Mediatek Could Enter AI PC Arms Race With NVIDIA For Snapdragon Competitor
It appears as if MediaTek is looking to join the Copilot+ PC party by providing ARM-based chips to OEMs and ODMs for next-gen devices, according to a report in Reuters. It won’t be going it alone, though, as sources with information regarding the matter stated that this is effort is taking place alongside a separate collaboration with NVIDIA.
At the moment Qualcomm is enjoying some exclusivity in the current wave of AI powered PCs. This is thanks to a deal the company has with Microsoft that will run into the latter part of next year. MediaTek will have to wait until then to see its chips be used by computer manufacturers, assuming it can provide a compelling enough option.
Having to wait for so long to introduce a product and allow a competitor to cement its position is less than ideal, although it might work in MediaTek’s favor in this situation. The launch of the Copilot+ PC program is off to a tumultuous start after Microsoft felt the need to delay a key feature, Recall, after it came under fire from privacy advocates and security researchers.
It’s unknown if MediaTek has even gotten approval from Microsoft to eventually join the Copilot PC+ program with it's rumored new chip. If this hasn’t happened it casts doubts on whether a chip can be ready as soon as the report states. However, this might just be a matter of respecting the exclusivity deal with Qualcomm.
A new entrant into this space should mean more options at more price points for consumers, and will continue to apply pressure on Intel and AMD. More competition is typically a good thing for consumers and all of this new tech is definitely injecting some excitement into the PC market.