Best Of IFA 2026: NVIDIA RTX Spark Laptops, Robot Phones And Wild PCs
by
Myriam Joire
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Thursday, September 10, 2026, 01:50 PM EDT
IFA 2026 Was Loaded With NVIDIA RTX Spark Rigs, Wild Phones And Other Interesting Systems
IFA 2026 just wrapped up on Tuesday. For those unfamiliar, IFA is Europe’s largest consumer electronics trade show, and I was on the ground in Berlin to find as much Hot Hardware as possible.
This year’s show didn’t disappoint, and delivered several interesting laptops, some cool phones, and a broad range of other gadgets. I was able to experience some of these devices in person, and will cover many of them here. But first, don’t miss my hands-on video...
Lenovo IdeaPad Vibe, Yoga Pro 9n, And Concepts
Lenovo finally has a MacBook Neo competitor. It’s called the IdeaPad Vibe, and it comes in seven attractive Pantone colors: Chill Blue, Zen Green, Spicy Gold, Radiant Coral, Dreamy Violet, Lowkey Grey, and Moody Blue. Surprisingly, it’s not powered by Intel’s Wildcat Lake processor (yet). Instead, you can choose between Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X with up to 24GB of soldered RAM or AMD’s Ryzen AI 400 with up to 32GB of upgradeable RAM.
The IdeaPad Vibe is mostly made of metal, but the wrist pad, keyboard deck, and trackpad are made of plastic. It’s a little disappointing considering the $699 MacBook Neo and Dell XPS 13 are both unibody metal laptops with glass trackpads, and feel more premium as a result. Storage tops out at 1TB with both Vibe models offering two M.2 slots. Two display sizes are available (14 and 15 inches) with optional OLED panels and touchscreens.
Unlike the MacBook Neo, the IdeaPad Vibe offers an optional backlit keyboard, and a wide selection of ports (2x USB Type-C, 2x USB Type-A, 1x HDMI, 1x headphone, 1x microSD). It also features a 5MP IR camera with a shutter, stereo speakers, and a 50Wh battery (65Wh optional). The base configuration comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and costs $699. It’s 14.9mm thick and weighs 2.87lbs (14-inch) and 3.31lbs (15-inch).
Besides the colorful design, what’s really fun about the IdeaPad Vibe is that you can order color-matching keycaps to personalize your laptop. You can replace the whole set or just select keycaps. In all, while the Vibe bests the MacBook Neo in terms of specs, configuration options, and color selection, I don’t think it feels as premium, and that’s unfortunate.
Lenovo also launched a pair of high-end laptops powered by NVIDIA’s RTX Spark: the 15-inch Yoga Pro 9n and 16-inch Yoga 9n 2-in-1. These are geared towards creators and anyone needing on-device AI (creators, engineers, developers), with up to 128GB of RAM and 4TB of storage via two M.2 slots. You also get 1100-nit OLED touchscreens (up to 2.8k and 165Hz) and large haptic glass trackpads, with pen support.
Both systems feature a 9.2MP IR camera for Windows Hello and large batteries (92.5Wh on the Pro 9n and 99.9Wh on the 9n 2-in1), and offer plenty of ports (1x HDMI, 2x USB Type-A, 2x USB 4, 1x headphones, and 1x full-size SD). These are premium unibody aluminum laptops that are reasonably svelte (as thin as 16.7mm and as light as 3.64lbs) considering how much horsepower is inside. Color me interested. Pricing TBD.
Lenovo showed a couple of concept laptops at IFA 2026 as well. First there’s Project Swan, a 14-inch laptop with a rollable OLED screen that expands horizontally from 14 inches to 17 inches (16:9) at the push of a button. The rollable display mechanism makes this laptop a little chunky (17.9mm thick, 3.52 lbs), top heavy, and hard to open, but it’s an exciting device regardless, so let’s hope Lenovo further refines this idea.
Second there’s Project Aeroblade, an ultra-thin (10mm) and ultra-light (1.82lbs) 14-inch laptop that achieves this high level of portability thanks to Lenovo’s Active Flow thermal solution, which was co-developed with Frore Systems and replaces traditional fans with AirJet technology, which is a solid-state active cooling system. It’s powered by one of Intel’s Lunar Lake chips, features an OLED screen, and looks very much production ready.
Motorola Watch Ultra With Polar Health And Fitness
Speaking of Lenovo, Motorola was also in Berlin and delivered an attractive Wear OS smartwatch, partnering with Polar for health and fitness. The 46mm Moto Watch Ultra ($349) boasts a slightly domed 1.5-inch diameter OLED display and LTE-capability. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 SoC with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and packs a 550mAh battery. This watch is available in two colors and comes with two bands in the box.
ASUS ProArt P14, P16, And GR1X With NVIDIA RTX Spark
ASUS really hit it out of the park with its new ProArt P14 and P16 laptops. These 14- and 16-inch creator-focused laptops (as the nomenclature implies) are powered by NVIDIA’s RTX Spark and boast gorgeous 1,600-nit 120Hz tandem-OLED displays (4k and 3k, respectively). Plus, with these two systems, you get significantly horsepower without sacrificing portability. The P14 and P16 are 13.9 and 12.9mm thin and weigh 3.9 and 3.26lbs, respectively.
Both laptops feature up to 128GB of RAM, up to 2TB of storage and two M.2 slots (P16) and up to 1TB of storage with one M.2 slot (P14), large batteries (99kW and 90kW, respectively), IR cameras for Windows Hello, and a solid array of ports (3x USB 4, 1x USB Type-A, 1x HDMI, 1x headphone, 1x full-size SD). These are premium unibody aluminum machines with large haptic glass trackpads, and come in two colors: Nano Black and Neo White.
