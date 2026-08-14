Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 And Fold8 Ultra Review: A Wide Winning Formula

Image: HotHardware





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra - Starting At $1,899

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra are both excellent, premium folding phones, but the Z Fold8’s passport-style form-factor delivers the ideal experience.





Wide form-factor is the way (Z Fold8)

Beautiful displays

Excellent cameras

Silicon-carbon battery

Strong day-to-day performance

Feature-rich software

×Alert slider is back Expensive

No telephoto shooter (Z Fold8)

Theramal throttling

No Qi2 magnets

No charger in the box

No active pen support





Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra Hardware And Design





Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra back







Galaxy Z Fold7 partially open







Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra 21:9 outer display







Galaxy Z Fold8 back







Galaxy Z Fold8 partially open







Galaxy Z Fold8 16:10 outer display



Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra Specs And Features

Processor & 5G Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy Display 8.0" 1:1 LTPO Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 2504x2256 res, 1-120Hz + 6.5" 21:9 1080p LTPO Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 2520x1080 res, 1-120Hz Memory 12/16GB

Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0

Rear-Facing Cameras 200MP 1/1.3” f/1.7 Main OIS, Omni-Directional PDAF - 50MP 1/2.5" f/1.9 120º Ultrawide Omini-Directional PDAF - 10MP f/2.4 3x Telephoto OIS, PDAF Front-Facing Cameras 10MP f/2.2 18mm (inner) - 10MP f/2.2 24mm (outer)

Video Recording U p to 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 120fps, 1080p slow-mo

Battery 5,000mAh silicon-carbon, 45W wired charging, 25W wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless

OS Android 17 with One UI 9 Dimensions Unfolded: 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.1mm - Folded: 158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9mm

Weight 215 grams

Connectivity 802.11be Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0+LE, NFC, UWB, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave)

Colors Violet Shadow, Cream, Graphite, Green Shadow Pricing Starting At $2,099 - Find It On Amazon.com



Galaxy Z Fold8 Specs And Features

Processor & 5G Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy Display 7.6" 4:3 LTPO Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 2448 x 1828 res, 1-120Hz + 5.5" 16:10 LTPO Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 1972x1248 res, 1-120Hz Memory 12/16GB

Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0

Rear-Facing Cameras 50MP 1/1.56” f/1.8 Main OIS, Dual-Pixel PDAF - 50MP 1/2.5" f/1.9 120º Ultrawide Omni-Directional PDAF Front-Facing Cameras 10MP f/2.2 18mm (inner) - 10MP f/2.2 24mm (outer)

Video Recording U p to 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 120fps, 1080p slow-mo

Battery 4,800mAh silicon-carbon, 45W wired charging, 25W wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless

OS Android 17 with One UI 9 Dimensions Unfolded: 161.4 x 123.9 x 4.5mm - Folded: 81.9 x 123.9 x 9.7mm

Weight 201 grams

Connectivity 802.11be Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0+LE, NFC, UWB, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave)

Colors Lavender, Graphite, Cream, Pistachio Pricing Starting At $1,899 - Find It On Amazon.com



Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra Display Quality





Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra 1:1 inner display







Galaxy Z Fold8 4:3 inner display







Galaxy Z Fold8 (L) and Z Fold8 Ultra (R) form-factor comparison



Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra Camera Performance And Image Quality





Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra camera pod







Galaxy Z Fold8 camera pod







Galaxy Z Fold8 main camera (4x)







Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra ultrawide



Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra main camera (1x)



Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra main camera (2x)



Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra telephoto (3x)



Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra telephoto (5x)



Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra telephoto (10x)



Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra telephoto (20x)



Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra telephoto (30x)







Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra ultrawide (night mode)



Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra main camera (1x, night mode)



Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra main camera (2x, night mode)



Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra telephoto (3x, night mode)



Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra telephoto (5x, night mode)



Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra telephoto (10x, night mode)



Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra telephoto (20x, night mode)



Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra telephoto (30x, night mode)







Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra main camera (2x, macro)





Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra selfies (portrait mode): outer, inner, and main cameras (L to R) - click to enlarge



Video is recorded at up to 8k 30fps (main, ultrawide) and 4k 60fps (all cameras) stabilized, with 10-bit HDR, LOG, and APV support, plus stereo or 360-degree audio (using compatible earbuds). Like with Samsung’s other flagships, the Camera Assistant app allows you to fine tune image settings, and the Expert RAW app enables additional shooting features, including RAW support, a 24MP mode, astrophotography, and multiple exposure.