Apple iPhone 16e Review: Sexy But Pricey With Caveats
|
Apple iPhone 16e (starts at $699, as reviewed $899)
The iPhone 16e is Apple’s new entry-level smartphone. It’s a great phone that’s simply too expensive, considering it lacks an ultrawide camera and high refresh-rate display.
|
|
The iPhone SE ($429) is dead – long live the iPhone SE. But say hello to the iPhone 16e ($599), Apple’s new entry-level smartphone. It packs the company’s newest A18 SoC, so it supports Apple Intelligence. It also upgrades the original 4.7-inch LCD for a larger 6.1-inch AMOLED display, its 12MP main camera for a 48MP shooter, the 2018mAh battery for a 4005mAh cell, and eschews the home button with Touch ID in favor of a notch with Face ID. Finally, this is also the first iPhone to incorporate Apple’s C1 chip, the company’s first in-house 5G modem.
While these are all welcome upgrades, this handset lacks an ultrawide camera and a high refresh-rate display (it’s limited to 60Hz) – features that are considered table stakes on many smartphones costing $300 or more, never mind a $599 device. Also missing from the iPhone 16e are MagSafe magnets, which is puzzling.
Obviously, comparing iOS and Android devices is like comparing apples to oranges (right?). A phone's software and ecosystem are just as important than hardware when it comes to the popularity of Apple’s products. You have to keep this in mind when reviewing an iPhone. So, in this context, does the iPhone 16e live up to its higher price tag? Is Apple’s C1 5G modem any good? Are there better iPhone options? Read our review on the following pages here, to find out.
iPhone 16e Hardware and designApple has pretty much defined the current smartphone design language – rounded corners, metal slab sides, and flat front and rear glass. Every other manufacturer has adopted this aesthetic in some way or another, including Samsung, Google, Nothing, and even Chinese manufacturers (Oppo Find X8, Xiaomi 15). Only the camera pods differ, and even mid-range handsets (OnePlus 13R) haven’t escaped iPhone-ification.
So obviously, it’s no surprise that the iPhone 16e follows Apple’s design language to a tee. And while we’ve never been big fans of the camera bump on recent iPhones – especially the Pro lineup – we enjoy the iPhone 16e’s clean and simple single rear shooter aesthetic. We also like the matte finish on the aluminum frame and glass back. Not only does it keep fingerprints at bay, but it also looks nice and feels good in hand.
In terms of dimensions, the iPhone 16e is identical to the iPhone 14. Both have 6.1-inch displays, both are 7.8mm thick, and both even weigh about the same (167g vs. 172g). While these are smaller phones by today’s standards – on par with the Galaxy S25 and Xiaomi 15 in Android land – they aren’t nearly as small as the iPhone SE or iPhone mini. So keep this in mind if you’re upgrading from an older, smaller iPhone.
Eagle-eyed readers will have noticed a SIM tray on the left side of our review unit. As you probably know, Apple made the terrible decision to remove SIM trays from its US-market iPhones, and only support eSIMs, starting with the iPhone 14 series. But iPhones sold in the rest of the world still have SIM trays. Since we prefer the flexibility of physical SIMs, we requested a Canadian iPhone 16e review unit, which includes a SIM tray.
iPhone 16e Specs And Features
|Processor & 5G Platform
|Apple A18 SoC (4 GPU cores), Apple C1 5G Modem
|Display
|6.1-inch FHD+ OLED, 2532x1170, 60Hz
|Memory
|8GB
|Storage
|128/256/512GB
|Rear-Facing Cameras
|50MP 1/2.55” f/1.6 PDAF, OIS
|Front-Facing Cameras
|12MP 1/3.6" f/1.9 PDAF
|Video Recording
|Up
to 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo
|Battery
|4005mAh, 29W wired charging, 7.5W wireless charging (no MagSafe magnets)
|OS
|iOS 18
|Dimensions
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm
|Weight
|167g
|Connectivity
|802.11ax Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C 2.0, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz)
|Colors
|Black, White
|Pricing
|
Starting At $599 - Find It At Walmart
iPhone 16e Display QualityThe iPhone 16e basically inherits the iPhone 14’s display. You’re getting a 6.1-inch FHD+ (2532 x 1170 pixels, 460dpi) OLED panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It’s a beautiful screen, with vibrant colors, deep blacks, and wide viewing angles. But at 800nits (max) and 1200nits (peak), it’s not quite as bright as the iPhone 16’s display which tops out at 1000nits (max) and 2000nits (peak).
Overall, aside from the 60Hz refresh rate, we’re perfectly satisfied with the iPhone 16e’s display. For $599 however, we’d expect an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. We realize that the iPhone 16 is also limited to 60Hz, but 120Hz screens are the norm these days.
iPhone 16e Camera Performance And Image QualityYes, the iPhone 16e only features a single rear shooter. And yes this is a problem, especially for $599. While we appreciate the elegance of Apple’s approach here – with the rear camera count increasing by one and the price increasing by $200 as you jump from the iPhone 16e ($599, one shooter), to the iPhone 16 ($799, two cameras), to the iPhone 16 Pro ($999, three shooters) – but the lack of an ultrawide camera is simply disappointing.
In front, the iPhone 16e uses the same 12MP selfie camera as the rest of the iPhone 16 lineup. It consists of a 1/3.6-inch 1.0-micron sensor with PDAF alongside a 23mm f/1.9 lens. Both shooters are capable of recording video at up to 4k 60fps with Dolby Vision (HDR) support, and up to 1080p in slow motion (240fps rear, 120fps front). There’s also an option to shoot video at 24fps (4k) and even at 25fps (4k and 1080p).
The iPhone 16e uses Apple’s Photonic Engine (computational photography imaging pipeline), and includes features like Deep Fusion (neural image processing) and the previous version of Photographic Styles. But it lacks some video options available on other iPhones, like Cinematic mode and Action mode. Video recording is stabilized, and audio is captured in mono, stereo, or 3D (Spatial Audio), with audio zoom and optional wind noise reduction.