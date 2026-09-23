Discord Pushes Age Checks With AI Facial Scans Despite User Resistance
After the enormous backlash to its announcement back in February, Discord took a step back from its plans and announced changes to said plans, although it's worth mentioning that it never actually said that it wasn't going through with them, only that it was pausing the rollout of age verification. In the time since, many things have happened, including additional breaches of age verification providers as well as the enforcement of Texas Senate Bill 2420, the App Store Accountability Act, which went into effect in June.
If you don't have an "age signal" attached to your account, you may be asked to verify. This can be done through a credit card check, facial age estimation, an ID document scan plus a selfie, or an AgeKey, which is basically like a passkey but for your age. Alternatively, you may be able to verify using Google Wallet, Apple's App Store, or the Google Play Store.
I'm a privacy-minded sort. I don't approve of the attempts to de-anonymize the web. However, Discord is a popular place for teens and yes, even kids to gather, despite that the app's own terms of use explicitly forbid anyone under the age of 13. In mixed-age spaces, having this kind of age verification can help limit abuse and exploitation of the service for nefarious means. On the part of Discord, it's sort of a "damned if you do, damned if you don't" situation, and ultimately it's hard to be angry with the firm for complying with legislation that seems to be spreading like wildfire.
If you object to the new Discord policy, there are a lot of Discord alternatives out there, including some that are self-hosted. But really, what you need to be railing against is not Discord itself, but rather the policymakers who institute these laws. If you feel strongly about this topic, I recommend doing some research to learn who supports "real ID" legislation on the internet and why.