AMD Launches Radeon RX 9060 XT: Specs, Pricing And All We Know So Far





As promised several weeks ago , AMD made some key gaming product announcements during its 2025 Computex keynote, the highlight of which is the launch of its Radeon RX 9060 XT. As expected, it's coming in two flavors—one with 16GB of GDDR6 memory and a second SKU with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Let the mainstream GPU wars begin.





AMD did not devote a ton of time during its keynote to the Radeon RX 9060 XT, but it did reveal a good chunk of baseline specs. It also shared details about pricing and when it will release, and took some subtle digs at rival NVIDIA and it's recent GeForce RTX 5060 launch









Starting with the specs, the Radeon RX 9060 XT is a mainstream SKU based on AMD's RDNA 4 architecture . It features 29.7 billion transistors, 32 compute units (so 2,048 stream processors), 128 TMUs, 32 RT accelerators, and 64 AI accelerators that combine to deliver up to 821 TOPS of AI muscle (based on INT4 Sparse).





The reference design calls for a 2,530MHz Game clock and up to a 3,130MHz boost frequency. As for the memory configuration, AMD says the 9060 XT is using "up to 20Gbps" memory chips linked to a 128-bit bus. Both the 16GB and 8GB model deliver up to 320GB/s of memory bandwidth. The cards also feature 32MB of Infinite Cache.









We now live in a world where graphics card MSRPs are about as meaningful as a screen door on a submarine. That said, AMD has set the MSRP at $349 for the 16GB Radeon RX 9060 XT and $299 for the 8GB model. AMD doesn't plan to offer any of its own reference models, so it will be entirely up to its hardware partners to stick to (or not stick to) those price points, based on their custom accoutrements.





Based on the MSRP, though, AMD is pitching the Radeon RX 9060 XT as the "world's best graphics card under $350" and designed for "elite 1440p gaming."









We obviously won't know how well it truly performs until we can run our own tests. However, AMD claims the Radeon RX 9060 XT is 6% faster across 40 game titles versus the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti "without upscaling or frame generation." In games like Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty, AMD claims the 9060 XT's lead jumps to over 20%.









AMD further claims that in ray-traced titles like Hogwarts Legacy, the 16GB version of the Radeon RX 9060 XT gives it an "even bigger advantage" compared to NVIDIA's comparable offering. Summed up, AMD is claiming 15% better gaming performance per dollar than both the 8GB and 16GB version of the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti.





"The new Radeon RX 9060 XT GPUs are powered by the advanced AMD RDNA 4 architecture and deliver smooth, responsive 1440p gaming with FSR 4 ML-enhanced upscaling, and accelerated ray tracing. For those who build worlds, tell stories through pixels, or chase victory in esports, these cards offer the performance and intelligence to elevate every experience," AMD says



