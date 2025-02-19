CATEGORIES
home News

iPhone 16e Arrives With USB-C, Face ID, A18 And Apple's First 5G Modem

by Aaron LeongWednesday, February 19, 2025, 02:49 PM EDT
hero iphone16e
At last, we have a new iPhone SE, except it’s not called the SE anymore. Apple has incorporated its latest fourth gen SE phone into the iPhone 16 lineup as the iPhone 16e. The name change is a smart one—with SE sales struggling to keep up with its flagship stablemates, slapping “iPhone 16” (in this case) onto the moniker may help boost the mid-budget phone’s cachet in the eyes of potential buyers. Retailing at $600 to start, the A18-powered phone sports a single camera and will be able to run Apple Intelligence.

Apple iPhone 16e 2 up 250219 big jpg large%20(2)

Since Cupertino has rebranded the iPhone SE to the iPhone 16e, no longer will the SE be left playing alone apart from its bigger siblings. This change should help customers feel like they're more a part of Apple's premium family, rather than playing second fiddle by owning the cheaper, outsider model. Still, the 16e has a lot riding on it; Apple hopes that having a competent mid-range phone will bring new customers into the ecosystem that may eventually upgrade to pricier models.

As for the phone itself, there are some key things to note. What it does have is the latest A18 processor used in other iPhone 16s, which means the new iPhone 16e can leverage the latest apps and AAA games, not to mention Apple Intelligence features. This phone also marks the debut of Apple's first in-house C1 modem, which even if it's a stripped-down version that supports just Sub-6 bands but not mmWave, ushers in a departure from the previous generation Qualcomm partnership as Apple's 5G modem supplier. 

The camera package is straightforward, sporting a single 48 megapixel unit capable of 2x optical zoom paired with a 12 MP selfie. Users will be able record video in 4K/60 with Dolby Vision support. Viewing said image captures and other content will be handled via the iPhone 16e's 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display. Ever since Apple killed off the iPhone Mini, this small-ish display is still a welcome reprieve for many, versus the giant phones so common today.

iphone16eclose%20(2)

Battery life is claimed to be exponentially better than the previous generation (e.g. 21 hours versus 11 hours for streaming video), which if true, is mighty impressive. Speaking of which, the iPhone 16e transitions from Apple's proprietary Lighting port to USB-C for charging and data transfers. Finally.

Now, what the iPhone 16e does not have needs to considered before you make plans to head out and buy one. The aforementioned display is stuck at an archaic 60 Hz refresh rate, and it has a display notch for Face ID, rather than the Dynamic Island that's de rigueur on Apple's latest products. There's also no sign of MagSafe support, plus the phone's single camera setup won't offer macro photography.\

The Apple iPhone 16e goes up for preorders on February 21 in black and white colorways, and in 128 GB ($600), 256 GB ($700), and 512 GB ($900) storage complements as well.
Tags:  nasdaqaapl, iphone se, iphone 16, iphone 16e
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment