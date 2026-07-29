Alienware Area-51 Review: Ryzen 7 9850X3D Powered Elite Gaming



Alienware Area-51 with AMD X3D CPUs: Starts at $4049, as tested $5899

Alienware's excellent Legend 3 chassis houses a powerful gaming desktop with AMD X3D processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX Graphics and highly effective cooling.





Top of the Line Gaming Performance

Solid Build Quality

Quiet and Effective Cooling

No Software Bloat

Legend 3 Industrial Design is Attractive

Not Much PCIe Expansion

Case Is Very Large



Alienware Area-51 Specifications And Features

Alienware kind of surprised us with its current generation of Area-51 desktop systems . Dubbed Legend 3, the new industrial design traded out the proprietary design and modest thermal management of previous desktops for an attractive. more streamlined chassis with thermal headroom to spare and industry standard motherboards and power supplies. New to the series in 2026 is the addition of systems based on AMD's leading X3D processors for gamers, and that's what we're looking at today.We can argue all day about building vs. buying. For sure building a system is a ton of fun and there's great pride in showing off a neat and tidy hand-built system, but in 2026 there are some significant challenges just sourcing the components. It's much easier to just give Dell's gaming brand some money for the hardware they've already sourced, knowing full well that they've built a competent system, and the economies of scale often work to you advantage.So without further ado, let's meet the AMD X3D generation of the Alienware Area-51...

As the name implies, the biggest change over the last Area-51 we reviewed is the brand of CPU and motherboard chipset. The AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D is the fastest single-CCD processor that AMD currently makes, and especially in games this thing is a monster. Eight cores, a maximum of 5.6 GHz boost clock, and of course that 96 MB of L3 cache all come together to make an outstanding CPU. Our review unit feeds the CPU with 64GB of DDR5-6400 CL46 memory from Kingston, which is ample for all the latest games and then some.

Alienware Area-51 Build and Design





Alienware Area-51 Connectivity