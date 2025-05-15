Moto Razr Ultra (2025) Review: A Masterful Folding Flip Phone
Moto’s Razr Ultra (2025) Impresses With Few Compromises And Snapdragon 8 Elite
|Moto Razr Ultra (2025) - MSRP Starting A $1,299
With the Razr Ultra, Motorola has gone all out and made a Snapdragon 8 Elite-equipped, flagship-grade folding flip phone with very few compromises..
|
|
The Razr Ultra is basically the result of Motorola deciding to crank its specs up to eleven and to make a proper, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered flagship-level folding flip phone – in an attempt to leapfrog Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series in the process. So, did Moto make any compromises here? Is the Razr Ultra worth its stiff $1299 price tag? Read our full review to find out.
Moto Razr Ultra Hardware And DesignThree years in, Motorola’s Razr design still looks and feels fresh, and now it’s more polished than ever. The aluminum frame is still rounded instead of flat, making this handset easier to open. But with the Razr Ultra, the main OLED display has grown from 6.9 to 7.0 inches, and a new titanium reinforced hinge on all three 2025 Razr models allows the OLED panel to fold into a bigger teardrop shape, further reducing the crease’s visibility.
The Razr inherits the 4.0-inch OLED cover screen from last year’s Razr+. It spans the entire handset’s lid (or top half), and incorporates punch holes for the 50MP main and ultrawide cameras, plus the LED flash. It remains the largest outer display on a folding flip phone to date, and makes running Android apps on the cover screen a breeze. Both cameras protrude about 2mm, but the phone's LED flash is flush with the glass lid.
When open, the right side is home to the volume rocker and the power / lock key, which doubles a capacitive fingerprint sensor. Along the bottom, you’ll find the nano SIM tray, USB Type-C port, one of the two speakers, and a pair of mics. There are more mics on the top edge and the left side – where the new AI key is located. All three 2025 Razr models are rated IP48, making them water resistant and (slightly) dust resistant.
Before we continue, watch our hands-on video:
Moto Razr Ultra Specs And Features
|Processing & 5G Platform
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
|Display
|7.0" folding LTPO OLED, 2912x1224 resolution, 165Hz - 4.0" OLED 1272x1080 resolution, 165Hz
|Memory
|16GB
|Storage
|512GB/1TB
UFS 4.0
|Rear-Facing Cameras
|50MP 1/1.56"
f/1.8 Main OIS, omni-directional PDAF - 50MP f/2.0
122º Ultra-Wide, PDAF
|Front-Facing Cameras
|50MP
f/2.0
|Video Recording
|Up to 8K @ 30 fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo
|Battery
|4700 mAh, 68W wired charging, 30W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless
|OS
|Android 15 With Hello UX
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: 171.5 x 74 x 7.2mm - Folded: 88.1 x 74 x 15.7mm
|Weight
|199 grams
|Connectivity
|802.11be
Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4+LE, NFC, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz)
|Colors
|Rio Red, Cabaret, Scarab, Mountain Trail
|Pricing
|Find the Moto Razr Ultra (2025) @ Amazon, starting at $1.299
Moto Razr Ultra Display QualityOpen the Razr Ultra, and you’ll find a 7.0-inch (2912 x 1224 pixels, 464ppi, 22:9 aspect ratio) folding LTPO OLED main screen with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. It boasts a 165Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, and even bezels all around, plus a center punch hole for the 50MP selfie camera. This a beautiful display: colors are punchy, black are deep, viewing angles are wide, and it’s extremely bright.
Moto Razr Ultra Camera Performance And Image QualityThe Razr Ultra packs three shooters: a 50MP f/1.8 1.0-micron main sensor with omni-directional PDAF and OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 0.6-micron 122-degree ultrawide lens with PDAF that doubles as a macro, and a 50MP f/2.0 0.64-micron selfie camera. Thankfully, Moto listened to reason and restored the ultrawide that went missing on the Razr+. All three shooters support pixel binning and output 12MP images.
