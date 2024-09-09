Say Hello To Apple Intelligence And More With The New iPhone 16 And 16 Pro
In terms of processing power, Apple jumped from the A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 15 to the new A18 chip in the iPhone 16. The company remarked the new chip was up to 30% faster than its predecessor. The iPhone 16 Pro models are receiving the new A18 Pro chip, with a new 16-core neural engine and a new 6-core GPU. Apple touts the A18 Pro as being up to 15% faster than its predecessor. Both chips are said to be designed with Apple Intelligence in mind.
Speaking of Apple Intelligence, it is Apple’s own personal intelligence system created to help users write, express themselves, and get things done faster and easier. According to Apple, Apple Intelligence is built on groundbreaking technology which protects a users privacy, and gives them peace of mind knowing no one else can access their data. Apple Intelligence will be pushed to the general public later this fall in an OTA update.
One new feature which made its way to both the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro models is Camera Control. Users will be able to utilize a side button that will give an easier way to quickly access camera tools. Simply slide a finger to adjust camera functions, such as exposure or depth of field, and then toggle through each lens or use digital zoom to frame the shot. The new side button can be used while taking a photo or shooting video.
When it comes to cameras, the iPhone 16 received an upgrade in the two-in-one 48MP Fusion camera, which allows for taking super-high-resolution images, or zoom in with the 2x optical-quality Telephoto. The UltraWide camera shoots extreme close-up macro photos or wider, more expansive photos. Apple remarked it was like having four lenses in one’s pocket. Toss in spatial capture, and users can even take photos and videos in 3D, which can be viewed on a Vision Pro headset.
Content creators will more than likely be drawn to the iPhone 16 Pro models, due to some exciting new capabilities. Amateur (and pro) filmmakers will love the fact that they will be able to shoot video at 4K 120fps Dolby Vision. This will allow for capturing cinematic slow motion footage, and is enabled by the new 48MP Fusion camera with second-generation quad-pixel sensor and Apple’s new A18 Pro chip.
Apple not only upped the game in terms of photography and video capabilities with the new iPhone Pro models, but audio as well. Audio Mix allows users to adjust the way voices sound in videos using three different voice options: In-frame, Studio, and Cinematic. So, whether someone wants to decrease background noise, or focus on the voices in frame, audio is made simple and clean. Recording on the iPhone is made even better as well with the addition of four studio-quality mics.
The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will be available in ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities. The iPhone 16 will start at $799, with the Plus having a starting price of $899. Preorders will begin on September 13, with availability beginning Friday, September 20, 2024.
The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will be available in black titanium, natural titanium, white titanium, and desert titanium, in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. The iPhone 16 Pro will have a starting price of $999, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will start at $1,199. Preorders will begin September 13, with availability beginning Friday, September 20, 2024.