) Review: A Masterful Folding Flip Phone

Moto’s Razr Ultra (2025) Impresses With Few Compromises And Snapdragon 8 Elite



For the third year in a row, Motorola has rolled out not just one, but a family of refined folding flip phones. In the US, the family grows to three members for 2025 – the Moto Razr ($699), Moto Razr+ ($999), and Moto Razr Ultra ($1299). All three handsets boast a new hinge design and IP48 rating, and while the Razr (2025) gains an updated MediaTek Dimensity 7400X and larger 4,500mAh battery, the Razr+ (2025) remains mostly unchanged. The real star of the show, however, is the Razr Ultra (2025), which we're reviewing today.The Razr Ultra is basically the result of Motorola deciding to crank its specs up to eleven and to make a proper, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite -powered flagship-level folding flip phone – in an attempt to leapfrog Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series in the process. So, did Moto make any compromises here? Is the Razr Ultra worth its stiff $1299 price tag? Read our full review to find out.

Moto Razr Ultra Hardware And Design

Razr Ultra front



The Razr Ultra is made of 6000 series aluminum, titanium (hinge mechanism), and Gorilla Glass Ceramic. It’s available in four Pantone hues: Rio Red and Cabaret (two shades of red) with a vegan leather back, Scarab (dark green) with an Alcantara back and edge stitching, and Mountain Trail (light brown) with an FSC-certified wood back. Build quality is top notch – this handset looks fantastic and feels great in hand.





Razr Ultra back



Moto Razr Ultra Specs And Features

Processing & 5G Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

Display 7.0" folding LTPO OLED, 2912x1224 resolution, 165Hz - 4.0" OLED 1272x1080 resolution, 165Hz

Memory 16GB

Storage 512GB/1TB UFS 4.0

Rear-Facing Cameras 50 MP 1/1.56" f/1.8 Main OIS, omni-directional PDAF - 50MP f/2.0 122º Ultra-Wide, PDAF

Front-Facing Cameras 50MP f/2.0

Video Recording Up to 8K @ 30 fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo Battery 4700 mAh, 68W wired charging, 30W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless

OS Android 15 With Hello UX

Dimensions Unfolded: 171.5 x 74 x 7.2mm - Folded: 88.1 x 74 x 15.7mm

Weight 199 grams

Connectivity 802.11be Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4+LE, NFC, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz)

Colors Rio Red, Cabaret, Scarab, Mountain Trail

Pricing Find the Moto Razr Ultra (2025) @ Amazon, starting at $1.299



Moto Razr Ultra Display Quality





Razr Ultra main display



Outside, the Razr Ultra cover screen takes up the entire phone's lid. This is a 4.0-inch pOLED panel (1272 x 1080 pixels, 417ppi) with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision capability. It features a 165Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness, and cutouts for the LED flash, plus the 50MP main and ultrawide shooters. Quality-wise, it matches the main display closely in terms of colors, contrast ratio, viewing angles, and brightness.





Razr Ultra cover screen

Moto Razr Ultra Camera Performance And Image Quality





Razr Ultra main and ultrawide cameras



Like Motorola’s other handsets, the Razr Ultra offers a wide variety of shooting modes. These include macro (via the ultrawide), action, night, portrait, pro/manual, 50MP high-res, panorama, long exposure, document scanner, tilt-shift, photo booth (which takes four photos in succession with a 3-second countdown and arranges them into a 2x2 grid, complete with a white frame), and group shot (which corrects blinking eyes in pics).





Razr Ultra main camera (2x)







Razr Ultra ultrawide

Razr Ultra main camera (1x)

Razr Ultra main camera (2x)

Razr Ultra main camera (4x)

Razr Ultra main camera (10x)

Razr Ultra main camera (20x)

Razr Ultra main camera (30x)







Razr Ultra ultrawide (night mode)

Razr Ultra main camera (1x, night mode)

Razr Ultra main camera (2x, night mode)







Razr Ultra main camera (portrait mode)



Razr Ultra selfie camera (portrait mode)





Razr Ultra ultrawide (macro mode)



Moto Razr Ultra Reception And Sound Quality





Razr Ultra bottom edge



Moto Razr Ultra Performance And Battery Life











As you can see from our benchmarks (below) the Razr Ultra is plenty fast, with performance generally on par with other Snapdragon 8 Elite-equipped handsets. Sustained workloads – like serious gaming – are a challenge, though. As with most other folding flip phones we’ve tested, the Razr Ultra exhibits significant thermal throttling, dropping to 63.4% after 20 iterations of 3DMark’s Wild Life stress test.





Razr Ultra 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test showed significant throttling



























Moto Razr Ultra Software, User Experience, And AI





Razr Ultra app tray







Moto AI app and tools







Moto AI outside the app







Moto AI Image Studio







Moto AI Playlist Studio



Hot Hardware's Moto Razr Ultra Review Summary









Regardless, right now – and until Samsung possibly one-ups Motorola with the Galaxy Z Flip7 – the Razr Ultra is arguably the new king of the folding flip phones.









