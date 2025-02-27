CATEGORIES
iPhone 16e's Gimped C1 5G Modem Battles Snapdragon X71 With Surprising Results

by Aaron LeongThursday, February 27, 2025, 10:35 AM EDT
The launch of Apple's iPhone 16e has been met with equal parts excitement and equal parts befuddlement. While the new phone sports many flagship features such as an A18 chipset, satellite connectivity, and larger battery, certain aspects (undoubtedly due to cost-cutting) have left some folks disappointed. One of the biggest spotlights has been cast on the 16e's C1 modem and its 5G performance. However, all might not be what they seem with Apple's first ever in-house built modem.


Apple's modem, the C1 5G, has so far likely been unfairly criticized for lacking key features like mmWave support and for not being as tried-and-true as the Qualcomm modems used in prior iPhone models. Sure, it's Cupertino's first homemade attempt, but we believe that in the 16e the company was able to keep the MSRP reasonable by omitting mmWave (which is unpopular and unreliable anyway). Ultimately what matters is if real-world 5G performance can be close, if not better than some of its pricier stablemates. 

Strengthening the case for the C1 is a recent test by YouTuber Dave2D when he compared a C1-equipped iPhone 16e to a Qualcomm Snapdragon X71-equipped iPhone 16 Pro Max. Running some Ookla Speedtests, the reviewer saw the Pro Max topping out at about 153 kbps, while the 16e blasted through 200 kbps no problem. Other review outlets have mostly found that the C1 doesn't feel shortchanged, instead delivering consist and reliable 5G performance, although never trouncing higher-end iPhone 16s like Dave2D's test.

One factor to consider about these findings, however, is that they were conducted primarily in well-developed areas or cities, meaning plenty of cell towers. For example, Dave2D's test was made in Toronto, Canada, which means both tested devices likely had stable 5G throughput. If the same test was made in an area with less reliable reception, it's possible that the Snapdragon modem might perform better. We're sure that more tests will soon appear to aide in this discussion.

Say what you want to say, the C1 is an impressive first effort from Apple considering how the strong Speedtests results so far combined with no reports of connection stability issues and the like. Along with an 11% larger battery than the iPhone 16, the modem's power efficient design is claimed to significantly extend the iPhone 16e's endurance.
Tags:  modem, 5G, (NASDAQ:AAPL), iphone 16e
