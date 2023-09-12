Apple Unleashes iPhone 15 And 15 Pro Models With Supercharged Cameras And Embraces USB-C
Apple announced its next-generation iPhone during its Wonderlust event, featuring camera upgrades for all models and the powerful A17 Bionic processor for its Pro models. All new iPhone 15 models will be available for pre-order at the end of this week, with availability starting at the end of the month. Spoiler alert: The iPhone 15 lineup will be the first iPhone to have a USB-C charging port.
iPhone 15 and 15 PlusThe iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are touted industry-first with color-infused back glass, a textured matte finish, and a new contoured edge. Both lower-end models will receive the Dynamic Island feature that was only available on Pro models last year. The 15 and 15 Plus will also receive last year's A16 Bionic processor, boosting things like computational photography.
Perhaps the most significant updates to last year's models come via the rear camera array. With a new 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for autofocus, those choosing to upgrade will be privy to sharper photos and videos. Through the magic of computational photography, the primary camera also introduces a new 24MP super-high-resolution default. This option allows shutterbugs to capture incredibly detailed images while saving on storage space. For the first time, the iPhone 15 will also have an additional 2x Telephoto option, providing users with three optical-quality zoom levels: 0.5x, 1x, and 2x.
Another new feature that photographers will find alluring is Apple's next-generation portraits. For the first time, users will not have to switch to Portrait mode. Instead, they will need to tap to focus on the subject, and the iPhone will automatically capture depth information, allowing users to edit the photo later with the Portrait effect. The company is also adding the ability to change the subject focus choice post-processing by enabling the option to move the focus from a subject in the foreground to one in the background.
Both models will also have the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, enabling two iPhones with the same chipset to connect at three times the range as before. This will make using features like Find My Friends even more powerful.
iPhone 15 and 15 Plus have a starting price of $799 and $899, respectively.
iPhone 15 Pro and Pro MaxThe new Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max (not the Ultra, after all) feature the lightest and thinnest titanium design for a Pro model yet, according to Apple. They will come with the latest A17 Bionic processor, which Apple says will enable even better photography and gaming experiences on the devices.
"This is the most pro lineup we have ever created, with a state-of-the-art titanium design, the best iPhone camera system yet that enables game-changing new workflows, and the A17 Pro chip, which ushers in a new chapter of performance and games never before seen on iPhone," remarked Greg Joswiak, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing.
The rumors and leaks did get the fact that an all-new Action button would replace the old mute toggle switch. The upgrade allows for more functionality while retaining the ability to mute one's iPhone quickly. Users can choose between other functions for the Action button to control, such as activating Voice Memos, Focus modes, and Translate. It also will have haptic feedback and visual cues in the Dynamic Island to ensure the new button launches the intended action. The Action button will be on all the iPhone 15 models.
Photography is always a point of interest for iPhone owners, and the new Pro models are getting a few upgrades to improve the experience. The 48MP primary camera was explicitly built for the Pro models using computational photography. The primary camera will be capable of switching between three popular focal lengths, 24mm, 28mm, and 35mm, with the option to choose one to be used as the default. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will also feature a 3x Telephoto camera, providing the most extended optical zoom ever on the iPhone, 5x at 120mm. Night-time photographers also have a reason to rejoice, as Night mode gets better with Night mode portraits enabled by the LiDAR scanner.
Apple Vision Pro. This innovative feature will produce imagery in three dimensions, allowing users to relive memories with the incredible depth of an Apple Vision Pro headset.
The iPhone Pro models will have a starting price of $999, the same as last year.
All iPhone 15 models will be available for pre-order on September 15, with availability starting on September 22, 2023. At the event, Apple also introduced the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, which may be the ultimate companions for your new iPhone.