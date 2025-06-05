OnePlus Pad 3 Review: A Premium 13” Tablet That Rivals Samsung

The OnePlus Pad 3 Is A Near-Perfect Snapdragon 8 Elite Powered Premium Tablet



OnePlus Pad 3: MSRP $699 (Without Keyboard)

The OnePlus Pad 3 is a slim, sleek and attractive Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered flagship Android tablet that makes very few compromises and delivers superb value.





Sleek, premium design

Beautiful 13.2-inch display

Outstanding performance

Fantastic speaker array

Massive battery with 80W charging

Delightful user experience

Lackluster cameras

No keyboard backlight





OnePlus just launched the Pad 3 ($699), a premium 5.9mm thin 13.2-inch Android tablet powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform. Based on specs alone, it's clear that OnePlus is aiming the Pad 3 squarely at Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra ($1099) and Apple's iPad Air 13 ($799), while significantly undercutting both on price. We've been using the Pad 3 for a few days, and here are our first impressions.

OnePlus Pad 3: Hardware, Design, And Performance





As you’d expect from a device powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the Pad 3 feels nice and quick. It ran everything we threw at it with gusto, from productivity to communications to entertainment apps. OxygenOS 15 is silky smooth as always, and we didn’t experience any hiccups. We ran a few benchmarks for good measure – GeekBench 6 and 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited – and sure enough, the results (below) confirm our experience.



















OnePlus Pad 3: Software, AI, And User Experience





OnePlus Pad 3: Accessories

The Smart Keyboard is similar to last year’s too, only larger, since the Pad 3 is bigger than the Pad 2 (13.2 vs. 12.1 inch). Surprisingly it’s also slightly lighter than before. It attaches to the tablet magnetically and connects (and charges) via pogo pins on the back of the Pad 3. Since it’s also a Bluetooth keyboard, you can use it detached from the tablet, which is cool. Meanwhile, the kickstand can be adjusted between 110 and 165 degrees.





OnePlus Pad 3: Our Takeaway











The OnePlus Pad 3 is not perfect, however. The cameras don’t live up to the competition, and the optional Smart Keyboard isn’t backlit. But ultimately, these are minor niggles. With the Pad 3, OnePlus has managed to give Samsung a run for its money by making a competitive and arguably better tablet for less. If you’re shopping for a flagship Android tablet with few compromises and superb value, we highly recommend you check out the OnePlus Pad 3.