I can’t stress enough how excited I was after handling both these laptops at IFA 2026, especially the ProArt P14. I’m a big fan of thin and light laptops and am eager to see how NVIDIA's entrance into the Arm-based PC market affects the broader ecosystems. If NVIDIA’s RTX Spark delivers on its promises, there’s no more compromise with Windows PCs if you crave big performance in thinner, lighter more portable form factors. Plus, that Neo White P14 is just stunning.
ASUS also showcased the ProArt GR1X mini-PC. It’s powered by NVIDIA's RTX Spark as well, but is about halfway in size between the Mac mini and the Mac Studio. That’s impressive in itself, but the GR1X is able to run 24/7 at 140W TDP at 35°C (95°F) ambient temperature without breaking a sweat. It comes with up to 128GB of RAM, a pair of M.2 slots for SSDs, and a generous set of ports (1x HDMI, 4x USB Type-C, and 1x 10Gbps Ethernet).
On-device AI developers, your system has landed. No word on pricing and availability (yet), but stay tuned.
Acer Swift Blade 14 And Dell 14S
I wasn’t able to experience them in person due to time constraints, but Acer and Dell both announced interesting laptops at IFA 2026 too. Don’t miss our news articles about the Acer Swift Blade 14 and Dell 14S for all the details.
Honor Robot Phone With ARRI Image Science
Honor launched the Robot Phone ($1,500) in China back in August, and I finally got a chance to take it for a spin. What makes this Android phone so incredible is that the main 200MP shooter is mounted on a tiny retractable motorized 4DoF gimbal system (hence robot). This means you can turn this handset into something similar to a DJI Osmo Pocket with just a tap. Plus, you also get a 200MP 2.7x periscope telephoto, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP selfie camera.
The rest of this phone makes zero compromises: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 12/16GB RAM, 256GB/1TB of storage, 6.3-inch 1.5k 120Hz 6,000-nit OLED display, 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery, 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 9.6mm thickness. This thing’s an absolute monster. Chinese phones don’t mess around. The only downside is ingress protection: the Robot Phone is only rated IP54.
I briefly used the Robot Phone’s gimbal camera in Berlin and it blew me away. Not only does this shooter let you capture high-quality, ultra stable video, you can have the gimbal camera track any subject. To sweeten the deal, Honor partnered with German cinema camera experts ARRI to bring the company’s color and image science to the Robot Phone. This includes 10-bit ARRI LogC3 video recording, plus ARRI Wide Gamut 3 and ARRI Looks.
Tecno Bezelless Concept And Ulefone/RugOne Xsnap 7 Pro
Tecno brought its Bezelless concept to IFA 2026 as well. This is basically the company’s Camon 50 Ultra flagship repackaged into an aluminum frame with slab sides, and boasting a “bezelless” display. I’m using quotes here, because technically the aluminum frame still counts as a bezel. But credit where credit is due. There’s zero black glass bezel between the edge of the screen and the aluminum frame, and this phone looks great because of it.
Ulefone (together with Oukitel and Blackview) is one of the boldest and most courageous handset manufacturers out of Shenzhen. The company is known for making outlandish rugged Android phones with features like sirens, torches, laser pointers, thermal cameras, projectors, and other unusual goodies. Several models even feature massive 20,000mAh+ batteries and are over 1-inch thick, bringing a whole new meaning to the word “brick”.
At IFA 2026, Ulefone’s sub-brand RugOne demoed the Xsnap 7 Pro, a brick-like rugged Android handset with a 9,300mAh battery that’s 19.3mm (3/4 inch) thick. It’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, features a 6.67-inch 1.5k 120Hz OLED screen, charges at 45W (wired) and 50W (wireless), and is rated IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810H for ingress and drop protection.
You also get a 50MP main camera with OIS, 64MP night-vision shooter, and 32MP selfie camera. So far so good. But the real star of the show is the 5MP ultrawide action shooter that magnetically docks into an opening in the back of the phone. It features its own storage (64GB) and battery, connects to the handset wirelessly, and comes with its own line of accessories. See, I told you Ulefone makes some of the craziest phones.
Xiaomi 18 Fold and TCL P80 Ultra
I wasn’t able to check them out in person due to time limitations, but Xiaomi and TCL both brought noteworthy phones to Berlin. The Xiaomi 18 Fold was on display behind glass. It's a passport-style folding phone similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8, but with an additional 50MP 3x telephoto and a larger 6,000mAh battery. Destined for the Chinese market, this handset is powered by Xiaomi’s own 3nm XRing O3 SoC, developed in-house.
The TCL P80 Ultra is a Mediatek Dimensity 7400 Elite-powered mid-range phone with matte finish covering its 6.83-inch 1.5k 120Hz 3,200-nit OLED screen. It’s definitely the best TCL handset we’ve seen since the TCL 20 Pro 5G I reviewed back in 2021, but unfortunately it’s not coming to the US. What stands out here is not the triple rear camera system (50MP main, 50MP 3x telephoto, 8MP ultrawide) nor the 5,800mAh battery. It’s the display.
TLC’s been shipping NXTPaper phones and tablets for a few years now. NXTPaper technology uses an IPS LCD screen with a matte finish that simulates a black and white e-paper display at the flip of a side-mounted switch. The P80 Ultra is the first device from TCL to implement this NXTPaper technology with an OLED screen, and uses DC dimming plus 3,840Hz PWM dimming to reduce flicker for people with display flicker sensitivity.
And with that, I'll wrap things up. I hope you enjoyed seeing some of the exciting products showcased at IFA 2026. Let us know what you're most excited about in the comments below.