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Xbox Helix Leak Tips 56 TFLOPS GPU To Overpower PS6 By 40%

by Chris HarperWednesday, September 23, 2026, 03:11 PM EDT
hero series x lineup
Official Xbox Series X/Gears of War promo graphic. Image: Microsoft
Over on the NeoGAF forums, which are popular among gaming industry insiders, credible leaker Kepler_L2 appeared in a thread claiming that the PlayStation 6 would have performance surpassing NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080, citing support for dual-issue compute as the reason why. Kepler did not back that claim, but did assert both that the PlayStation 6 and Project Helix console SoCs are already being taped out and that the actual FP32 TFLOP numbers from each system's integrated RDNA 5 GPUs are 40 TFLOPs (PS6) and 56 TFLOPS (Project Helix).

These numbers correlate to the differences in their RDNA 5 compute unit (CU) configuration: the PlayStation 6 is rumored to clock its 54 RDNA 5 CUs (two of which are reportedly inactive) between 2.6-3GHz, while Project Helix's 68 CUs are expected to have clocks starting at 2.5GHz.

official ps5pro render
Official PlayStation 5 Pro render. Image: Sony

As points of context, here is a breakdown of the TFLOPS for current-generation consoles:
  • Nintendo Switch 2: 3.072 TFLOPS (docked) / 1.71 TFLOPS (handheld)
  • Xbox Series S: 4.006 TFLOPS
  • Sony PlayStation 5: 10.28 TFLOPS
  • Xbox Series X: 12.15 TFLOPS
  • PlayStation 5 Pro: 16.7 TFLOPS
  • PlayStation 6: 40 TFLOPS (rumored)
  • Xbox Project Helix: 56 TFLOPS (rumored)
Per others in the original thread, as spotted by WCCFTech, these numbers by themselves can't ever tell the full story. For example, Nintendo's Switch 2 has the unique benefits of using both low-power Arm hardware and NVIDIA's GPU architecture, enabling certain experiences more or less on par with the beefier Xbox Series S. As Digital Foundry proved long ago, your FPS-per-teraflop can increase by as much as 60% despite the same "raw" compute number.

So while 56 versus 40 TFLOPs is broadly in line with a 40% performance improvement on the same AMD RDNA 5 GPU architecture, don't necessarily expect a flat 40% performance improvement in games. The differences will often be less than that depending on the needs of that specific game and the developer's ability to tailor it for the higher-end Project Helix SKU.

Arguably the more interesting bit, at least for now, is that the SoCs are being taped out. This could suggest a late 2027 release rather than waiting until 2028. We shall see.
Tags:  Sony, Microsoft, Xbox, leaks, playstation 6, console gaming, project helix
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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