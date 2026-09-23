CATEGORIES
home News

Discord Pushes Age Checks With AI Facial Scans Despite User Resistance

by Zak KillianWednesday, September 23, 2026, 02:45 PM EDT
hero iphone displaying discord logo
An iPhone displaying the Discord logo. - Image: HotHardware
Do you use Discord? If you read this website, there's a pretty good chance that you do. The massive centralized chat service is extremely popular among young people and gamers, and many open source projects have moved fully to Discord for project discussion, coordination, and updates. Starting today, the company is rolling out age verification for all users despite its February announcement having incited a firestorm of fury from its fanbase.

After the enormous backlash to its announcement back in February, Discord took a step back from its plans and announced changes to said plans, although it's worth mentioning that it never actually said that it wasn't going through with them, only that it was pausing the rollout of age verification. In the time since, many things have happened, including additional breaches of age verification providers as well as the enforcement of Texas Senate Bill 2420, the App Store Accountability Act, which went into effect in June.

discord clydes stylized logos 3d
Discord Clyde mascot 3D render - Image: Discord

So it goes, then, that Discord is launching age assurance for all Discord users. In a blog post announcing the change yesterday—one day before the changes took effect today—Discord says that "the majority of Discord users will not be asked to confirm their age." Indeed, there are many methods that the firm is using to verify users' age, and if you pass any of them, then nothing changes for your account; you're an "adult" and free to use Discord just as you were before.

If you don't have an "age signal" attached to your account, you may be asked to verify. This can be done through a credit card check, facial age estimation, an ID document scan plus a selfie, or an AgeKey, which is basically like a passkey but for your age. Alternatively, you may be able to verify using Google Wallet, Apple's App Store, or the Google Play Store.

discord hothardware screenshot
Did you know that Hot Hardware has a Discord server? - Image: HotHardware

Notably, Discord says that it "only ever receives your age signal. Not your name, not your ID, not your face scan." That's encouraging, although it wasn't Discord that was breached in the past. To assuage fears along those lines, Discord says that it is holding vendors accountable by vetting them with privacy and security reviews before they're allowed to process any data from Discord users. Discord describes these as "binding requirements written into [its] agreements with each vendor," and that they apply to third-party partners as well.

I'm a privacy-minded sort. I don't approve of the attempts to de-anonymize the web. However, Discord is a popular place for teens and yes, even kids to gather, despite that the app's own terms of use explicitly forbid anyone under the age of 13. In mixed-age spaces, having this kind of age verification can help limit abuse and exploitation of the service for nefarious means. On the part of Discord, it's sort of a "damned if you do, damned if you don't" situation, and ultimately it's hard to be angry with the firm for complying with legislation that seems to be spreading like wildfire.

If you object to the new Discord policy, there are a lot of Discord alternatives out there, including some that are self-hosted. But really, what you need to be railing against is not Discord itself, but rather the policymakers who institute these laws. If you feel strongly about this topic, I recommend doing some research to learn who supports "real ID" legislation on the internet and why.
Tags:  Privacy, discord, age verification
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use