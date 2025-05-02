Apple iPhone 16e Review: Sexy But Pricey With Caveats



Apple iPhone 16e (starts at $699, as reviewed $899)

The iPhone 16e is Apple’s new entry-level smartphone. It’s a great phone that’s simply too expensive, considering it lacks an ultrawide camera and high refresh-rate display.







Clean, simple design

Beautiful display

Nice cameras

Excellent speakers

Solid performance

Good battery life Expensive

Limited color options

60Hz display

No ultrawide camera

No MagSafe magnets

Apple Intelligence is half-baked





iPhone 16e Hardware and design





iPhone 16e Specs And Features

Processor & 5G Platform

Apple A18 SoC (4 GPU cores), Apple C1 5G Modem

Display 6.1-inch F HD+ OLED, 2532x1170, 60Hz Memory 8GB

Storage 128/256/512GB Rear-Facing Cameras 50MP 1/2.55” f/1.6 PDAF, OIS Front-Facing Cameras 12MP 1/3.6" f/1.9 PDAF

Video Recording U p to 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo

Battery 4005mAh, 29W wired charging, 7.5W wireless charging (no MagSafe magnets)

OS iOS 18

Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm

Weight 167g

Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C 2.0, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz)

Colors Black, White

Pricing Starting At $599 - Find It At Walmart



iPhone 16e Display Quality





iPhone 16e Camera Performance And Image Quality





The resulting images have natural colors, accurate exposure, plenty of detail (when there’s enough light), and solid dynamic range. Zooming maxes out at 10x (6x for video) and is fine up to about 4-5x for photos, but quality drops rapidly beyond this. iPhones always excel at video recording, and so does the iPhone 16e. Here again, it doesn’t perform as well as the iPhone 16 or 16 Pro, but it still beats the vast majority of Android phones.