Obviously, like with previous Razr models, you can mirror the viewfinder to the cover screen so others can see what you’re shooting. Flex View lets you use the camera without a tripod by resting the (half-open) handset anywhere, and Camcorder Mode lets you hold the (half-open) phone like a camcorder to capture video. Finally, Horizon Lock (1080p 30fps) keeps the horizon level even if you rotate the phone a full 360 degrees.
Overall, these shooters deliver pleasing results, but there’s definitely room for improvement, especially when shooting in low light with the ultrawide, or zooming beyond 4-5x. It’s clear that Moto’s leaning heavily on the Snapdragon 8 Elite’s mighty ISP here, but image processing has never been Motorola’s forte, and while the Razr Ultra takes better photos than previous Razr models, these aren’t flagship-worthy cameras.
Moto Razr Ultra Reception And Sound QualityWe used the Razr Ultra primarily on T-Mobile, AT&T, and Telus’ sub-6GHz 5G and 4G LTE networks in San Francisco and Vancouver (Canada) and didn’t have any issues with call quality of data speeds. The Razr Ultra lacks mmWave 5G, but supports dual SIMs (nano SIM + eSIM), and works on all major US carriers. It’s available from Motorola (unlocked), but also from T-Mobile and AT&T (sorry Verizon customers).
Moto Razr Ultra Performance And Battery LifeThe Moto Razr Ultra combines Qualcomm’s flagship 8-core, 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with 16GB of RAM and 512GB or 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Obviously, this phone feels extremely quick and responsive no matter how many apps you’re juggling. Our standard collection of social media, communication, and entertainment apps ran without skipping a beat, and the high refresh rate kept everything silky smooth on both displays.
Other specs are pretty standard for a modern handset with flagship specs, and include sub-6GHz 5G, CAT 20 LTE, tri-band WiFi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth 5.4 (LE), NFC, A-GPS / Galileo / GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS positioning, plus the usual array of sensors. The side-mounted capacitive fingerprint reader is fast and reliable, and so is face unlock. A linear vibration motor provides superb haptics.
Despite the Razr Ultra limited internal real estate, battery capacity is 4,700mAh – split between two cells (one in each half of the clamshell). While that’s less capacity than most of today’s top flagships, battery life is quite impressive, with our PCMark Work 3.0 battery test lasting 16 hours and 7 minutes at 165Hz (adaptive). Basically, in the five days we spent using this phone, we never once ran out of juice, even with heavy use.
When it’s time for a refill, the Razr Ultra supports 68W fast wired charging (USB PD) and 30W Qi-compatible fast wireless charging with 5W reverse wireless charging. Sadly – and like with previous Razr models – there’s no charging brick in the box.
Moto Razr Ultra Software, User Experience, And AIMotorola phones have always featured great software, and the Razr Ultra is no exception. It runs Motorola’s familiar “Hello UX” skin on top of Android 15, which delivers a clean, smooth, near-stock Android experience with a few helpful customizations thrown in – like the double chop gesture that toggles the flashlight on and off. You can read more about these features in our review of last year’s Razr and Razr+.
Depending on your settings, you can launch Moto AI by double- or long-pressing the AI key, double-pressing the power / lock key, double-tapping the back of your handset (Quick Launch), bringing your hand close to the cover screen then pulling it away (Approach), or simply looking at the cover display and talking (Look & Talk). Those last two gestures require the phone to be in tent or stand mode, and Look & Talk is exclusive to the Razr Ultra.
Playlist Studio lets you create AI-generated playlists using a text prompt. Currently, this only works with Amazon Music, limiting its appeal. Check out the “Giant Ant Invasion Soundtrack” Playlist Studio generated after I prompted it with “giant ants taking over the world”. Fun. Pay Attention records and summarizes an audio note, then adds it to Motorola's Notes app. This might be more useful if it supported other, more popular note apps.
Ultimately, as it stands today, Moto AI just isn’t compelling enough. It feels half baked at best, and like a gimmick at worst. Compounding this, it’s unclear what happens to the personal data Moto AI gathers, what gets processed on device and in the cloud, and by which AI technology partner. We’re also not sure how your Moto AI history and memories are preserved when you switch phones, especially if you move away from Motorola.