Best Of IFA 2026: NVIDIA RTX Spark Laptops, Robot Phones And Wild PCs

IFA 2026 Was Loaded With NVIDIA RTX Spark Rigs, Wild Phones And Other Interesting Systems

IFA 2026 - Image: HotHardware



Lenovo IdeaPad Vibe, Yoga Pro 9n, And Concepts





Lenovo IdeaPad Vibe - Image: HotHardware











Lenovo IdeaPad Vibe left edge - Image: HotHardware







Unlike the MacBook Neo, the IdeaPad Vibe offers an optional backlit keyboard, and a wide selection of ports (2x USB Type-C, 2x USB Type-A, 1x HDMI, 1x headphone, 1x microSD). It also features a 5MP IR camera with a shutter, stereo speakers, and a 50Wh battery (65Wh optional). The base configuration comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and costs $699. It’s 14.9mm thick and weighs 2.87lbs (14-inch) and 3.31lbs (15-inch).







Lenovo IdeaPad Vibe lid - Image: HotHardware











Lenovo Yoga Pro 9a with NVIDIA RTX Spark - Image: HotHardware











Lenovo Project Swan rollable concept - Image: HotHardware











Lenovo Project Aeroblade ultra-thin concept - Image: HotHardware







Motorola Watch Ultra With Polar Health And Fitness

Speaking of Lenovo, Motorola was also in Berlin and delivered an attractive Wear OS smartwatch, partnering with Polar for health and fitness. The 46mm Moto Watch Ultra ($349) boasts a slightly domed 1.5-inch diameter OLED display and LTE-capability. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 SoC with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and packs a 550mAh battery. This watch is available in two colors and comes with two bands in the box.





Motorola Watch Ultra - Image: HotHardware



ASUS ProArt P14, P16, And GR1X With NVIDIA RTX Spark





ASUS ProArt P14 with NVIDIA RTX Spark - Image: HotHardware











ASUS ProArt P16 with NVIDIA RTX Spark - Image: HotHardware











ASUS ProArt GR1X with NVIDIA RTX Spark - Image: HotHardware







Acer Swift Blade 14 And Dell 14S





Acer Swift Blade 14 - Image: Acer







I wasn’t able to experience them in person due to time constraints, but Acer and Dell both announced interesting laptops at IFA 2026 too. Don’t miss our news articles about the Acer Swift Blade 14 and Dell 14S for all the details.







Dell 14S - Image: Dell



Honor Robot Phone With ARRI Image Science





Honor Robot Phone - Image: HotHardware











Honor Robot Phone with gimbal camera deployed - Image: HotHardware







Tecno Bezelless Concept And Ulefone/RugOne Xsnap 7 Pro





Tecno Bezelless concept - Image: HotHardware











Ulefone/RugOne Xsnap 7 Pro with action camera deployed - Image: HotHardware







Xiaomi 18 Fold and TCL P80 Ultra







Xiaomi 18 Fold - Image: Xiaomi











TCL P80 Ultra - Image TCL





