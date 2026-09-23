CATEGORIES
home News

Microsoft Survey Hints Next-Gen Xbox Could Keep Physical Discs Alive

by Alan VelascoWednesday, September 23, 2026, 02:25 PM EDT
Xbox Series X and S Consoles
Xbox Series X and S Consoles. Image: Microsoft.
Sony has caught a lot of flak from fans after it announced that it’s no longer going to be producing game discs for its PlayStation consoles beyond January 2028. Microsoft, meanwhile, is taking a different approach with the Xbox. It just launched a beta for its disc-to-digital program and is now seeking feedback from some of its loyal fans about the importance of game discs in its next-gen game system codenamed Project Helix.

Xbox insider XboxTimDog shared a post on social media platform X, which has been deleted but preserved by Power Up Gaming, that included screenshots of a survey Microsoft sent to those participating in the Xbox Insider program. One of the questions that immediately got everyone’s attention asks how important is it that the console “lets you install games from a disc.” Participants can choose either, “not necessary,” “nice to have,” or “must have.”

Xbox Disc Drive
Xbox Disc Drive. Image: Microsoft.

This likely means that Project Helix’s design isn’t yet set in stone, or at the very least that Microsoft is considering repeating the strategy of its current crop of consoles that saw the Xbox Series X have a disc drive alongside the all-digital Xbox Series S. This dual strategy certainly lines up with comments Xbox CEO Asha Sharma made last month where she states that the team is working on “a great family of devices for Helix.”

While the disc question has gotten the bulk of the attention, there were other questions on the survey that hint at what the Xbox design team might be cooking up. One of the questions asks about the importance of a system that can “automatically identify and save gameplay highlights,” while another asks if fans are interested in “lighting on the console that changes to match the game you are playing.”

It will be interesting to see what Project Helix ends up being, and if it means that game discs get a reprieve from the chopping block, at least when it comes to the Xbox ecosystem.
Tags:  Microsoft, Xbox, (nasdaq:msft), project-helix
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use