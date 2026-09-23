GeForce RTX 5090 Signed By NVIDIA CEO Jensen Goes To Auction, Could Fetch $15K

ASUS ROG Astral GeForced RTX 5090 signed by Jensen Huang - Image: Bonhams

Imagine scoring a top-tier graphics card on the secondhand market, then later finding out that not only was it a good deal, but a spectacular bargain because the markings on it are the signature of NVIDIA's famed CEO, Jensen Huang. That is what supposedly happened to a 3D artist who went card shopping with a friend. Both were in the market for a GeForce RTX 5090 , and one of the models they uncovered is hitting the auction block.





The card in question is a dazzling ASUS ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 White OC Edition model, which the NVIDIA CEO signed at Gamescom 2025 to help ASUS celebrate 30 years in the graphics card business. Somehow or another, the rare GPU ended up in the secondhand market.









Speaking with WCCFTech, the 3D artist who stumbled upon the flagship GPU with Huang's signature says he and his friend were hunting for a pair of GeForce RTX 5090 models for a 3D project. He says it was still unopened at the time, and when he unboxed the card, he assumed the signature was from an ASUS executive.





It still would have been a valuable find—it's not clear how much he paid for the card—but after discovering that it was actually signed by NVIDIA's leather jacket-wearing CEO, he knew the card was much more valuable. But is it legit? It certainly appears so—a visual comparison against the card Huang shows off in the video above confirms it looks like a dead ringer for the one that is up for auction.





Signed by the leather jacket-wearing CEO of NVIDIA himself, Jensen Huang - Image: Bonhams



The auction listing is currently in preview form and does not offer up any background details on the story behind the find, just a high-level overview of the card and some history about NVIDIA. At present, the listing estimates the card will fetch between $10,000 and $15,000.



