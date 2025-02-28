Xiaomi 15 Ultra Flagship Flaunts Snapdragon 8 Elite And A Big 200MP Camera
As previously reported, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will carry a Leica-tuned four-camera setup. The 1-inch 50MP Sony LYT-900 primary wide-angle shooter with 23mm lens now has a fixed aperture (f/1.63 versus variable f/1.6-4.0 in the 14 Ultra). The 1/2.51-inch IMX858 telephoto is carried over as well, but the lens has been reduced by 5mm to a 75 mm f/1.8 piece. For the ultra-wide, the 1/2.51-inch Samsung JN5 is now a 14 mm f/2.2 lens.
Similar to the Vivo X100/200 Pro series, the 15 Ultra will get an all-new periscope telephoto. It's a 200MP Samsung HP9 f/2.6 1/1.4-inch sensor, which is larger than the Xiaomi 14 Ultra's 1/2.51-incher. In fact, the company claims that the new sensor captures up to 136% more light.
The rear cameras can all shoot up to 8K/30 (the primary and telephoto can also shoot 4K/120), while the selfie tops out at 4K/60.
Besides the camera package, the phone has the Snapdragon 8 Elite running HyperOS 2.0 paired with 12/16GB memory options. The 6.73-inch display is a 3200 x 1440 AMOLED panel with variable refresh rate up to 120Hz protected by Xiaomi's Shield Glass 2.0. Battery life ought to be robust as well since the device packs a 6,000mAh cell with 90 watts wired and 80W wireless charging.
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to drop (and go on sale globally) on March 2 during the Mobile World Congress convention in Barcelona, Spain. It's currently live in China starting at $900 all the way to $1,070.